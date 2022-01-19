NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
WHEREAS, Teresa E. Hannah executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as Nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC, Lender and Milestone Settlement, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated November 19, 2016, and recorded on December 9, 2016, in Book DT549, at Page 664, subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded April 24, 2018 in Book DT566, Page 367 in the amount of One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Thirty and 38/100 ($122,530.38) in Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Village Capital & Investment, LLC, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE WEST SIDE OF ROBIN HOOD LANE 410 FEET NORTH OF U. S. HIGHWAY 64 IN THE CITY OF PULASKI, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN THAT IS 410 FEET NORTH OF THE NORTH MARGIN OF U. S. HIGHWAY 64 IN THE WEST MARGIN OF ROBIN HOOD LANE, WILMA PARSONS NE CORNER, THE SE CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH PARSONS NBL, NORTH 82 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST 188.23 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN TILLMAN CARVELLS EBL; THENCE WITH SAME, NORTH 05 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST 189.14 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN PAULINE ANDERSONS SW CORNER; THENCE WITH HER SBL, SOUTH 85 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST 183.96 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST MARGIN OF THE STREET; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN, SOUTH 04 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 200.05 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.83 ACRE, BE IT THE SAME OR MORE OR LESS.
Parcel ID: 087 03101 000
Commonly known as: 228 Robin Hood Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
Parcel ID Number: 087 031.01 000
Address/Description: 228 Robin Hood Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
Current Owner(s): Larry S. Hannah and Teresa E. Hannah
Other Interested Party(ies): Estate of Larry S. Hannah
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661
FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 20-03282 FC01
First run date January 19, 2022
Position Available
The City of Lynnville is accepting applications for City Recorder. Job responsibilities include but not limited to general office administrative duties. Experience in Microsoft Office, Quickbooks and Customer service. The City recorder reports to the Board of Mayor and Alderman. Experience in local government is a plus. Please call 931-527-3158 or drop off resume at Lynnville City Hall 151 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN 38472.
First run date January 12, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND
JANICE CURTIS, TRUSTEE OF
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiffs
v. No. 7607
THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT
TAXPAYERS AS SHOWN ON THE
2019 REAL PROPERTY DELINQUENT
TAX AND RECORDS OF GILES
COUNTY, TN
Defendants
___________________________________
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Willie Jean Black, Thomas Wayne Bush, Alvin Coleman, et ux, Ester Louise Coleman, et ux, Michael Warren Deegan, et ux, Laura Lavalle, Jewel Dean Dobry, Richard Gardner, Gerald A. Mitchell & Daniel Mitchell, John C. Hartling, Peggy J. Kendall, Edward Wm. McNairy, Warren Evan McNairy, Wayne Edwin McNairy, Walter Eric McNairy, John & Calesteen McWilliams, Melissa Harper, Joseph Weaver, et ux, Cherie
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest in the respective parcels of real estate assessed to the above named parties for taxes for the year 2019.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. 21-1-203, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen/Giles Free Press, a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with plaintiffs attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before March 4, 2022, and if you fail to do so, the plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 5th day of January, 2022.
Crystal G. Greene,
Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry,
Delinquent Tax Attorney
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
Publication Dates:
January 12, 2022
January 19, 2022
January 26, 2022
February 2, 2022
First run January 12, 2022
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE SUIT
Pursuant to T.C.A. ß 67-5-2401, you are advised that after February 1, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for property taxes for prior tax years; until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid in my office.
Janice Curtis, Giles County Trustee
First run date January 12, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2022-22
ESTATE OF Angela Marie Moore, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 5th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Angela Marie Moore, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-5-22 Administrator, Alicia Marie Thurman
1-5-22 Administrator, Randy Arlo Thurman
1-5-22 Attorney, M. Andrew Hoover
1-5-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 12, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2015-22
ESTATE OF Darrell Joseph Cantley, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-3-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 3rd, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Darrell Joseph Cantley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-3-22 Administrator, James D Cantley
1-3-22 Attorney, Mark W Bell
1-3-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 12, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2032-22
ESTATE OF Larry Ray Fly, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 13th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Larry Ray Fly, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-13-22 Executrix, Melissa Kay Sumner
1-13-22 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-13-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2030-22
ESTATE OF Mark Hannah Dunavant, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-19-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 12th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mark Hannah Dunavant, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-12-22 Executor, Jeffrey Lee Hinson
1-12-22 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
1-12-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2026-22
ESTATE OF Mary Ellen Jenkins, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-5-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 11th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Mary Ellen Jenkins, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-11-22 Administratrix, Valerie Jenkins
1-11-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
1-11-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2031-22
ESTATE OF Rena Darline Handshug, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-30-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 12th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Rena Darline Handshug, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-12-22 Executrix, Nina D. Handshug
1-12-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
1-12-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2023-22
ESTATE OF Stacy Lance Young, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-1-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 5th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Stacy Lance Young, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-5-22 Administrator, Hunter Coble Young
1-5-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
1-5-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 12, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2028-22
ESTATE OF Thomas Wayne Bee, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-27-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 11th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Thomas Wayne Bee, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-11-22 Administrator, Jennifer B. Pogue
1-11-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
1-11-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) is considering a request for federal assistance from the City of Pulaski for water system improvements in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee. Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), EDA is conducting an assessment of the potential of the proposed project to affect the environment and/or historic properties. Notice is hereby given that the project is proposed to be located in, or may affect, a floodplain and/or wetland as defined by the Executive Order (EO) 11988 and/or EO 11990.
The project consists of the installation of a new water booster station and improvements to existing South Industrial Park water storage tank. The proposed booster station will be constructed along State Highway 31 South in the Dan Speer Industrial Park vicinity. Improvements to the existing water tank are proposed to include miscellaneous piping improvements to aid in tank turnover. Project information is available for review at the City of Pulaski, City Administrators Office, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, 931-363-2516.
If you have any information regarding potential impacts to historic properties or environmental resources including wetlands or floodplains associated with this project, please provide any comments by email to ATRO-REO@eda.gov.
Comments received by 5:00 p.m. eastern on February 25, 2022 will be considered. A copy of the NEPA/NHPA decisional document will be available upon request at the EDA Atlanta Regional Office.
First run date January 19, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed bids to supply and install video arraignment equipment at the Giles County Courthouse, Giles County Courthouse Annex, and Giles County Jail. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:00pm, January 21, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
• Sealed Bid — Video Arraignment •
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date January 12, 2022
