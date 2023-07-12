NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2245-23
ESTATE OF ROBERT D. FRANKS, Deceased, Date of Death: 6/2/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Robert D. Franks, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-9-2023 Co-Administrator C.T.A., Eubert David Franks
6-8-2023 Co-Administrator C.T.A., Debbie Franks Gowan
6-8-2023 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
6-9-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 5, 2023 and July 12, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2247-23
ESTATE OF RENDOL WAYNE HARRIS, Deceased, Date of Death: 5/18/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Rendol Wayne Harris, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-30-2023 Executrix, Stacy Anice Harris Salisbury
6-30-2023 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis, III
6-30-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 12, 2023 and July 19, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2248-23
ESTATE OF OPAL ALEEN LANDTROOP, Deceased, Date of Death: 04/05/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Opal Aleen Landtroop, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-5-2023 Co-Executor, Thomas J. Taylor
7-5-2023 Co-Executor, Kimberly K. Taylor
7-5-2023 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis, III
7-5-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 12, 2023 and July 19, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2235-23
ESTATE OF PATRICIA ROSE DARIN, Deceased, Date of Death: 09/25/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Patricia Rose Darin, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-5-2023 Administrator, Crystal G. Greene
7-5-2023 Attorney for Connie Staggs,
Randy Hillhouse
7-5-2023 Attorney for Eva Ferris, Alan C. Betz
July 12, 2023 and July 19, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2249-23
ESTATE OF REBECCA ANN BAKER, Deceased, Date of Death: 09/17/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Rebecca Ann Baker, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-6-2023 Administrator, James Herschel King
7-6-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
7-6-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 12, 2023 and July 19, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2250-23
ESTATE OF JAMES A. HARRISON, Deceased, Date of Death: 04/29/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James A. Harrison, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-6-2023 Attorney, Randy Hillhouse
7-6-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 12, 2023 and July 19, 2023
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Tracy M Polly executed a Deed of Trust to Derek Hagan, Trustee for
the benefit of CitiFinancial, Inc., on August 8, 2006 and recorded on August 9, 2006
in Book DT428, Page 242, Instrument No. 06059870 in the Office of the Register of
Giles County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s)
thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed
of Trust Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for
PNPMS Trust II (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray,
LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original
Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been
declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as
agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue
of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 1 Public
Square , Pulaski, TN 38478 at the Giles County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to
sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described
property situated in Giles County, TN:
All that certain parcel of land in 20th Civil District, Giles County, State of
TN, as more fully described in Book 317 Page 374 ID# 98-29.12, being known and
designated as Lot 6 Williams Subdivision, filed in Plat Book I at Page 155-A
Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Sabrina
Townsend to Tracy M. Polly, dated 11/17/2004 recorded on 11/17/2004 in Book 317
Page 274 in Giles County records, State of TN.
Street Address: 141 Pisgah Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478
Parcel Number: 098 029.12
Current Owner: Tracy M. Polly
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the
Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given
to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable
rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or
Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid
taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable;
any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any
prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any
matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or
encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and
any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are
expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as
Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day,
time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time
and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to
confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute
Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for
that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2021-00365-1
Run dates: July 5th, 12th & 19th
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments
provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2004, executed by
Roger W. Hamby and Monica Hamby, being husband and wife, to Francis
Baize as Trustee, for the benefit of CitiFinancial, Inc., of record in Book
DT397, Page 625, Instrument No. 04049057 in the Register’s Office for Giles
County, Tennessee, Edward D. Russell of The SR Law Group being appointed
as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in Book DT649, Page 562,
Instrument No. 23144076 in the Register’s Office for Giles County, Tennessee,
to secure the indebtedness described;
WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to U.S. Bank
Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, c/o SN
Servicing Corporation, its attorney in fact, and the entire indebtedness having
been declared due and payable and foreclosure proceedings have been
requested to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, THE SR LAW
GROUP, will by virtue of the power and authority vested as Substitute Trustee,
on August 11, 2023 at 10:00 am at the North Door of the Giles County
Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, sell to the highest bidder
for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all
other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid
taxes, if any, the following described property in Giles County, Tennessee, to
wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in Giles County, Tennessee, being
more fully described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 5th Civil District of Giles County,
Tennessee and lying on the north side of Stinett Land and being more
fully described as follows:
BEGINNING at a P.K. nail in the centerline of Stinett Lane said P.K. being
about 350 feet south of the southwest corner of the parent tract, said
P.K. being the southwest corner of said tract, thence leaving said P.K.
with a new division line, North 34 degrees 46 minutes 43 seconds West
825.02 feet to an iron pin, said pin being the northwest corner of the said
tract, thence leaving said pin, North 61 degrees 11 minutes 45 seconds
East 252.50 feet to an iron pin found, said pin being the northeast corner
of the said tract, thence leaving said pin with Frank Gaines East Line,
Deed Book 210, Page 437, South 36 degrees 44 minutes 40 seconds
East 832.67 feet to a P.K. nail in the centerline of Stinett Lane, said P.K.
being the southeast corner of the parent tract and of the said tract, thence
leaving said P.K. with the centerline of said lane as follows, South 62
degrees 52 minutes 03 seconds West 218.12 feet, south 59 degrees
12 minutes 02 seconds West 63.67 feet to the point of Beginning and
containing 5.00 acres be it the same more or less as per survey of the
office of James E. Sanders, T.R.L.S. #31.
This property is subject to a 20 foot easement for ingress and egress,
said easement lies 20 feet west of the east property line.
Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Jody Lee
Jacobs and wife, Rhonda Jacobs, to Roger W. Hamby and wife, Monica
Hamby, dated 08/13/1997 recorded on 08/14/1997 in Book 283, Page
689 in Giles County Records, State of TN.
Parcel No. 073 004.04
Property Address 1887 Fleeman Road, Lawrenceburg, Tn 38464
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY
OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY
TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE
PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/
RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR
OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY
PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES, LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL
OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST
UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING
BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE,
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE
STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE
ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING
GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE APPLICABLE
GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL
AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425 AND T.C.A. 67-1-1433. THE NOTICE
REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE
TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER
PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR
THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE.
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE
SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE
CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK
CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO THE SR LAW GROUP.
NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST
BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER
BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS
RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO
THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE
DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Roger W. Hamby; Monica Hamby
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION
OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This day, June 26, 2023.
Edward D. Russell, The SR Law Group, PO Box 128, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121,
(615) 559-3190
erussell@thesrlawgroup.com
Insertion dates: July 5, 2023, July 12, 2023, July 19, 2023
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments
provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated April 5, 2011, executed by Teresa
McGill and Randall McGill, spouse, to J. Jones of Pulaski as Trustee, for the
benefit of CitiFinancial, Inc., of record in Book DT488, Page 355, Instrument
No. 11084491 in the Register’s Office for Giles County, Tennessee, Edward
D. Russell of The SR Law Group being appointed as Substitute Trustee in an
instrument of record in Book DT645, Page 604, Instrument No. 23142678 in
the Register’s Office for Giles County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness
described;
WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to U.S. Bank
Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Dwelling Series V Trust, c/o
SN Servicing Corporation, its attorney in fact, and the entire indebtedness
having been declared due and payable and foreclosure proceedings have
been requested to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, THE
SR LAW GROUP, will by virtue of the power and authority vested as Substitute
Trustee, on August 11, 2023 at 10:00 am at the North Door of the Giles
County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, sell to the highest
bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and
all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid
taxes, if any, the following described property in Giles County, Tennessee, to
wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 21st Civil District of Giles County,
Tennessee, on the South side of Cut-Off Road and being more fully
described as follows:
BEGINNING at a P.K. nail in the centerline of Cut-Off Road, the said P.K.
being the Northwest corner of parent tract of Steve Adcock (DB 279 PG
578) and the Northwest corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said
P.K. with the centerline of Cut-Off Road, South 82 degrees 12 minutes
48 seconds East 156.89 feet, South 81 degrees 25 minutes 01 seconds
East 129.13 to a P.K. nail, the said P.K. being the Northeast corner of
said tract; thence leaving the said P.K. with a new division line, South 10
degrees 40 minutes 13 seconds West 278.42 feet (iron rod), South 32
degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds East 124.10 feet (iron rod), South 00
degrees 10 minutes 31 seconds West 315.68 feet to iron rod, the said
rod being the Southeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said
P.K. with a new division line, South 83 degrees 09 minutes 34 seconds
West 304.69 feet to an iron rod in an existing fence in the West line
of the parent tract, the said rod being the southwest corner of the said
tract, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, North 01 degrees
50 minutes 07 seconds West 567.95 feet (25” cedar), North 06 degrees
21 minutes 39 seconds East 203.82 feet to the point of beginning and
containing 4.89 acres, more of less.
Being the same fee simple property conveyed by general warranty deed
from Steve Adcock wife and Ann Adcock to Randal McGill married, dated
09/24/2004 recorded on 09/28/2004 in Book D316, Page 690 in Giles
County Records, State of TN.
Parcel No. 135-38.00
Property Address 1211 Cutoff Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY
OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY
TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE
PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/
RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR
OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY
PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES, LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL
OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST
UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING
BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE,
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE
STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE
ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING
GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE APPLICABLE
GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL
AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425 AND T.C.A. 67-1-1433. THE NOTICE
REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE
TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER
PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR
THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE.
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE
SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE
CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK
CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO THE SR LAW GROUP.
NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST
BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER
BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS
RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO
THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE
DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Roger W. Hamby; Monica Hamby
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION
OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This day, June 26, 2023.
Edward D. Russell, The SR Law Group, PO Box 128, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121,
(615) 559-3190
erussell@thesrlawgroup.com
Insertion dates: July 5, 2023, July 12, 2023, July 19, 2023
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the perfor mance of the
covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 21,
2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 2, 2012,
in Book No. DT501, at Page 282, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles Coun ty,
Tennessee, executed by Thomas V Scott and Diana C Scott, conveying certain
property therein described to First American Title Insurance Company as Trustee
for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C.,
having been appointed Successor Trustee by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC. NOW,
THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared
due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor
Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said
Successor Trustee, by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, will, on July 31, 2023 on or about
11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer
for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified
funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending
entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions,
which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate
situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Land Situated in the Town of ARDMORE in the County of Giles in the State of TN
A CERTAIN LOT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT
OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE
TOWN OF ARDMORE, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE PUBLIC
ROAD, THE NW CORNER OF THE LOT RECENTLY SOLD BY THE UNDERSIGNED
TO MABLE WHITT; RUNNING THENCE WITH THE MABLE WHITT
LINE IN AN EASTERN DIRECTION 228 FEET; THENCE IN A NORTHERN
DIRECTION 151 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A WESTERN DIRECTION
214 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE WITH THE
CENTER OF THE ROAD IN A SOUTHERN DIRECTION 168 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO KNOWN AS: 30220 Austin Street, Ardmore, TN
38449 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any
unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be
applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal;
any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and
to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the
following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: THOMAS
V SCOTT DIANA C SCOTT TENANTS OF The sale held pursuant to this Notice
may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved
to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further
publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will
be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be
mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 356280 DATED June 26, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR UTILITY WORKER
The City of Pulaski Water & Sewer Department
is accepting applications for a Utility Worker.
The successful applicant must have the ability to
work in maintenance, repair and installation of
distribution and collection system; must possess
a Tennessee Driver’s License; must possess a
high school diploma or GED equivalent and must
receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at the
Pulaski Water Dept., 203 South First Street,
Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be
accepted until FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023. For
further information, please contact Roger Hayes,
Supervisor Water & Sewer Department @ (931)
363-1209.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity
employer and does not discriminate against nor
exclude any person from its program benefits or
participation because of race, color, religion, sex,
national origin, age or disability in accordance
with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts
of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and
conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 23, 2001, and the Deed of Trust of
even date securing the same, recorded May 4, 2001, in Book No. DT320, at Page 661,
in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Clara
M Perry-Braden and Cordell Braden, conveying certain property therein described
to Lehman Land Title, Inc. as Trustee for Fifth Third Mortgage Company; and the
undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee
by Fifth Third Bank, National Association.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been
declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as
Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed
upon said Successor Trustee, by Fifth Third Bank, National Association, will, on July
31, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square,
Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest
bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a
bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free
from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property
being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly
described as follows:
Situated, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee,
in the Corporate Limits of Pulaski, to the north of and adjoining Maple Street,
Pulaski, Tennessee. Described by metes and bounds as follows:
Beginning at the intersection of the west margin of Marietta Street with
the north margin of Maple Street, a point thence westward with the north
margin of said Maple Street 140 feet, an iron stake, the SE corner of the Lot
surveyed, and the true beginning point of my survey; thence continuing N
85 degrees 30 minutes W with the said margin of Maple Street 126 feet, an
iron pin, the SW corner of Lot surveyed; thence N 4 degrees 15 minutes E
173 feet, an iron pin in the south property line of John Birdsong; thence S
89 degrees 30 minutes E with the south property line of the said Birdsong
and of Orell Pentecost 124 feet, an iron stake, the NW corner of James Ed
Sanders property; thence with his west property line S 0 degrees 30 minutes
W 182 feet to the point of true beginning. Survey of Lot 3 described
conforms to un-recorded plat of Edmonia Purtress described in DB 69,
page 236, ROGC, Pulaski, Tennessee, as per survey of Howard L. Tabor,
dated February 14, 1973.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 532 Maple Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid
taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable;
any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any
prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to
any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the
following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
CLARA M PERRY-BRADEN
CORDELL BRADEN TENANTS OF
FIFTH THIRD BANK, KENTUCKY, INC.
ESTATE OF CLARA PERRY-BRADEN HEIR(S) OF
CLARA PERRY-BRADEN
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s
option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day,
time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time
and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee
hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement
for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No.
302900
DATED June 29, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
WHEREAS, Shawn Kimbrough executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic
Registration System, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender
and Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 23, 2015, and record-
ed on December 9, 2015, in Book DT537, at Page 708, subsequently modified by a
Loan Modification Agreement recorded May 1, 2017 in Book 554, Page 308 in the
amount of One Hundred Forty-Nine Thousand One Hundred Eighty-Five and 02/100
($149,185.02) in Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obliga-
tion(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed
of Trust, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc,
(the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee,
with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed
of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been
declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as
agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the
power and authority vested in it, will on August 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the usual
and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed
to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described
property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
Tax Id Number(s): 051 00603 000000
Land Situated in the County of Giles in the State of TN.
BEGINNING at an iron rod set in the intersection of the west margin of Camp-
bellsville Road with the north margin of Hannah Road, being the SE corner of this
tract; thence with the north margin of Hannah Road, S 78* 29’ W 300.0 feet; S 87*
00’ W 50.2 feet; N 84* 37’ W 63.5 feet; N 81* 42’ W 1200.0 feet; and N 74* 32’ W
200.4 feet to an iron rod set in the north margin of Hannah Road, (at a large rock),
being the SW corner of this tract and a corner with a tract of Aubrey D. Archer,
(DB 232 Pg 637); thence leaving the road with the east line of Archer, N 00* 33’
E 37.0 feet to a point in the center of Miller Branch, being the NW corner of this
tract, (also the SW corner of the 42.5 acre tract of Dunavant, also surveyed); thence
with the center of the said branch and its meanders, on the following chords, (also
being the south line of the 42.5 acre tract), N 51* 12’ E 41.0 feet; N 36* 06’ E 51.0
feet; N 63* 00’ E 60.0 feet; S 68* 24’ E 52.5 feet; N 79* 21’ E 130.2 feet; N 48* 45’ E
195.0 feet; N 69* 24’ E 70.0 feet; N 88* 36’ E 70.0 feet; S 67* 10’ E 70.0 feet; S 80* 32’
E 192.5 feet; S 88* 00’ E 100.0 feet; S 54* 00’ E 90.0 feet; S 72* 00’ E 54.8 feet; S 82*
35’ E 197.6 feet; N 75* 30’ E 83.4 feet; and N 82* 00’ E 295.2 feet to the point in the
center of the branch (in the west margin of the Campbellsville Road, just west of a
culvert under the road) with the said point being the NE corner of this tract, (the
SE corner of the 42.5 acre tract); thence with the said margin of the Campbellsville
Road, S 24* 18’ E 400.7 feet to the point of beginning. The surveyed tract contains
12.9 acres, more or less. For reference see DB 252 Pg. 222, ROGCT, Pulaski, Ten-
nessee, (a portion of Tract 2).
Being the same property conveyed to Shawn Kimbrough, by deed dated August
5, 2009 of record in Deed Instrument/Case No. 9076992, in the County Clerk’s
Office.
Commonly known as: 200 Hannah Rd, Pulaski, TN 38478-6653
Parcel ID Number: 051 006.03 000
Address/Description: 200 Hannah Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
Current Owner(s): Shawn Kimbrough
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any
recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any re-
strictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens
or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and
any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are
expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the
undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to
adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further pub-
lication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for
that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 18-05902 FC03
Vogue Towers II, LLC is proposing to construct a 263-foot
tall self-supporting lattice telecommunications support
structure off U.S. Highway 31-A, Pulaski, Giles County,
Tennessee (N35° 14’ 5.8”; W86° 58’ 34.1”). This tower is
anticipated to be lit with FAA Style-E lighting.
Vogue Towers II, LLC invites comments from any interested
party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on
any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects
significant in American history, archaeology, engineering,
or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in
the National Register of Historic Places. Comments may
be sent to Environmental Corporation of America,
ATTN: Annamarie Howell, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court,
Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or via email to
publicnotice@eca-usa.com. Ms. Howell can be reached at
(770) 667-2040 x 405 during normal business hours.
Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of
this notice.
In addition, any interested party may also request further
environmental review of the proposed action under the
FCC’s National Environmental Policy Act rules, 47 CFR
§1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that
the action may have a significant impact on the quality of
the human environment. This request must only raise
environmental concerns and can be filed online using the
FCC pleadings system at www.fcc.gov or mailed to FCC
Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams,
445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days
of the date that notice of this proposed action is published
on the FCC’s website. Refer to File No. A1247248 when
submitting the request and to view the specific information
about the proposed action. 23-002097/JJG
Public Notice
Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors will have a E-911 Board Special Called Meeting July 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM. Location will be at the Emergency Management Office at 3750 Columbia Hwy., Pulaski, TN. 38478
