Sealed bids for Carbon Monoxide/Smoke Detector Installation at All Sites will be received by the Pulaski Housing Authority, 2006 Garden Meadow Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and then at said office of the Executive Director publicly opened and read aloud. Prior to the opening of the envelope, the names of all contractors listed shall be read aloud and incorporated into the bid.
The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:
Cauthen & Associates, LLC Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise
2908 Elm Hill Pike ConstructConnect
Nashville, Tennessee 37214 Dodge Data & Analytics
Builders Exchange of Tennessee
Bidding documents may be obtained from Stephanie Coles, Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37214. A deposit of $200.00 is required for one set of Bidding Documents. Partial sets will not be issued. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates, LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual. Full refunds on deposits will be issued only if bidding documents are returned in good condition within 14 days after the bid opening. No refunds will be issued for bidding documents received after the 14-days period.
Bid Envelope
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1994 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6) of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee. All bidders shall provide evidence of a license in the appropriate classification before a bid can be considered. Reference is made to the In struction to Bidders for Contracts contained in the Project Manual for further bidding information.
The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Walk Through and Prebid Conference
At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, a prebid conference for will be held at the administrative office of the Pulaski Housing Authority, 2006 Garden Meadow Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee, for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to consider any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the project. Immediately following the prebid conference, a walk-through of the project(s) with be held by the Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this walk-though and prebid conference.
PULASKI HOUSING AUTHORITY
By: Pam Chapman, Executive Director
Date: July 6, 2022
July 13, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE
Default having occurred in the payment of the debts and obligations by a certain Deed of Trust executed September 11, 2015 by James Garth Thompson, to Margie Clinard, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Giles County, Tennessee at Book DT534, Page 907, (the ìDeed of Trustî) and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded at Book DT635, Page 334, in the said Registers Office; and the owner of the debt secured having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of the said indebtedness having matured by default, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, commencing at 11:00 a.m. at the main door of the Courthouse, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, to wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 2nd Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee on the east side of Liberty Circle, and more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a P.K. nail in the centerline of Liberty Circle, said PK situated S 27 degrees 07 minutes 25 seconds W 3063.17 feet from the easternmost centerline intersection of Liberty Circle and Liberty-Prospect Road; then with the centerline of Liberty Circle, S 84 deg. 10 min. 35 sec. W 11.79 feet, a spike; S 84 deg. 06 min. 06 sec. W 56.22 feet, a spike; N 87 deg. 55 min. 39 sec. W 148.88 feet, a spike; and N 84 deg. 14 min. 28 sec. W 58.28 feet, a spike in the SE corner of Tract 76; then with Tract 76, N 02 deg. 50 min. 10 sec. W 861.72 feet, an iron rod in the South line of the Conley property (Deed Book 250 page 46); then with Conley, N 85 deg. 38 min. 33 sec. E 221.92 feet, an iron rod in the NW corner of Tract 78; then with Tract 78, N S 06 deg. 11 min. 57 sec. E 886.97 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.00 acres, be it the same, or more, or less, and being Tract 77B of Liberty Farms, according to survey by Joe R. Holman, T.R.L.S. #618 and dated January 3, 1995.
Included within the boundaries of above described real estate but EXCLUDED and EXCEPTED from this sale and conveyance is the following described property previously conveyed to Lee Edward Netherly by deed appearing of record in Deed Book 275, page 697, ROGCT:
EXCLUSION:
Beginning at a pk nail in the centerline of Liberty Circle, said pk situated S 27 degrees 07 minutes 25 seconds W 3063.17 feet from the easternmost centerline of intersection of Liberty Circle and Liberty-Prospect Road; then with the centerline of Liberty Circle, S 84 degrees 10 minutes 35 seconds W 11.79 feet, a spike; S 84 degrees 06 minutes 06 seconds W 56.22 feet, a spike; and N 87 degrees 55 minutes 39 seconds W 82.13 feet, a spike in the true point of beginning; then continuing with said centerline 87 degrees 55 minutes 39 seconds W 66.75 feet; and N 84 degrees 14 minutes 28 seconds W 58.28 feet, a spike in the SE corner of Tract 76; then with Tract 76, N 02 degrees 50 minutes 10 seconds W 348.48 feet, an iron rod set; then with new division lines, S 86 degrees 32 minutes 20 seconds E 125.00 feet, an iron rod; and S 02 degrees 49 minutes 04 seconds E 349.19 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 1.00 acre, be it the same, or more, or less, and being Tract 77-A of Liberty Farms.
This conveyance is subject, however, to the following matters:
1. Easements granted to Pulaski Electric System, the same appearing of record in Deed Book 274, page 503, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee.
2. Roadway (Liberty Circle) measuring fifty (50) feet in width dedicated for public use by plat appearing in Plat Envelope 200-A, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee.
3. Easement twenty-five (25) feet in width granted to South Giles Utility District.
BEING the same property conveyed to James G. Thompson, by Warranty Deed, from Neal Bass and LeAnne Jones d/b/a L & N Properties, a Tennessee General Partnership, dated September 11, 2015, recorded September 11, 2015, of record in Book D364, Page 915 in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Together with all rights, easements, appurtenances, royalties, mineral rights, oil and gas rights, all water and riparian rights, wells, ditches and water stock and all existing and future improvements, structures, fixtures and replacements that may now, or at any time in the future, be part of the real estate descript (all referred to as Property).
Property Address: 380 Liberty Circle
Prospect, TN 38477
Parcel Id: 155-037.22
The Real Property bears the street address stated above; however, the street address is not a part of the legal description contained in the Deed of Trust. In the event of a discrepancy between the street address and the legal description, the legal description of the Deed of Trust shall control.
All statutory right and equity of redemption, all right of homestead, dower and right of appraisement are waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. Title is to be conveyed without any covenant or warranty, express or implied, and subject to all prior liens, easements, covenants, and restrictions that may exist, including, but not limited to, any unpaid ad valorem taxes or other taxes, and also subject to the right of redemption of the Internal Revenue Service or other taxing authority. The notice required by 26 U.S.C. ß 7425(b) to the United States has been timely given if applicable. The notice required by T.C.A. ß 67-1-1433(b)(1) to the State of Tennessee has been timely given if applicable.
Interested Parties: James Thompson
Canine Solutions, Inc.
Miranda H. Harmon
Giles County Property Assessor
Owner of Debt: Cadence Bank
All announcements at the sale on the date of the sale will take priority over this notice.
This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Todd H. Hancock
Ferraro Hancock and Associates, PLLC
2209 Crestmoor Rd., Ste. 210
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (615) 242-0060
Published: June 29, July 6 and 13, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 24, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 11, 2005, Document No. 05052562, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Vivian E Tucker, conveying certain property therein described to Gail C Victory as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Homeowners Loan Corp., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS9.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS9, will, on August 2, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Lying and being in the 7the Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Being Lot No. 20 of Green Hills Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, pages 70-71, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1073 Northside Drive AKA 1132 Bledsoe Rd, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
VIVIAN E TUCKER
ESTATE OF VIVIAN TUCKER HEIR(S) OF VIVIAN TUCKER ADA TUCKER JONES
TOOTSIE TUCKER GILBERT
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 352858
DATED July 6, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date July 13, 2022
Giles County 22-23 Additional Nonprofit/Charitable
Minor Hill Library 1,854
New Canaan Ranch 55,000
Bettyway House 5,000
Kids Place 2,500
Rural Food Delivery 2,500
Total Appropriation 66,854
First run date July 6, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2121-22
ESTATE OF Clarence Edward Gibson, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-28-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Clarence Edward Gibson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-28-22 Executrix, Linda Faye Gibson
6-28-22 Attorney, Sam Garner
6-28-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 6, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2123-22
ESTATE OF Mary Ann McGrew, Deceased, Date of Death: 6-22-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary Ann McGrew, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-6-22 Executrix, Patricia McGrew West
7-6-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
7-6-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 13, 2022
STATE OF ALABAMA
MORGAN COUNTY PROBATE COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF ADELYNNE KHLOE ALEXIS POWERS, MINOR, BY TIMOTHY CROW
NOTICE TO: DARIUS JOHNTA TURNER, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN, AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN FATHERS.
You will take notice that Timothy Crow, filed their petition on June 7, 2022, to adopt Adelynne Khloe Alexis Powers, minor, alleging that the said father, Darius Johnta Turner, and Fathers known and unknown have abandoned said minor. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the attorney for the Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court.
Done this the 23rd day of June 2022.
Greg Cain
Judge of Probate
Attorney for Petitioners: Judge of Probate
Matthew J. Balch Hon. Greg Cain
14 Martin Road Office of the Judge of Probate
Madison, AL 35758 Morgan County Courthouse
256-542-9004 Decatur, Alabama 35602
First run date June 29, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
CRYSTAL G. GREENE, ADMINISTRATRIX C.T.A. OF THE ESTATE OF BARRY MICHAEL SNYDER, DECEASED
vs. No. 7873
JESSICA POTEE, RANDY SNYDER, JAMIE SNYDER, DYLAN SNYDER, AND ZION SNYDER
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Randy Snyder, Jamie Snyder, Issue of Stephanie Snyder (Deceased), Zion Snyder, Issue of Todd Snyder (Deceased), Dylan Snyder, and Unknown Heirs of Barry Michael Snyder (Deceased)
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest as an heir at law of Barry Michael Snyder, Deceased.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. ß21-1-203 and T.C.A. ß21-1-204, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with plaintiffs attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before August 22nd, 2022, and if you fail to do so, the plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 21st day of June, 2022.
Clerk & Master
Crystal G. Greene
Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
Publication Dates:
June 29, 2022July 06, 2022July 13, 2022July 20, 2022
POSITION AVAILABLE
FOR UTILITY WORKER
The City of Pulaski Water & Sewer Department is accepting applications for a Utility Worker. The successful applicant must have the ability to work in maintenance, repair and installation of distribution and collection system; must possess a Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Water Dept., 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, JULY 29, 2022. For further information, please contact Roger Hayes, Supervisor Water & Sewer Department @ (931) 363-1209.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date July 13, 2022
Yearly Notification Regarding Asbestos Containing Materials
School Year: 2022-2023
As you may be aware, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has regulations regarding asbestos materials in schools. These regulations require all schools to conduct specific, periodic surveys to identify the presence of asbestos in their building, develop a site specific asbestos management plan and implement appropriate response actions, as necessary. An additional requirement is for all parents, teaches and employees to be informed at least once a year about inspections, response actions and post response actions that are planned or are in progress.
You are invited to review the Asbestos Management Plan and Yearly Progress Report which are available at the schools administrative office, and at the main Giles County Board of Education office at 270 Richland Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Contact Information: Mike Watson, Maintenance Supervisor; 931-363-0402
Run date July 13, 2022
