NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2122-22
ESTATE OF Barry Lynn Higgins, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-7-2021
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of July 11th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Barry Lynn Higgins, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-11-22 Administrator, Tracy Moore
7-11-22 Attorney, Matt Jaboe
7-11-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 20, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2126-22
ESTATE OF Julia Correa Youmans, Deceased, Date of Death: 6-6-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of July, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Julia Correa Youmans, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-14-22 Executor, Sergio Correa Youmans
7-14-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
7-14-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 20, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2127-22
ESTATE OF Mary H. Dickey, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-26-2021
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of July, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary H. Dickey, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-14-22 Executrix, Michelle Stiteler
7-14-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
7-14-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 20, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2123-22
ESTATE OF Mary Ann McGrew, Deceased, Date of Death: 6-22-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary Ann McGrew, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-6-22 Executrix, Patricia McGrew West
7-6-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
7-6-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 13, 2022
STATE OF ALABAMA
MORGAN COUNTY PROBATE COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF ADELYNNE KHLOE ALEXIS POWERS, MINOR, BY TIMOTHY CROW
NOTICE TO: DARIUS JOHNTA TURNER, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN, AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN FATHERS.
You will take notice that Timothy Crow, filed their petition on June 7, 2022, to adopt Adelynne Khloe Alexis Powers, minor, alleging that the said father, Darius Johnta Turner, and Fathers known and unknown have abandoned said minor. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the attorney for the Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court.
Done this the 23rd day of June 2022.
Greg Cain
Judge of Probate
Attorney for Petitioners: Judge of Probate
Matthew J. Balch Hon. Greg Cain
14 Martin Road Office of the Judge of Probate
Madison, AL 35758 Morgan County Courthouse
256-542-9004 Decatur, Alabama 35602
First run date June 29, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
CRYSTAL G. GREENE, ADMINISTRATRIX C.T.A. OF THE ESTATE OF BARRY MICHAEL SNYDER, DECEASED
vs. No. 7873
JESSICA POTEE, RANDY SNYDER, JAMIE SNYDER, DYLAN SNYDER, AND ZION SNYDER
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Randy Snyder, Jamie Snyder, Issue of Stephanie Snyder (Deceased), Zion Snyder, Issue of Todd Snyder (Deceased), Dylan Snyder, and Unknown Heirs of Barry Michael Snyder (Deceased)
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest as an heir at law of Barry Michael Snyder, Deceased.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. ß21-1-203 and T.C.A. ß21-1-204, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with plaintiffs attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before August 22nd, 2022, and if you fail to do so, the plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 21st day of June, 2022.
Clerk & Master
Crystal G. Greene
Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
Publication Dates:
June 29, 2022
July 06, 2022
July 13, 2022
July 20, 2022
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR UTILITY WORKER
The City of Pulaski Water & Sewer Department is accepting applications for a Utility Worker. The successful applicant must have the ability to work in maintenance, repair and installation of distribution and collection system; must possess a Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Water Dept., 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, JULY 29, 2022. For further information, please contact Roger Hayes, Supervisor Water & Sewer Department @ (931) 363-1209.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date July 13, 2022
SEEKING CAR TITLE
This is a request to any and all parties holding an interest in a White 2007 Honda CBR600RR VIN#JH2PC40057M011762 to contact Malcholm L. Sanders, Jr. by certified mail, return receipt requested within ten (10) business days of the date of publication (July 20, 2022).
Malcholm L. Sanders, Jr.
25978 Union Hill Road
Ardmore, TN 38449
Run date July 20, 2022
