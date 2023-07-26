NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2251-23
ESTATE OF JAMES HERRING SIMPKINS, JR., Deceased, Date of Death: 05/29/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of James Herring Simpkins, Jr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-10-2023 Executor,
M. Andrew Hoover
7-10-2023 Attorney,
Mary A. Gabbett
7-10-2023 Clerk & Master,
Crystal G. Greene
July 19, 2023 and July 26, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2245-23
ESTATE OF ROBERT D. FRANKS, Deceased, Date of Death: 6/2/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2023, Letters of Administration C.T.A., in respect of the Estate of Robert D. Franks, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-9-2023 Co-Administrator C.T.A., Eubert David Franks
6-8-2023 Co-Administrator C.T.A., Debbie Franks Gowan
6-8-2023 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
6-9-2023 Clerk & Master,
Crystal G. Greene
July 19, 2023 and July 26, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2252-23
ESTATE OF HENRY LEON GILMORE, Deceased, Date of Death: 04/22/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Henry Leon Gilmore, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-11-2023 Administratix, Stephanie H. Gilmore
7-11-2023 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis, III
7-11-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 19, 2023 and July 26, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2253-23
ESTATE OF ANNIE MILDRED MITCHELL, Deceased, Date of Death: 5/10/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Annie Mildred Mitchell, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-11-2023 Executor, Thomas Terry Mitchell
7-11-2023 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis, III
7-11-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 19, 2023 and July 26, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2254-23
ESTATE OF HELEN ANN YEGHIAIAN, Deceased, Date of Death: 04/10/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Helen Ann Yeghiaian, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-11-2023 Administrator, Yeghia Yeghianian
7-11-2023 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
7-12-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 19, 2023 and July 26, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2253-23
ESTATE OF ETTA MARZEE THOMAS, Deceased, Date of Death: 05/30/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Etta Marzee Thomas, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-17-2023 Co-Executor, Mack Thomas
7-17-2023 Co-Executor, Shirley Smith
7-17-2023 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
7-17-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 26, 2023 and August 2, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2235-23
ESTATE OF PATRICIA ROSE DARIN, Deceased, Date of Death: 09/25/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of July, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Patricia Rose Darin, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-5-2023 Administrator, Crystal G. Greene
7-5-2023 Attorney for Connie Staggs,
Randy Hillhouse
7-5-2023 Attorney for Eva Ferris, Alan C. Betz
July 19, 2023 and July 26, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2249-23
ESTATE OF REBECCA ANN BAKER, Deceased, Date of Death: 09/17/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Rebecca Ann Baker, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-6-2023 Administrator, James Herschel King
7-6-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
7-6-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 19, 2023 and July 26, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
The University of Tennessee Southern complies with all applicable federal and state non-discrimination laws and does not engage in prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, age, color, national or ethnic origin, or disability in the administration of its employment practices.
PUBLIC NOTICE
School Committee Meeting Immediately following Budget Committee Meeting Friday, August 4th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex Basement Boardroom.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Joint Budget / Property Committee Meeting on Thursday, July 27th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Office of Emergency Management Training Room.
Public Meeting
Fairview Utility District will hold a special called meeting August 3rd @ 4:00 pm at
our office located at: 155 North Rhodes Street. The only item on the Agenda is the
presentation of our 2022 Audit.
Water Laborer - Minor Hill Water Utility District
The Minor Hill Water Utility District is hiring a full time Water Laborer to perform skilled maintenance work in the replacement, installation, repair, testing, and maintenance of water meters and appurtenances. This professional investigates possible water leaks and locates Service Boxes or Gate Valves used to perform such work. This individual aids in the implementation of the Water Shut-Off Policy under the direction of the superintendent.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES INCLUDE SOME OF THE FOLLOWING
• Installs, maintains, repairs and/or replaces Commercial, Industrial, and Residential water meters as adopted by the Water Department.
• Verifies installation completion status of meters using various reports and systems, identifies non-communicating meters, and identifies/resolves discrepancies.
• Aids with the implementation of the Water Shut-Off Policy and maintains a professional level of customer service.
• Checks water pressure and performs flow tests to determine possible restrictions.
• Inspects water service for leaks, faulty register, damaged meters, cross connections, and illegal connections relating to the meter and/or water service installation.
• Must be available for emergency work in the event of a water main failure (nights
and weekends). May be required to work Emergency Stand-By duty.
• Performs all related duties as directed by the state or other supervising authority.
• Completes and complies with all state & TAUD requirements and reporting.
QUALIFICATIONS
To be minimally qualified for this position, one must meet the following criteria:
· Class A driver license is helpful, but not required.
· High school diploma or GED required.
· Experience in the operation of heavy equipment is helpful.
Applications and resumes will be accepted at the Minor Hill Utility District office located at 12950 Minor Hill Hwy Minor Hill, TN 38473.
*Minor Hill Utility District is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
Haren Construction Company, Inc. is
seeking qualified Small/Minority/Women
Business Enterprises (S/MWBE) for
construction of the Pulaski, TN – South
Industrial Park Water Booster Station
Project. Subcontractor and supplier
opportunities include but not limited to:
Fencing, Hauling, Concrete Work, Paving,
and Electrical. Quotes received by E.O.B
8/7/2023. Please contact Samantha
Nelson at 423-604-3038 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.