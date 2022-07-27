SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 13, 2022 at 11:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L. Douthit, to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc. on December 12, 2011 at Book DT494, Page 839; and modified by agreement recorded November 27, 2017 in Book DT561, Page 405; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 6934 Bunker Hill Rd, Dellrose, Tennessee 38453
Parcel Number: 138 014.04
Current Owner(s) of Property: Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L. Douthit
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchasers title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Redstone Federal Credit Union; Harpeth Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Advance Financial.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L. Douthit, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 22-121937
First run date July 27, 2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Tracy M Polly executed a Deed of Trust to Derek Hagan, Trustee for the benefit of CitiFinancial, Inc., on August 8, 2006 and recorded on August 9, 2006 in Book DT428, Page 242, Instrument No. 06059870 in the Office of the Register of Giles County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust II (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478 at the Giles County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Giles County, TN:
All that certain parcel of land in 20th Civil District, Giles County, State of TN, as more fully described in Book 317 Page 374 ID# 98-29.12, being known and designated as Lot 6 Williams Subdivision, filed in Plat Book I at page 155-A
Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Sabrina Townsend to Tracy M. Polly, dated 11/17/2004 recorded on 11/17/2004 in Bok 317 Page 274 in Giles County records, State of TN.
Street Address: 141 Pisgah Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478
Parcel Number: 098-029.12
Current Owner: Tracy M. Polly
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. ß 7425 and/or Tennessee Code ß 67-1-1433
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2021-00365
First run date July 27, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 24, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 11, 2005, Document No. 05052562, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Vivian E Tucker, conveying certain property therein described to Gail C Victory as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Homeowners Loan Corp., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS9.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS9, will, on August 2, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Lying and being in the 7the Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Being Lot No. 20 of Green Hills Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, pages 70-71, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1073 Northside Drive AKA 1132 Bledsoe Rd, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
VIVIAN E TUCKER
ESTATE OF VIVIAN TUCKER HEIR(S) OF VIVIAN TUCKER ADA TUCKER JONES
TOOTSIE TUCKER GILBERT
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 352858
DATED July 6, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date July 13, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2122-22
ESTATE OF Barry Lynn Higgins, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-7-2021
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of July 11th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Barry Lynn Higgins, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-11-22 Administrator, Tracy Moore
7-11-22 Attorney, Matt Jaboe
7-11-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 20, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2126-22
ESTATE OF Julia Correa Youmans, Deceased, Date of Death: 6-6-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of July, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Julia Correa Youmans, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-14-22 Executor, Sergio Correa Youmans
7-14-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
7-14-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 20, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2130-22
ESTATE OF Marla D. Kiser, Deceased, Date of Death: 6-3-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Marla D. Kiser, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-19-22 Administrator, Gary Kiser
7-19-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
7-19-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 27, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2127-22
ESTATE OF Mary H. Dickey, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-26-2021
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of July, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary H. Dickey, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-14-22 Executrix, Michelle Stiteler
7-14-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
7-14-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 20, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2131-22
ESTATE OF Shirley Townsend, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-19-2021
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Shirley Townsend, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-21-22 Administratior, Tracy W. Moore
7-21-22 Attorney, Matt Jarboe
7-21-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 27, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2129-22
ESTATE OF William F. King, Deceased, Date of Death: 6-20-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William F. King, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-19-22 Executrix, Jessica King Malone
7-19-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
7-19-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 27, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The University of Tennessee Southern complies with all applicable federal and state non-discrimination laws and does not engage in prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, age, color, national or ethnic origin, or disability in the administration of its employment practices.
Run date July 27, 2022
