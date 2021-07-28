NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust (the "Deed of Trust") dated August 15, 2019 and of record in Trust Deed Book 584, page 948, Registers Office of Giles County, TN, Eric Lindsey Byrd and wife, Sheri R. Byrd, did convey certain real estate unto Robert C. Henry or Timothy P. Underwood, in trust, to secure the payment of a certain Note (the "Note") described in the Deed of Trust, and
WHEREAS, Todd Warner is the owner and holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust hereinabove referred to, and
WHEREAS, the real estate and improvements (ìPropertyî) described in the Deed of Trust is as follows:
A certain tract of land located in the 18th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a point in the North ROW line of the Powell Road, said point in N 57 deg. 30 min. W 30 feet, from the SE corner of the Martin tract of land; thence N 23 deg. W 200 feet to a stake; thence with Douglas Garners land N 57 deg. 30 min. E 200 feet to a stake; thence S 23 deg. 200 feet to a stake in the North ROW line of the Powell Road, thence with said road S 57 deg. 30 min. W. 200 feet to the beginning and containing 1 acre, more or less.
And being the same property acquired by Eric Lindsey Byrd and wife, Sheri R. Byrd by deed of record in Deed book 351, Page 189, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
Map 132, Parcel 3.00
The address of the above-described property is 2334 Pleasant Ridge Road, Goodspring, TN 38460.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO any matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; and governmental zoning thereon; any restrictive conditions or declarations, covenants or restrictions; any easements; any building setback lines; any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the Property and any assessments, prior liens or encumbrances, outstanding real property taxes and/or assessments, priority created by fixture filings or items not extinguished by foreclosure pursuant to Tennessee law, and any matters of record superior to the Deed of Trust first reference above. The Property and all appliances, fixtures and systems included are to be sold AS IS WHERE IS, without representations or warranties or representations of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, as to the condition of the Property, appliances or systems. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. Both the bank and the Trustee, specifically, without limiting the foregoing, disclaims any knowledge of, and liability to Purchasers for, any conditions which may exist on the premises, including, but not limited to, toxic or hazardous substances, asbestos, underground storage tanks, radon gas, lead based paint, infestation of wood by insects, or structural deficiencies from whatever source or cause.
This Property will be sold subject to the following:
ìNONEî
In addition to the above-named debtors, other interested parties of record are:
ìNONEî
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of the Note therein set out and contained the power to sell in case of default in the payment of the Note and interest at maturity, and
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note and the owner and holder of the Note has demanded the undersigned to foreclose the Deed of Trust so that the Property is advertised and sold according to its terms in order to collect the Note and the cost of foreclosure.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, Robert C. Henry, Trustee, will, in accordance with the terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to, on August 13, 2021, at 12:10 P.M., at the North door of the Giles County Courthouse offer for sale and sell the Property at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, and free from exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, and all in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject however, to all outstanding real estate taxes for the year 2020 and all prior taxes, if any.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
All applicable notices required pursuant to T.C.A. ß 35-5-101 have been provided by Lender or its representative.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This the 18th day of June, 2021.
Robert C. Henry, Trustee
HENRY, HENRY, & UNDERWOOD, ATTYS.
By: Robert C. Henry, Reg. #5030
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478-0458
(931) 363-4571
First run date July 21, 2021
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
Sale at public auction will be on Aug. 5, 2021, at or about 10:00 AM, local time, at the north door of the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Roger S. Hoback and Deborah R. Hoback, to William C. Ford, as Trustee for Green Tree Financial Corp. - Alabama dated July 26, 1999, and recorded on July 26, 1999, in Book DT297, Page 740, in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee ("Deed of Trust"), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party entitled to enforce the debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1999-6
The hereinafter described real property located in Giles County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record:
Legal Description: A certain tract of land lying in the 2nd Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee on the East side of Prospect Road, more fully described as follows: BEGINNING at a p.k. nail set in the centerline of Prospect Road in David Lamar`s NW corner (DB 275, page 779), said p.k. situated S 1 degree 31 minutes 15 seconds E 230.50 feet from the NW corner of the parent tract; then with said centerline, N 01 deg. 31 min. 15 sec. W 115.58 feet, a p.k. nail set then leaving the road with a new division line, S 85 deg. 50 min. 56 sec. E 377.00 feet, an iron rod set; and S 01 deg. 50 min. 56 sec. W 377.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.00 acre, be it the same more or less. Included herewith is a 1999, 68x28 mobile home, serial number CH2AL06535AB. Map 164, Parcel 4.01 (portion)
Being the same property acquired by Norma Sue Miller by deed appearing of record in Deed Book 267, page 209, ROGCT. However, the above-described property is subject to a permanent, non-specific easement reserved by Charles F. Meagher for installation and use of a water line appearing of record in Deed Book 267, page 209, ROGCT.
Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 9745 Prospect Road, Prospect, TN 38477, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Map/Parcel Number: 164-032.03
Current owner(s) of Record: Roger S. Hoback and wife, Deborah R. Hoback
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.
THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.
If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
attorney@padgettlawgroup.com
PLG# 21-004618-1
First run date July 14
Additional Giles County Nonprofit/Charitable Organizations for 21-22
Senior Citizens $10,000
Minor Hill Library $1854
Campbellsville Library $1400
First run date July 28, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1938-21
ESTATE OF Douglas Eugene Eaton, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-02-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 22nd, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Douglas Eugene Eaton, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-22-21 Administrator, Crystal Greene
7-22-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
7-22-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 28, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1952-21
ESTATE OF Jamie Victor Howard Whitt, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-18-2020
Notice is hereby given that on July 22nd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jamie Victor Howard Whitt, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-22-21 Executor, Victor Whitt
7-22-21 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
7-22-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 28, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1950-21
ESTATE OF Joseph Allen Woodard, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-02-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 22nd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Joseph Allen Woodard, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-22-21 Executor, Ted C. Woodard
7-22-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
7-22-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 28, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1944-21
ESTATE OF Mary Elizabeth Watkins Henson, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-6-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 14th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary Elizabeth Watkins Henson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-14-21 Co-Executor, Mike Henson
7-14-21 Co-Executor, Cindy Henson Baxter
7-14-21 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
7-14-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 21, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1948-21
ESTATE OF Mary T. Daniel, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-13-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 20th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary T. Daniel, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-20-21 Co-Executor, Cathy M. Thornton
7-20-21 Co-Executor, Rebecca D. Boaz
7-20-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
7-20-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 28, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1951-21
ESTATE OF Roberta Jane Little, Deceased, Date of Death: 04-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 22nd, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Roberta Jane Little, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-21-21 Administrator, Jennifer Richards
7-21-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
7-21-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 28, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1947-21
ESTATE OF Thelma Sue Jones, Deceased, Date of Death: 03-03-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 20th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Thelma Sue Jones, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-20-21 Co-Executor, Clinton Gentry Jones
7-20-21 Co-Executor, Wesley Dana Jones
7-20-21 Co-Executor, Laura Jones
7-20-21 Co-Executor, Andrew David Jones
7-20-21 Attorney, Sam Garner
7-20-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 28, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1946-21
ESTATE OF William Russell Craun, Deceased, Date of Death: 05-27-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 15th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Russell Craun, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-15-21 Executrix, Kimberly Birdsong
7-15-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
7-15-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 21, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1945-21
ESTATE OF Willie Joe Woodard, Deceased, Date of Death: 06-13-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 15th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Willie Joe Woodard, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-15-21 Administratrix, Cynthia Gayle Woodard
7-15-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
7-15-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 21, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT PULASKI
Docket No. 7669
VERONICA JAN BROWN AND
SHEILA R. SMITH
SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST TO
CLIFFORD BROWN, DECEASED
Plaintiffs,
v.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LELA BROWN
&
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LULA BROWN
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
The following has been ORDERED by the Court and is to be published by the Pulaski Citizen:
In the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee.
CASE No. 7669 styled as: Veronica Jan Brown and Sheila R. Smith
Successors in Interest to Clifford Brown, Deceased
v.
The Unknown Heirs of Lela Brown & Lula Brown Defendants
TO:
The Unknown Heirs of Lela Brown & Lula Brown
It appears that service of process cannot be had on you in Giles County, Tennessee or that you are now a nonresident of Tennessee. Therefore, under the authority contained in Tenn. Code Ann. ß21-1-203 through Tenn. Code Ann. ß21-1-205, it has been ORDERED by the Court that, unless you appear and defend this action within 30 days after August 11, 2021, a default judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This 14 day of July, 2021.
CRYSTAL G. GREENE,
CLERK & MASTER
This the 14th day of July 2021.
Crystal G. Greene, Clerk and Master
First run date July 21, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT PULASKI
Docket No. 7670
VERONICA JAN BROWN AND
SHEILA R. SMITH
SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST TO
CLIFFORD BROWN, DECEASED
Plaintiffs,
v.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM T. BROWN
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
The following has been ORDERED by the Court and is to be published by the Pulaski Citizen:
In the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee.
CASE No. 7670 styled as: Veronica Jan Brown and Sheila R. Smith
Successors in Interest to Clifford Brown, Deceased
v.
The Unknown Heirs of William T. Brown, Defendants
TO:
The Unknown Heirs of William T. Brown
It appears that service of process cannot be had on you in Giles County, Tennessee or that you are now a nonresident of Tennessee. Therefore, under the authority contained in Tenn. Code Ann. ß21-1-203 through Tenn. Code Ann. ß21-1-205, it has been ORDERED by the Court that, unless you appear and defend this action within 30 days after August 11, 2021, a default judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This 14 day of July, 2021.
CRYSTAL G. GREENE,
CLERK & MASTER
This the 14th day of July 2021.
Crystal G. Greene,
Clerk and Master
First run date July 21, 2021
Position Available
The Giles County Emergency Communications District will be accepting resumes for the Director of Emergency Communications Center. Resumes must be received by August 5th at 5:00 PM CST. For the Job description and requirements or if you have any questions, you may call 931-363-1342 or email gilesoem@gilesoem.com. Job Description is also available at www.gilesoem.com. Resumes may be submitted by emailing them to resume@gilesoem.com.
First run date July 21, 2021
Public Meetings
Legislative Committee
The Legislative Committee will have a meeting on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Nuisance Law
2 Any other business
Property Committee and Budget Committee
The Property Committee will have a meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex. Immediately afterwards the Budget Committee will have a Budget Meeting.
The agenda to be discussed for the Property Meeting is as follows:
1) Giles County Fire and Rescue County Squad Buildings
2) Any other business
The agenda to be discussed for the Budget Meeting is as follows:
1) Budget Amendment
2) Fiber Grant with PES
3) Any other business
Run date July 28, 2021
