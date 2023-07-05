NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2243-23
ESTATE OF RANDALL NEAL ADAMS, SR., Deceased, Date of Death: 5/15/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Randall Neal Adams, Sr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-8-2023 Executrix, Leslie Jones
6-8-2023 Attorney, Amy Cross
6-20-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
June 28, 2023 and July 5, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2246-23
ESTATE OF FAYLA JOYCE USSERY, Deceased, Date of Death: 5/6/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Fayla Joyce Ussery, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-22-2023 Administrator, Bobby Ussery
6-22-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
6-22-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
June 28, 2023 and July 5, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2245-23
ESTATE OF ROBERT D. FRANKS, Deceased, Date of Death: 6/2/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Robert D. Franks, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-9-2023 Co-Administrator C.T.A., Eubert David Franks
6-8-2023 Co-Administrator C.T.A., Debbie Franks Gowan
6-8-2023 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
6-9-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 5, 2023 and July 12, 2023
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the perfor mance of the
covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 21,
2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 2, 2012,
in Book No. DT501, at Page 282, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles Coun ty,
Tennessee, executed by Thomas V Scott and Diana C Scott, conveying certain
property therein described to First American Title Insurance Company as Trustee
for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C.,
having been appointed Successor Trustee by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC. NOW,
THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared
due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor
Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said
Successor Trustee, by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, will, on July 31, 2023 on or about
11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer
for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified
funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending
entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions,
which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate
situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Land Situated in the Town of ARDMORE in the County of Giles in the State of TN
A CERTAIN LOT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT
OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE
TOWN OF ARDMORE, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE PUBLIC
ROAD, THE NW CORNER OF THE LOT RECENTLY SOLD BY THE UNDERSIGNED
TO MABLE WHITT; RUNNING THENCE WITH THE MABLE WHITT
LINE IN AN EASTERN DIRECTION 228 FEET; THENCE IN A NORTHERN
DIRECTION 151 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A WESTERN DIRECTION
214 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE WITH THE
CENTER OF THE ROAD IN A SOUTHERN DIRECTION 168 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO KNOWN AS: 30220 Austin Street, Ardmore, TN
38449 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any
unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be
applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal;
any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and
to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the
following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: THOMAS
V SCOTT DIANA C SCOTT TENANTS OF The sale held pursuant to this Notice
may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved
to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further
publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will
be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be
mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 356280 DATED June 26, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
Public Notice
Budget Committee Meeting Friday, July 7th, 2023 at 9:00 in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and
conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 23, 2001, and the Deed of Trust of
even date securing the same, recorded May 4, 2001, in Book No. DT320, at Page 661,
in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Clara
M Perry-Braden and Cordell Braden, conveying certain property therein described
to Lehman Land Title, Inc. as Trustee for Fifth Third Mortgage Company; and the
undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee
by Fifth Third Bank, National Association.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been
declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as
Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed
upon said Successor Trustee, by Fifth Third Bank, National Association, will, on July
31, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square,
Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest
bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a
bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free
from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property
being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly
described as follows:
Situated, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee,
in the Corporate Limits of Pulaski, to the north of and adjoining Maple Street,
Pulaski, Tennessee. Described by metes and bounds as follows:
Beginning at the intersection of the west margin of Marietta Street with
the north margin of Maple Street, a point thence westward with the north
margin of said Maple Street 140 feet, an iron stake, the SE corner of the Lot
surveyed, and the true beginning point of my survey; thence continuing N
85 degrees 30 minutes W with the said margin of Maple Street 126 feet, an
iron pin, the SW corner of Lot surveyed; thence N 4 degrees 15 minutes E
173 feet, an iron pin in the south property line of John Birdsong; thence S
89 degrees 30 minutes E with the south property line of the said Birdsong
and of Orell Pentecost 124 feet, an iron stake, the NW corner of James Ed
Sanders property; thence with his west property line S 0 degrees 30 minutes
W 182 feet to the point of true beginning. Survey of Lot 3 described
conforms to un-recorded plat of Edmonia Purtress described in DB 69,
page 236, ROGC, Pulaski, Tennessee, as per survey of Howard L. Tabor,
dated February 14, 1973.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 532 Maple Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid
taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable;
any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any
prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to
any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the
following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
CLARA M PERRY-BRADEN
CORDELL BRADEN TENANTS OF
FIFTH THIRD BANK, KENTUCKY, INC.
ESTATE OF CLARA PERRY-BRADEN HEIR(S) OF
CLARA PERRY-BRADEN
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s
option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day,
time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time
and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee
hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement
for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No.
302900
DATED June 29, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated October 19, 2021, of record in Book DT623, page 501, Register's Office of Giles
County, Tennessee, AMANDA KENDALL, did convey unto VICKY VOELKEL, as Trustee, a certain tract of real estate
hereinafter described, to secure a certain indebtedness set out in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Eduard Kushnir, is the owner and holder of the note secured by said Deed of Trust herein-above referred
to; and
WHEREAS, W. ANDREW BOBO was appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in
Book DT649, page 149, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee; and
WHEREAS, the said real estate described in said Deed of Trust is as follows:
Map 078, Parcel 081.02
Lying and being in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being located on the Powell
Chapel Road, and being more fully described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road, said point being the NW corner of said tract, the NE
corner of Tract #1 of this survey; thence with the centerline of said Johns Cemetery Road as follows: S 74 degrees 30
minutes E 55 feet, S 85 degrees 00 minutes E 400 feet, S 82 degrees 00 minutes E 200 feet, S 57 degrees 50 minutes
E 64 feet, S 34 degrees 45 minutes E 90 feet, S 16 degrees 30 minutes 254 feet, to a point in the centerline of Powell
Chapel Road and being the NE corner of said tract; thence with the centerline of Powell Chapel Road as follows: N 69
degrees 00 minutes W 135 feet, N 85 degrees 55 minutes W 88 feet, S 82 degrees 30 minutes W 400 feet, N 88
degrees 20 minutes W 122.4 feet to a point in said center line, said point being the NW corner of Tract #3 of this
survey; thence along a marked line along the west property line of Tract #3 as follows: S 05 degrees 00 minutes W
286 feet, S 74 degrees 30 E 268 feet S 10 degrees 18 minutes W 1393 feet to a plastic in an old established fence
line, said plastic the SW corner of Tract #3, the SE corner of said tract; thence with an old established fence line N 80
degrees 48 minutes W 760 feet to a plastic in said fence line, said plastic being the SE corner of Tract #1 of this
survey, the SW corner of said tract; thence along marked line along the east property line of Tract #1 as follows: N 04
degrees 00 minutes E 428 feet, N 03 degrees 05 minutes W 200 feet, N 04 degrees 00 minutes E 92 feet; N 31
degrees 10 minutes E 269 feet, N 23 degrees 00 minutes E 109 feet, N 12 degrees 30 minutes E 200 feet, N 17
degrees, 00 minutes E 56 feet, N 29 degrees 00 minutes E 832.5 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 35.2
acres, more or less. Description according to survey by James E. Sanders, T. R. L. S. #31, dated May 2, 1989.
Being the same property conveyed to Amanda Kendall by Warranty Deed from Larry W. Newton and wife, Polly Jane
Newton, dated November 18, 2019, of record in Deed Book 383, page 115, Register’s Office of Giles County. For
further source of title, see conveyance to Larry W. Newton and wife, Polly Jane Newton, by deed of record in Deed
Book 348, Page 893, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
INCLUDED IN THIS ABOVE DESCRIPTION, but expressly excluded from this conveyance is the following described
property previously conveyed to V. Morris Williams, III, and wife, Karla Jo Williams, by deed of record in Deed Book
282, Page 764, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee. For further source of title, please see Deed Book 312,
Page 569, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee:
Beginning at a P. K. nail in the centerline of Powell Chapel Road at the northeast corner of the Thomas Newton
property and the northwest corner of the property herein described; thence with the centerline of said road S 82
degrees 15 minutes 19 seconds E 208.05 feet to a P. K. nail; thence S 86 degrees 06 minutes 42 seconds E 90.09
feet to a P. K. nail at the northwest corner of the Ralph Prior property and the northeast corner of the property herein
described; thence leaving the road and with Prior’s west line and a fence S 00 degrees 52 minutes 21 seconds W
286.09 feet to a metal pin at a fence corner post; thence S 79 degrees 35 minutes 49 seconds E 271.39 feet to a metal
pin at a fence corner post; thence S 06 degrees 38 minutes 25 seconds W 1412.69 feet to a metal pin at a fence
corner post at the southwest corner of the Prior property and the southeast corner of the Prior property and the
southeast corner of the property herein described, same being a point in the north line of the Helen Johnson property;
thence with Johnson’s north line N 84 degrees 18 minutes 41 seconds W 349.38 feet to a metal pin (found) at a fence
corner post at the northwest corner of the Johnson property and the northeast corner of the Robert Thompson
property; thence with Thompson’s north line N 82 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds W 238.14 feet to a 4 inch Redbud;
thence N 81 degrees 52 minutes 28 seconds W 153.59 feet to a metal pin (found) at a fence corner post at the
southeast corner of the above referenced Thomas Newton property and the southwest corner of the property herein
described; thence with Newton’s east line N 00 degrees 17 minutes 20 seconds E 221.20 feet to a fence post; thence
N 01 degrees 41 minutes 58 seconds W 109.09 feet to a steel post; thence N 06 degrees 40 minutes 35 seconds W
202.70 feet to a fence post; thence 00 degrees 18 minutes 02 seconds W 92.79 feet to a fence post; thence N 26
degrees 47 minutes 08 seconds E 268.28 feet to a fence post; thence N 12 degrees 46 minutes 34 seconds E 317.40
feet to a 28 inch Poplar; thence N 06 degrees 54 minutes 22 seconds E 42.96 feet to a fence post; thence N 17
degrees 32 minutes 19 seconds E 89.74 feet to a fence post; thence N 26 degrees 35 minutes 51 seconds E 327.91
feet to the point of beginning, and containing 27.81 acres, more or less. Description according to survey by Paul
Braden, T. R. L. S. #1709, dated May 6, 1997.
ALSO INCLUDED IN THIS ABOVE DESCRIPTION, but expressly excluded from the conveyance is the following
described property previously conveyed from the above-described parcel:
Tract #1: Situated lying and being in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being located
on the Powell Chapel Road and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a p. k. nail (set) in the centerline of Powell Chapel road in line with a fence from the south at the
northwest corner of the Michael Coffee property, D. B. 310; Pg. 150, and the southwest corner of the parent tract and
the tract herein described, same being a point in the east line of the Timothy Edwards property, D. B. 322; Pg. 745;
thence leaving the road and with Edwards’ east line, N 26 degrees 35 minutes 51 seconds E 221.49 feet to a point in a
fence at the northernmost corner of the tract herein described; thence with a new division line and with old wire fence,
S 17 degrees 22 minutes 50 seconds E 10.42 feet to a metal pin (set); thence S 17 degrees 16 minutes 27 seconds E
22.91 feet to a fence post; thence S 17 degrees 36 minutes 11 seconds E 183.29 feet to a metal pin (set) at a fence
post; thence leaving the fence, S 17 degrees 36 minutes 11 seconds E 15.24 feet to a point in the centerline of the
above-mentioned road at the southeast corner of the tract herein described; thence with centerline of said road, N 82
degrees 15 minutes 19 seconds W 170.68 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 0.41 acres, more or less, and
being a portion of Deed Book 312, page 569, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
This being (believed to be) the same property conveyed to Donna Bass by deed of record in Deed Book 328, page
279, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Tract #2: A certain tract of land lying in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the North side
of Powell Chapel Road and being more fully described as follows:
Beginning a p. k. nail in the centerline of Powell Chapel Road, the said p. k. being the southeast corner of Donna Bass
(DB 333, PG 703) and being the southwest corner of the parent tract and of the said tract, thence leaving the said p. k.
with Bass, North 17 deg. 36 min. 11 sec. West 15.24 feet (iron rod), North 17 deg. 36 min. 11 sec. West 183.29 feet
(iron rod), North 17 deg. 16 min. 21 sec. West 22.87 feet to an iron rod, the said rod being the northwest corner of the
said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, South 73 deg. 03 min. 06 sec. East 286.40 feet to a iron
rod set, the said rod being the northeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line,
South 09 deg. 36 min. 39 sec. East 138.23 feet to a p. k. nail in the centerline of Powell Chapel Road, the said p. k.
being the southeast corner of the said trac, thence leaving the said p. k. with the centerline of Powell Chapel Road,
South 85 deg. 37 min. 19 sec. West 57.94 feet, North 88 deg. 51 min. 06 sec. West 46.10 feet, North 85 deg. 31 min.
14 sec. West 58.28 feet, North 83 deg. 35 min. 59 sec. West 68.67 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.00
acres, more or less per survey of Thomas A. Campbell, II, TRLS #978, dated March 29, 2010.
Being the same property conveyed to Linda Burke by deed of record in Deed Book 342, page 946, Register’s Office of
Giles County, Tennessee.
Tract #3: A certain tract of land lying in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the North side
of Powell Chapel Road and being more fully described as follows:
Beginning at a P. K. nail, set, lying at the intersection of Old Johns Cemetery Road, which the county is not
maintaining, but there has been no official abandonment, and Powell Chapel Road, a 36 feet right of way, being the
southeast corner of the parent tract and the tract herein described, also being the southeast corner to a 25 foot
ingress/egress easement serving tracts 2 & 5 for which tract 1 is subject to; thence with the center of Johns Cemetery
Road, with the eastern boundary of the ingress/egress easement N 07 deg. 26 min. 49 sec. E 38.73 feet to a metal pin
set; thence N 19 deg. 56 min. 32 sec. W 154.70 feet to a metal pin, set; thence N 28 deg. 04 min. 20 sec. W 82.02 feet
to a metal pin, set; thence N 47 deg. 26 min. 22 sec. W 104.60 feet to a metal pin, set; thence N 78 deg. 49 min. 58
sec. W 112.76 feet to a metal pin, set, being the northern corner of the tract, being the northeast corner of tract 2,
being a northern corner of the 25 foot easement which continues on across tract 2; thence S 12 deg. 27 min. 47 sec. E
152.17 feet to a metal pin, set, being the southeast corner of Tract 2, being a northeast corner of Tract 3; thence with
the common boundary of Tracts 1 & 3, S 12 deg. 27 min. 45 sec. E 34.78 feet to a metal pin, set; thence N 87 deg. 27
min. 11 sec. E 36.47 feet to a fence post; thence S 00 deg. 28 min. 04 sec. W 113.94 feet to a metal pin, set; thence S
06 deg. 22 min. 47 sec. E 22.30 feet to a P. K. nail, set; lying on the center of Powell Chapel Road, being the
southwest corner of the tract, being the southeast corner of Tract 3; thence N 89 deg. 11 min 42 sec. E 70.52 feet to a
P. K. nail, set; thence S 78 deg. 30 min. 10 sec. E 65.58 feet to a P. K., set; thence S 72 deg. 05 min. 21 sec. E 64.00
feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.22 acres, more or less, and being Tract 1 of the Old Johns Cemetery Road
Subdivision, unrecorded, being all of Tract 1 of Deed Book 312, page 659, Lying in the 11th Civil District of Giles
County, Tennessee. Property being subject to any legal rights of way for Powell Chapel Road, a 36 foot right of way,
and Johns Cemetery Road, which is not maintained by the county, but no official abandonment has occurred.
Property being subject to a 25-foot ingress/easement, which runs 25 feet from the center line of Johns Cemetery Road
to the south and west, parallel at all points. Property being subject to any legal easement which may or “may not” be
obvious or apparent. This legal description is based off a survey done by Paul Braden Surveying, T. R. L. S. No. 1709,
dated 04/04/2011, named Edwards.dwg, E-FILE #2011-024.
This being the same property conveyed to Gregory S. Bostater and wife, Nicole E. Bostater by deed of record in Deed
Book 346, page 969, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION, but specifically excluded from this conveyance is 0.59 acres conveyed to
Regina Taylor, of record in Deed Book 351, page 41, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference
is here made as if to incorporate the legal description herein, as if copied verbatim herein.
INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION, but specifically excluded from this conveyance is 0.84 acres conveyed to
William Joseph Salisbury and wife, Stacy Anice Salisbury, of record in Deed Book 367, page 217, Register’s Office of
Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made as if to incorporate the legal description herein, as if copied
verbatim herein.
The address of the property is believed to be 525 Powell Chapel Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478.
No boundary survey was made at the time of this conveyance with the legal description being the same as the
previous deed of record.
WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of a note therein set out and contained the power to
sell in the case of default in the payment of said note and interest at maturity; and
WHEREAS, the maker of said note has defaulted in the payment thereof, and the owner and holder of said note has
declared the entire amount due and payable and has requested the undersigned to foreclose said Deed of Trust
according to its terms in order to collect said note.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, W. ANDREW BOBO, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE will, in accordance with the
terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to, on July 13, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., at the door of the Giles County
Courthouse, offer for sale and sell the above-described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for
cash in bar of equity of redemption and free from homestead and dower, all in accordance with the provisions of said
Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject, however, to all outstanding real estate taxes;
any applicable easements and restrictions; and prior liens or mortgages, if any
Other interested parties: N/A
Said property may be sold as a whole or by individual lots or tracts or groups of lots or tracts at the discretion of the
Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time certain without further publication and in
accordance with law upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute
Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of
making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The
proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said Deed of Trust. Said Deed of
Trust is made a part hereof as if copied verbatim herein.
This sale of the Property shall be subject to any and all taxes, easements, restrictions, building lines, and assessments
(plus penalty and interest, if any), and any redemptive rights of any governmental agency, State or Federal (including
redemptive rights of any taxing authority by reason of any tax liens), plus any and all other matters and encumbrances
superior in right to the lien of the Deed of Trust, as well as any priority created by fixture filing, and any applicable City
and/or County zoning ordinances as now affect or as may later affect the parcel.
If the U. S. Department of the Treasury/Internal Revenue Service, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or
the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development are listed as interested parties in the
advertisement, then the notice of this foreclosure is being given to them, and the sale will be subject to the applicable
governmental right to redeem the property, all as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. 67-1-1433.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.
The address of the property is known as 525 Powell Chapel Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478, but such address is not
part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description
herein shall control.This property is further identified as being Map 78, Parcel 81.02 on the records of the Tax
Assessor of Giles County, Tennessee.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR
THAT PURPOSE.
This 16th day of June, 2023.
W. Andrew Bobo, Substitute Trustee
BOBO, HUNT & WHITE
111 W. Side Square
Shelbyville, Tennessee 37160
(931) 684-3327
ATTORNEYS FOR SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
PC 6/21/23, 6/28/23 & 7/5/23
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Tracy M Polly executed a Deed of Trust to Derek Hagan, Trustee for
the benefit of CitiFinancial, Inc., on August 8, 2006 and recorded on August 9, 2006
in Book DT428, Page 242, Instrument No. 06059870 in the Office of the Register of
Giles County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s)
thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed
of Trust Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for
PNPMS Trust II (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray,
LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original
Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been
declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as
agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue
of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 1 Public
Square , Pulaski, TN 38478 at the Giles County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to
sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described
property situated in Giles County, TN:
All that certain parcel of land in 20th Civil District, Giles County, State of
TN, as more fully described in Book 317 Page 374 ID# 98-29.12, being known and
designated as Lot 6 Williams Subdivision, filed in Plat Book I at Page 155-A
Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Sabrina
Townsend to Tracy M. Polly, dated 11/17/2004 recorded on 11/17/2004 in Book 317
Page 274 in Giles County records, State of TN.
Street Address: 141 Pisgah Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478
Parcel Number: 098 029.12
Current Owner: Tracy M. Polly
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the
Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given
to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable
rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or
Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid
taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable;
any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any
prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any
matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or
encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and
any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are
expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as
Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day,
time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time
and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to
confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute
Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for
that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2021-00365-1
Run dates: July 5th, 12th & 19th
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments
provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2004, executed by
Roger W. Hamby and Monica Hamby, being husband and wife, to Francis
Baize as Trustee, for the benefit of CitiFinancial, Inc., of record in Book
DT397, Page 625, Instrument No. 04049057 in the Register’s Office for Giles
County, Tennessee, Edward D. Russell of The SR Law Group being appointed
as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in Book DT649, Page 562,
Instrument No. 23144076 in the Register’s Office for Giles County, Tennessee,
to secure the indebtedness described;
WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to U.S. Bank
Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, c/o SN
Servicing Corporation, its attorney in fact, and the entire indebtedness having
been declared due and payable and foreclosure proceedings have been
requested to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, THE SR LAW
GROUP, will by virtue of the power and authority vested as Substitute Trustee,
on August 11, 2023 at 10:00 am at the North Door of the Giles County
Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, sell to the highest bidder
for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all
other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid
taxes, if any, the following described property in Giles County, Tennessee, to
wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in Giles County, Tennessee, being
more fully described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 5th Civil District of Giles County,
Tennessee and lying on the north side of Stinett Land and being more
fully described as follows:
BEGINNING at a P.K. nail in the centerline of Stinett Lane said P.K. being
about 350 feet south of the southwest corner of the parent tract, said
P.K. being the southwest corner of said tract, thence leaving said P.K.
with a new division line, North 34 degrees 46 minutes 43 seconds West
825.02 feet to an iron pin, said pin being the northwest corner of the said
tract, thence leaving said pin, North 61 degrees 11 minutes 45 seconds
East 252.50 feet to an iron pin found, said pin being the northeast corner
of the said tract, thence leaving said pin with Frank Gaines East Line,
Deed Book 210, Page 437, South 36 degrees 44 minutes 40 seconds
East 832.67 feet to a P.K. nail in the centerline of Stinett Lane, said P.K.
being the southeast corner of the parent tract and of the said tract, thence
leaving said P.K. with the centerline of said lane as follows, South 62
degrees 52 minutes 03 seconds West 218.12 feet, south 59 degrees
12 minutes 02 seconds West 63.67 feet to the point of Beginning and
containing 5.00 acres be it the same more or less as per survey of the
office of James E. Sanders, T.R.L.S. #31.
This property is subject to a 20 foot easement for ingress and egress,
said easement lies 20 feet west of the east property line.
Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Jody Lee
Jacobs and wife, Rhonda Jacobs, to Roger W. Hamby and wife, Monica
Hamby, dated 08/13/1997 recorded on 08/14/1997 in Book 283, Page
689 in Giles County Records, State of TN.
Parcel No. 073 004.04
Property Address 1887 Fleeman Road, Lawrenceburg, Tn 38464
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY
OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY
TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE
PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/
RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR
OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY
PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES, LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL
OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST
UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING
BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE,
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE
STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE
ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING
GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE APPLICABLE
GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL
AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425 AND T.C.A. 67-1-1433. THE NOTICE
REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE
TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER
PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR
THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE.
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE
SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE
CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK
CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO THE SR LAW GROUP.
NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST
BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER
BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS
RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO
THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE
DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Roger W. Hamby; Monica Hamby
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION
OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This day, June 26, 2023.
Edward D. Russell, The SR Law Group, PO Box 128, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121,
(615) 559-3190
erussell@thesrlawgroup.com
Insertion dates: July 5, 2023, July 12, 2023, July 19, 2023
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments
provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated April 5, 2011, executed by Teresa
McGill and Randall McGill, spouse, to J. Jones of Pulaski as Trustee, for the
benefit of CitiFinancial, Inc., of record in Book DT488, Page 355, Instrument
No. 11084491 in the Register’s Office for Giles County, Tennessee, Edward
D. Russell of The SR Law Group being appointed as Substitute Trustee in an
instrument of record in Book DT645, Page 604, Instrument No. 23142678 in
the Register’s Office for Giles County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness
described;
WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to U.S. Bank
Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Dwelling Series V Trust, c/o
SN Servicing Corporation, its attorney in fact, and the entire indebtedness
having been declared due and payable and foreclosure proceedings have
been requested to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, THE
SR LAW GROUP, will by virtue of the power and authority vested as Substitute
Trustee, on August 11, 2023 at 10:00 am at the North Door of the Giles
County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, sell to the highest
bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and
all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid
taxes, if any, the following described property in Giles County, Tennessee, to
wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 21st Civil District of Giles County,
Tennessee, on the South side of Cut-Off Road and being more fully
described as follows:
BEGINNING at a P.K. nail in the centerline of Cut-Off Road, the said P.K.
being the Northwest corner of parent tract of Steve Adcock (DB 279 PG
578) and the Northwest corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said
P.K. with the centerline of Cut-Off Road, South 82 degrees 12 minutes
48 seconds East 156.89 feet, South 81 degrees 25 minutes 01 seconds
East 129.13 to a P.K. nail, the said P.K. being the Northeast corner of
said tract; thence leaving the said P.K. with a new division line, South 10
degrees 40 minutes 13 seconds West 278.42 feet (iron rod), South 32
degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds East 124.10 feet (iron rod), South 00
degrees 10 minutes 31 seconds West 315.68 feet to iron rod, the said
rod being the Southeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said
P.K. with a new division line, South 83 degrees 09 minutes 34 seconds
West 304.69 feet to an iron rod in an existing fence in the West line
of the parent tract, the said rod being the southwest corner of the said
tract, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, North 01 degrees
50 minutes 07 seconds West 567.95 feet (25” cedar), North 06 degrees
21 minutes 39 seconds East 203.82 feet to the point of beginning and
containing 4.89 acres, more of less.
Being the same fee simple property conveyed by general warranty deed
from Steve Adcock wife and Ann Adcock to Randal McGill married, dated
09/24/2004 recorded on 09/28/2004 in Book D316, Page 690 in Giles
County Records, State of TN.
Parcel No. 135-38.00
Property Address 1211 Cutoff Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY
OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY
TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE
PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/
RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR
OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY
PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES, LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL
OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST
UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING
BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE,
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE
STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE
ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING
GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE APPLICABLE
GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL
AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425 AND T.C.A. 67-1-1433. THE NOTICE
REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE
TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER
PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR
THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE.
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE
SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE
CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK
CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO THE SR LAW GROUP.
NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST
BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER
BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS
RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO
THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE
DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Roger W. Hamby; Monica Hamby
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION
OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This day, June 26, 2023.
Edward D. Russell, The SR Law Group, PO Box 128, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121,
(615) 559-3190
erussell@thesrlawgroup.com
Insertion dates: July 5, 2023, July 12, 2023, July 19, 2023
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR UTILITY WORKER
The City of Pulaski Water & Sewer Department
is accepting applications for a Utility Worker.
The successful applicant must have the ability to
work in maintenance, repair and installation of
distribution and collection system; must possess
a Tennessee Driver’s License; must possess a
high school diploma or GED equivalent and must
receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at the
Pulaski Water Dept., 203 South First Street,
Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be
accepted until FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023. For
further information, please contact Roger Hayes,
Supervisor Water & Sewer Department @ (931)
363-1209.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity
employer and does not discriminate against nor
exclude any person from its program benefits or
participation because of race, color, religion, sex,
national origin, age or disability in accordance
with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts
of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
