SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 27, 2021 at 10:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Jamie A. Callahan and Danielle A. Callahan, to Title and Escrow of Lawrence County, Trustee, as trustee for First Franklin A Division of National City Bank on August 17, 2006 at Book DT428, Page 640, Instrument No. 06060036; conducted by LOGS Legal Group LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee for the holders of the First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-FF15 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-FF15, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 102 Paula Pl, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 077K A 015.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Jamie A. Callahan and Danielle Ashley Callahan
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchasers title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc.; First Franklin, a Division of National City Bank.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Jamie A. Callahan and Danielle A. Callahan, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 15-100829
First run date June 30, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Deed of Trust executed by BRUDER DEVELOPMENT, INC. in favor of JOHN LOECHNER, on the 19th day of April 2019, which Deed of Trust was recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Giles County, Tennessee, in Book DT621 pages 781-795. And said default continuing the undersigned will, by virtue of the power of sale clause contained in said Deed of Trust, foreclose on said Deed of Trust, and does hereby give Notice that the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the North door of the Giles County Courthouse, in Pulaski, Tennessee, on the 14th of July 2021, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to-wit:
TRACT 1:
Situated and being in the 1st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:
Beginning at a magnetic nail set at the intersection of the North margin of Main Street and the East margin of Railroad Street (32.0 feet right-of-way), same being the Southwest corner of the property herein described.
Thence, from the point of beginning and with the East margin of said Railroad Street, North 15 degrees 29 minutes 28 seconds East, a distance of 50.47 feet to a magnetic nail set on the East margin of said Railroad Street (32.0 feet right-of-way) at the Northwest corner of the property herein described.
Thence, leaving the East margin of said Railroad Street and with a new division line, South 88 degrees 38 minutes 11 seconds East, a distance of 40.00 feet to a 2 inch rebar set and capped, Phillips 1994, and South 88 degrees 38 minutes 11 seconds East, a distance of 4.32 feet to a point on the west wall of an existing building (hereafter referred to as building A), same being the Northeast corner of the property herein described.
Thence, with the West wall of said building A and then with a common wall with an existing building (hereafter referred to as building B) and beyond, same being a new division line, South 01 degrees 31 minutes 09 seconds West, a distance of 48.98 feet to the Southwest corner of said building A; same being a point on the North margin of the previously mentioned Main Street and the Southeast corner of the property herein described.
Thence, with the North margin of said Main Street, North 88 degrees 36 minutes 07 seconds West, a distance of 56.51 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.06 acres.
The above described property is subject to all presently existing road right of way easements, all existing utility easements and all existing ingress and egress easements, recorded or unrecorded.
TRACT 2:
Situated and being in the 1st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:
Commencing at a magnetic nail set at the intersection of the North Margin of Main Street and the East margin of Railroad Street (32.0 feet right-of-way),
Thence, from the point of commencement and with the East margin of said Railroad Street, North 15 degrees 29 minutes 28 seconds East, a distance of 50.47 feet to a magnetic nail set on the East margin of said Railroad Street (32.0 feet right-of-way) at the true point of beginning of the property herein described.
Thence, from the point of beginning and continuing with the East margin of said Railroad Street, North 18 degrees 10 minutes 39 seconds East, a distance of 82.99 feet to a 2 inch rebar set and capped, Phillips 1994, and North 24 degrees 33 minutes 51 seconds East, a distance of 23.50 feet to a railroad spike set at the intersection of the East margin of said Railroad Street and the South margin of a 12.0 feet wide alley, same being the Northwest corner of the property herein described.
Thence, with the South margin of said alley, South 88 degrees 30 minutes 53 seconds East, a distance of 41.47 feet to a 2 inch rebar set and capped, Phillips 1994, at the Northwest corner of the Joseph Stagner property, ref. D.B. 334, Page 208, same being the Northeast corner of the property herein described, said rebar being further described as being located 0.71 feet North of the Northeast corner of an existing building (hereafter referred to as building A).
Thence, leaving the South margin of said alley and with the West boundary of said Joseph Stagner property, same being the east wall of said building A and then with a common wall of an existing building (hereafter referred to as building C) lying to the east, South 01 degrees 28 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 150.00 feet to a mark on a sidewalk on the North margin of the previously mentioned Main Street, said mark being the Southwest corner of said Joseph Stagner property and the Southeast corner of the property herein described, said mark being further described as being located North 01 degrees 28 minutes 15 seconds East, a distance of 10.00 feet from a magnetic nail set.
Thence, from said mark on sidewalk and with the North margin of said Main Street, North 88 degrees 30 minutes 43 seconds West, a distance of 30.27 feet to the Southwest corner of said building A, same being a point on the north margin of said Main Street and the southwest corner of the property herein described.
Thence, leaving the North margin of said Main Street and with the West wall of said building A and then with the common wall of an existing building (hereafter referred to as building B) and beyond, same being a new division line, North 01 degrees 31 minutes 09 seconds East, a distance of 48.98 feet to a point on the West wall of said building A.
Thence, leaving said wall and continuing with said new division line, North 88 degrees 38 minutes 11 seconds West, a distance of 4.32 feet to a 2 inch rebar set and capped, Phillips 1994, and North 88 degrees 38 minutes 11 seconds West, a distance of 40.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.17 acres.
The above described property is subject to all presently existing road right of way easements, all existing utility easements and all existing ingress and egress easement, recorded or unrecorded.
MAP 181L GROUP C PARCEL 020.00
Property Address: 26519/26523 Main Street, Ardmore, TN 38449
BRENT E. HIERONYMI
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 1116
Ardmore, TN 38449
(256) 423-8026
Attorney for Mortgagee,
JOHN LOECHNER
Publication dates: June 23rd 2021, June 30th 2021 and July 7th 2021.
Sale Date: July 14th 2021.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust (the "Deed of Trust") dated March 30, 2010, and of record in Trust Deed Book 478, page 399, Registers Office of Giles County, TN, Neva Nell Curtis, and husband, Terry Wayne Curtis, did convey certain real estate unto Meade C. Hopkins or Robert C. Henry, in trust, to secure the payment of a certain Note (the "Note") described in the Deed of Trust, and
WHEREAS, by Second Deed of Trust (the "Deed of Trust") dated June 20, 2011, and of record in Trust Deed Book 490, page 320, Registers Office of Giles County, TN, Neva Nell Curtis, and husband, Terry Wayne Curtis, did convey certain real estate unto Meade C. Hopkins or Robert C. henry, in trust, to secure the payment of a certain Note (the ìNoteî) described in the Deed of Trust, and
WHEREAS, Bank of Frankewing of Frankewing, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust hereinabove referred to, and
WHEREAS, the real estate and improvements ("Property") described in the Deed of Trust is as follows:
A certain tract of land situated, lying and being in the 6th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, along and West of Oak Grove Road. South of Tennessee Highway 11 at Anthony Hill about 1.2 miles, and being described by metes and bounds as follows:
Beginning at a spike in the west margin of Oak Grove Road, 28 feet South of a fence post, (the SE corner of a tract of R. E. Surles), on the south side of a lane leading into lands of James C. Jarrell, Sr., and said spike being the NE corner of this tract (about 1.2 miles South of Tennessee Highway 11 at Anthony Hill); thence with the said road margin, S 13 degrees 26 minutes W 49.52 feet; and S 18 degrees 33 minutes W 74.72 feet to an iron rod found in place in the said margin at a fence, being the SE corner of this tract and a corner of a tract of Delmas Musgrove, (DB 255, Pg. 729); thence leaving the road with a fence and line with Musgrove, N 78 degrees 24 minutes W 143.51 feet; and N 87 degrees 37 minutes W 142.97 feet to a found iron rod and fence corner, with Jarrell, being the SW corner of this tract; thence with the said fence, N 24 degrees 04 minutes E 143.65 feet to a 12 inch oak and fence corner on the south side of the 28 foot wide lane; thence with a fence and south line of the lane, S 81 degrees 03 minutes E 140.44 feet; and thence along the south side of the lane, S 78 degrees 18 minutes E 123.96 feet to the point of beginning. The surveyed tract contains 0.8 acre, more or less.
And being the same property acquired by Neva Nell Curtis, a married person, from Evelyn Perrigan, a single person, by a Quitclaim Deed dated June 8, 2007 of record in Deed Book 330, page 438, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee to which reference is here made.
Map 127, Parcel 77.01
Property Address: 1680 Oak Grove Road, Goodspring, TN 38460.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO any matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; and governmental zoning thereon; any restrictive conditions or declarations, covenants or restrictions; any easements; any building setback lines; any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the Property and any assessments, prior liens or encumbrances, outstanding real property taxes and/or assessments, priority created by fixture filings or items not extinguished by foreclosure pursuant to Tennessee law, and any matters of record superior to the Deed of Trust first reference above. The Property and all appliances, fixtures and systems included are to be sold AS IS WHERE IS, without representations or warranties or representations of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, as to the condition of the Property, appliances or systems. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. Both the bank and the Trustee, specifically, without limiting the foregoing, disclaims any knowledge of, and liability to Purchasers for, any conditions which may exist on the premises, including, but not limited to, toxic or hazardous substances, asbestos, underground storage tanks, radon gas, lead based paint, infestation of wood by insects, or structural deficiencies from whatever source or cause.
This Property will be sold subject to the following:
"NONE"
In addition to the above-named debtors, other interested parties of record are:
"NONE"
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of the Note therein set out and contained the power to sell in case of default in the payment of the Note and interest at maturity, and
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note and the owner and holder of the Note has demanded the undersigned to foreclose the Deed of Trust so that the Property is advertised and sold according to its terms in order to collect the Note and the cost of foreclosure.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, Robert C. Henry, Trustee, will, in accordance with the terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to, on July 16, 2021, at 12:00 OCLOCK NOON, at the North door of the Giles County Courthouse offer for sale and sell the Property at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, and free from exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, and all in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject however, to all outstanding real estate taxes for the year 2021 and all prior taxes, if any.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
All applicable notices required pursuant to T.C.A. ß 35-5-101 have been provided by Lender or its representative.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This the 21st day of May, 2021.
Robert C. Henry, Trustee
HENRY, HENRY, & UNDERWOOD, ATTYS.
By: Robert C. Henry, Reg. #5030
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478-0458
(931) 363-4571
First run date June 23, 2021
NOTICE
The City of Lewisburg is accepting applications for Police Officers, (certified preferred) through July 16, 2021. Applications may be obtained at Lewisburg City Hall, 131 East Church Street, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., M-F or on-line at www.lewisburgtn.gov. For a copy of job description or application questions please contact Pam Davis, City Recorder at 931-359-1544 or pam.davis@lewisburgtn.gov. The City of Lewisburg is an equal opportunity employer, with drug-free policies. The City of Lewisburg does not discriminate on the bases of race, color, gender, national origin, age, religion, creed, disability, veterans status, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression in federal or state sponsored programs, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
First run date July 7, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1936-21
ESTATE OF Terry Stephen Appleton, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-29-2020
Notice is hereby given that on June 28th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Terry Stephen Appleton, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-28-21 Executrix, Mona Adair Appleton
6-28-21 Attorney, J. Christopher Williams
6-28-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 7, 2021
Public Meetings
Airport Committee — Joint County/City
The Airport Committee will have a meeting on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Basement Boardroom of the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) City/ County Agreement
2) Update on Flight Path Acquisition
3) Any other business
Run date July 7, 2021
