NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated January 11, 2019, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded January 16, 2019, in Book No. DT576, at Page 636, and modified on October 19, 2021, in Book No. DT622, at Page 746 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Donald C Hill, conveying certain property therein described to Samuel N. Wantland as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on June 21, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A tract or parcel of land situated, lying and being in the 14th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, approximately 12 miles North of the City of Pulaski, Tennessee, on the West side of Lovell Lane just South of Mac Branch Road, being further described as follows:
Commencing at an existing 1/2 inch rebar with plastic cap stamped ìAlexander RLS 2035î on the West right-of-way of Lovell Lane (36 right-of- way), at the Southeast corner of the Robert W. Sands property (according to the deed of record on file in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee in Deed Book D366, Page 231-232), said existing 1/2 inch rebar also being the Northeast corner of the Jack Goodwin property (according to the deed of record on file in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee in Deed Book 281, Pages 286-287), said existing 1/2 inch rebar also being the Point of True Beginning of the herein described tract, THENCE from the Point of Trust Beginning, along the West right-of-way of said Lovell Lane, the following bearings, distances and curves: Along a curve to the left having a delta angle of 16 degrees 18 minutes 22 seconds, a radius of342.85 feet, an arc length of97.57 feet and a chord bearing of South 00 degrees 40 minutes 29 seconds West for a chord distance of 97.24 feet to a point. South 07 degrees 29
minutes 11 seconds East, a distance of 261.17 feet; South 08 degrees 04 minutes 39 seconds East, a distance of 200.54 feet; South 04 degrees 52 minutes 04 seconds East, a distance of 219.62 feet; Along a curve to the left having a delta angle of 38 degrees 17 minutes 27 seconds, a radius of 192.10 feet, an arc
length of 128.38 feet and a chord beating of South 24 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East for a chord distance of 126.00 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar set with plastic cap stamped ìRLS 1535 Ronnie G. Coffmanî, THENCE South 55 degrees 56 minutes 07 seconds West, along a new division line and along or near an existing fence line, or the extension thereof, a distance of 18.70 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar set with plastic cap stamped ìRLS 1535 Ronnie G. Coffmanî, THENCE North 75 degrees 49 minutes 31 seconds West, along a new division line and along or near an existing fence line, or the extension thereof, a distance of 87.97 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar set
with plastic cap stamped ìRLS 1535 Ronnie G. Coffmanî, THENCE continue North 75 degrees 49 minutes 31 seconds West along a new division line, a distance of 30.00 feet to a point in the approximate centerline of Mac Branch Creek, THENCE along a new division line and meandering along the approximate centerline of said Mac Branch Creek, the follow chord bearings and chord distances: North 47 degrees 24 minutes 43 seconds West, a chord distance of 104.06 feet to a point, North 31 degrees 50 minutes 01 seconds West, a chord distance of 52.13 feet to a point, North 08 degrees 56 minutes 48 seconds East, a chord distance of 19.96 feet to a point. North 24 degrees 44 minutes 33 seconds West, a chord distance of 40.40 feet to a point. North 12 degrees 34 minutes 56 seconds West, a chord distance of36.82 feet to a point. North 28 degrees 30 minutes 50 seconds West, a chord distance of 40.53 feet to a point. North 46 degrees 36 minutes 45 seconds West, a chord distance of
23.42 feet to a point. North 49 degrees 40 minutes 41 seconds West, a chord distance of 54.54 feet to a point. North 59 degrees 33 minutes 12 seconds West, a chord distance of 28.40 feet to a point. North 66 degrees 45 minutes 51 seconds West, a chord distance of 17.35 feet to a point, North 28 degrees 39 minutes 54 seconds West, a chord distance of 21.90 feet to a
point. North 01 degrees 23 minutes 45 seconds West, a chord distance of 65.61 feet to a point. North 24 degrees 14 minutes 12 seconds East, a chord distance of 38.13 feet to a point. North 62 degrees 24 minutes 16 seconds East, a chord distance of 22.72 feet to a point. North 37 degrees 50 minutes 25 seconds East, a chord distance of 50.05 feet to a point. North 29 degrees 01 minutes 17 seconds West, a chord distance of 28.13 feet to a point. North 47 degrees 13 minutes 28 seconds West, a chord distance of 27.43 feet to a point. North 48 degrees 34 minutes 17 seconds West, a chord distance of 42.69 feet to a point. North 48 degrees 34 minutes 17 seconds West, a chord distance of 69.52 feet to a point, North 63 degrees 54 minutes 08 seconds East, a chord distance of 88.45 feet to a point. North 41 degrees 29 minutes 29 seconds West, a chord distance of 128.29 feet to a point. North 59 degrees 01 minutes 56 seconds West, a chord distance of 56.92 feet to a point, THENCE North 25 degrees 55 minutes 19 seconds East, along a new division line leaving said approximate centerline of Mac Branch Creek, a distance of 15.00 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar set with plastic cap stamped ìRLS 1535 Ronnie G. Coffmanî, THENCE continue North 25 degrees
55 minutes 19 seconds East, along a new division line, a distance of 77.37 feet
to a 5/8 inch rebar set with plastic cap stamped ìRLS 1535 Ronnie G, Coffmanî at or near an existing fence line, at the Southwest corner of the said Robert W. Sands property, THENCE North 82 degrees 41 minutes 51 seconds East, along or near an existing fence line, along the South boundary of the said Robert W. Sands property (according to the deed of record on file in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee in Deed Book 0366, Pages 231- 232),
a distance of 79.69 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar set with plastic cap stamped ìRLS 1535 Ronnie G. Coffmanî, THENCE North 83 degrees 13 minutes 45 seconds East, along or near an existing fence line, along the South boundary of the said Robert W. Sands property, a distance of 99.13 feet to an existing 1/2 inch rebar with plastic cap stamped ìAlexander RLS 2035î, THENCE South 89 degrees 34 minutes 15 seconds East, along the South boundary of the said Robert W. Sands property, a distance of 139.92 feet to the Point of True Beginning and containing 5.083 acres, more or less, with a relative error of closure no greater than one foot in ten thousand feet.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 170 Lovell Road, Lynnville, TN 38472
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
DONALD C HILL
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351745
DATED May 23, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date June 1, 2022
NOTICE
The City of Pulaski will be accepting applications for the position of Accountant in the City Recorders Office. Please mail resumes to City Administrator Terry Harrison, P.O. Box 633, Pulaski, TN 38478. Applications are to be received in the City Recorders Office by Friday, June 17, 2022.
The successful applicant will implement generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), governmental accounting standard board (GASB), and financial accounting standards board (FASB) pronouncements and standards. Successful applicant will supervise revenue, encumbrance, expenditures and journal entries and will perform cash management, reconcile bank statements and asset and liability accounts.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
NOTICE
Giles County Board of Equalization Meetings
Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Giles County will be available for public inspection in the Assessor of Propertys office in the basement of the Giles County Courthouse during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place.
The Giles County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessment on Monday, JUNE 6, 2022.
THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2022 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2022 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 2022.
The Board will meet each weekday as needed for scheduled appointments at the Assessor of Propertys Office. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization about your appraisal should call and schedule your appointment to appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owners written authorization. If you think your property is appraised for more than it would sell for on the open market and would like to use comparable sales, please furnish the comparable sales information to the Board at the meeting. The Assessor of Property appraises your property according to market value, and according to the laws of the State. The Assessor does not tax you. Other officials set the tax rate and collect the taxes. The County Commission sets the tax rate based on the budget of the county that is required to fund the services provided to citizens of the county. The Trustee furnishes the tax rate to the State to apply to your appraisal assessment value to calculate tax billings. The Trustee mails out the tax bills and collects the taxes. You cannot appeal your taxes to the Board, but you can appeal your appraisal, so please dont wait until you get your tax bill in October to appeal. Now is the time to make an appeal on your appraisal. Failure to appeal an appraisal or an assessment at this time may result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal.
If you would like to meet with the Board, please call for an appointment, 931-363-2166.
First run date May 25, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. at City Hall by the City of Pulaski relative to the revision of the Sewer Use Ordinance and Enforcement Response Plan as required by Federal Regulation.
The proposed changes are as follows:
• Pulaski's Sewer Use Ordinance — protection criteria and local limits revised
• Tennessee Rules and Regulations Chapter 1200-4-14 be changed to Tennessee Rules and Regulations Chapter 0400-40-14. The Sewer Use Ordinance should be revised to proper designation
All persons will be afforded the opportunity to comment on this program for 30 days from the date of this notice. A copy of the Sewer Use Ordinance and Enforcement Response Plan may be viewed at the office of the Mayor at City Hall during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday). Written comments are welcome and may be directed to the Honorable Patrick L. Ford, Mayor, P.O. Box 633, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478.
A copy of all questions, comments and responses is required to be submitted to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date June 1, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR GILES COUNTY'S BUDGET 2022-2023
The Public Hearing will be held Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. located at 222 W. Madison Street, Pulaski, TN 38478 in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
Any citizens of the County requesting the right to speak for three (3) minutes on their views of the Budget may do so by sending a written request five (5) business days prior to the meeting. All written request must be in our office by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 14th, 2022.
Request to speak should be made to the following:
Giles County Financial Management Office
c/o Beth Moore-Sumners, Financial Director
P. O. Box 678
Pulaski, TN 38478
Giles County does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the County Executives Office at (931) 363-5300.
First run date June 1, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2093-22
ESTATE OF Ernest Glenn Chaffin, Sr., Deceased, Date of Death: 5-2-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of May, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Ernest Glenn Chaffin, Sr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-24-22 Co Executor, Laura Chaffin Moffett
5-24-22 Co Executor, Ernest Glenn Chaffin, Jr.
5-24-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
5-24-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 1, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Pulaski proposes to appropriate the following amounts to the following organizations in the 2022-2023 General Government Budget:
Giles County Public Library 137,792.00
Senior Citizens 20,000.00
Chamber of Tourism and Commerce 31,500.00
New Canaan 2,000.00
Child Development 5,000.00
South Central Human Resource Agency 1,344.00
Boys and Girls Club 9,000.00
E911 112,000.00
Economic Development Commission 51,670.00
Historic Downtown Pulaski 35,000.00
Kids Place 5,000.00
STAAR Theatre 5,000.00
The Shelter 5,000.00
Giles County Schools 200,000.00
The Pouring Spot 2,000.00
Humane Association 2,500.00
Giles County Fire and Rescue 10,000.00
Community RFD 1,000.00
Total Appropriations $635,806.00
Run date June 1, 2022
PUBLIC MEETINGS
E-911
The E911 Giles County Emergency Communications District will have a meeting on June 8, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Giles County Emergency Management Office located at 211 South Cedar Lane, Pulaski, TN.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Election of Officers
2) 22-23 Budget
3) E911 Property
4) Old Business
5) New Business
School, Budget Committees
The School Committee will have a meeting on Monday, June 13th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Any other business
Immediately following the School Committee meeting, The Budget Committee will have a Budget Committee meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Approval of making an offer on The Baptist Association Building
3) Any other business
First run date June 1, 2022
