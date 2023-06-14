NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2242-23
ESTATE OF JERRY DON SCOTT, Deceased, Date of Death: 3/4/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jerry Don Scott, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-5-2023 Executor, David Adam Scott
6-5-2023 Attorney, J. Kasey Talbott
6-1-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
June 14, 2023 and June 21, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2240-23
ESTATE OF MICHAEL DWAYNE MASSEY, Deceased, Date of Death: 3/1/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of May, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Michael Dwayne Massey, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-30-2023 Administratrix, Dainashay S. Massey
5-30-2023 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis
5-30-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
June 7, 2023 and June 14, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2239-23
ESTATE OF JAMES DOUGLAS WOOLEY, Deceased, Date of Death: 1/17/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of May, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Douglas Wooley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-16-2023 Administratrix, Lilly Wooley
5-22-2023 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
5-23-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
June 7, 2023 and June 14, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2241-23
ESTATE OF JOYCE DEAN BANKS, Deceased, Date of Death: 4/5/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Joyce Dean Banks, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-25-2023 Executor, Lawanda Fralix
5-31-2023 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
6-01-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
June 7, 2023 and June 14, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2244-23
ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOALLEN GREGGS, Deceased, Date of Death: 5/5/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Joallen Greggs, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-8-2023 Co-Administrator, Lana Keeton Greggs
6-8-2023 Co-Administrator, Jeanette Greggs
6-8-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal
G. Greene
June 14, 2023 and June 21, 2023
Water Laborer - Minor Hill Water Utility District
The Minor Hill Water Utility District is hiring a full time Water Laborer to perform skilled maintenance work in the replacement, installation, repair, testing, and maintenance of water meters and appurtenances. This professional investigates possible water leaks and locates Service Boxes or Gate Valves used to perform such work. This individual aids in the implementation of the Water Shut-Off Policy under the direction of the superintendent.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES INCLUDE SOME OF THE FOLLOWING
• Installs, maintains, repairs and/or replaces Commercial, Industrial, and Residential water meters as adopted by the Water Department.
• Verifies installation completion status of meters using various reports and systems, identifies non-communicating meters, and identifies/resolves discrepancies.
• Aids with the implementation of the Water Shut-Off Policy and maintains a professional level of customer service.
• Checks water pressure and performs flow tests to determine possible restrictions.
• Inspects water service for leaks, faulty register, damaged meters, cross connections, and illegal connections relating to the meter and/or water service installation.
• Must be available for emergency work in the event of a water main failure (nights and weekends). May be required to work Emergency Stand-By duty.
• Performs all related duties as directed by the state or other supervising authority.
• Completes and complies with all state & TAUD requirements and reporting.
QUALIFICATIONS
To be minimally qualified for this position, one must meet the following criteria:
· Class A driver license is helpful, but not required.
· High school diploma or GED required.
· Experience in the operation of heavy equipment is helpful.
Applications and resumes will be accepted at the Minor Hill Utility District office located
at 12950 Minor Hill Hwy Minor Hill, TN 38473.
*Minor Hill Utility District is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for metal and plastic culverts for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. For specifications, please contact Mary Taylor Hewitt at 931-363-5486 or mthewitt@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, Monday, June 26, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – 2023-2024 Culverts”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for one (1) Maintenance Truck. For specifications, please contact Mary Taylor Hewitt at 931-363-5486 or email at mthewitt@gilescountytn.gov.
All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, June 20th, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex.
Any bid received after this time will not be opened.
Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Maintenance Truck”
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
Giles County 23-24 Nonprofit Charitable
Approved
Giles County Fire and Rescue 257,110
Giles County Public Library 161,756
Ardmore Public Library 3,650
Campbellsville Library 1,500
Minor Hill Library 1,854
Total Appropriation 425,870
Public Meeting
Chairman Evan Baddour would like to have a Legislative Committee Meeting on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, at the Giles County Annex – Basement Boardroom.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 19, 2023 at 11:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Theresa A Rutland and Gregory W. Daniel, to Megan K. Trott, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc. on July 30, 2021 at Book DT618, Page 295, Instrument No. 21133619; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in thse Giles County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record.
Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 135 Crescentview Cutoff Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 116 006.07
Current Owner(s) of Property: Gregory W. Daniel and Theresa A. Rutland
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Theresa A Rutland and Gregory W. Daniel, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123549
NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Note dated JULY 10, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Note recorded JULY 13, 2015, in Book DT533, at Page 94-107, as Document #15103658 in the Register’s office for GILES County, Tennessee, executed by ROSEMARY H BELL, conveying the certain property described therein to GILES TITLE AND ESCROW SERVICES, Trustee, for the benefit of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR KELLEY MORTGAGE, its successors and assigns and to MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument of record AUGUST 26, 2022, in the Register’s office for GILES County, Tennessee in Book DT638, at Page 819-821, as Document #22140123.
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Marinosci Law Group, P.C., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on July 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Giles County Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEING LOT NO. 76 OF LANCELOT ACRES AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 116-117, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HERE MADE.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ROSEMARY H. BELL BY WARRANTY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 264, PAGE 18, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
BY INSTRUMENT OF DATE JUNE 14, 1965, AND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 157, PAGE 487, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, (SEE ALSO DEED BOOK 160, PAGE 115, AND DEED BOOK 160, PAGE 391), CERTAIN CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS ARE IMPRESSED UPON THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO SAID CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND THE SAME ARE REFERRED TO AS IF COPIED HEREIN WORD FOR WORD AND FIGURE FOR FIGURE.
More Commonly Known As: 1010 TUCKER DR, PULASKI, TN 38478
Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: ROSEMARY H BELL, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, OCCUPANTS/TENANTS OF 1010 TUCKER DR, PULASKI, TN 38478.
To the best of the Successor Trustee’s knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A.
§ 35-5-104 or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425.
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale.
This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be utilized for that purpose.
Marinosci Law Group, P.C., Successor Trustee
555 Perkins Extended, Suite 445
Memphis, TN 38117
Office: 901-203-0680
Fax: 901-440-0561
Publication Dates:
05/31/2023, 06/07/2023, 06/14/2023
