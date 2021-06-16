Public Notice
Giles County 20-21
Additional NonProfit Charitables
Approved
UT Southern 100,000
Total Appropriation 100,000
First run date June 9, 2021
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at which time they will be opened for the following:
INSTALLATION OF AUTOMATIC READ WATER AND GAS
METER SYSTEM
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date June 16, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR GILES COUNTY'S REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION
RESCINDING LAND USE MANAGEMENT PLAN
The Public Hearing will be held Thursday, July 8th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. located at the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478.
The purpose of this hearing is due to the proposed rescinding of the Land Use Management Plan. A copy of the current Land Use Management Plan and the Resolution to rescind the Land Use Management Plan can be obtained from the County Executives office located at 222 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN 38478 or calling 931-363-5300.
Any Giles County citizens requesting the right to speak for three (3) minutes on their views of the rescinding of the Land Use Management Plan may do so.
Giles County does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the County Executives Office at (931) 363-5300.
Run date June 16, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1925-21
ESTATE OF George S. Ogea, Deceased, Date of Death: 06-03-2021
Notice is hereby given that on June 11th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of George S. Ogea, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-10-21 Executor, Lynette Augestad
6-10-21 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
6-10-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 16, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1928-21
ESTATE OF Jessica Gail Darnell, Deceased, Date of Death: 06-03-2021
Notice is hereby given that on June 14th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Jessica Gail Darnell, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-14-21 Administratrix, Rebecca Sloan Darnell
6-14-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
6-14-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 16, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1925-21
ESTATE OF Kathleen G. Amodei, Deceased, Date of Death: 05-06-2021
Notice is hereby given that on June 3rd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Kathleen G. Amodei, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-28-21 Executor, John Harold King
5-28-21 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
6-3-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 9, 2021
Public Notice
Giles County 21-22 NonProfit Charitable
Approved
Giles County Fire and Rescue 245,000
Giles County Veterans Alliance 2,500
Giles County Public Library 161,756
Ardmore Public Library 3,650
Industrial Development Board 10,000
Giles County Chamber of Tourism & Commerce 15,000
Total Appropriation 437,906
First run date June 9, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Emergency Management is accepting sealed bids for a handheld Raman analyzer device. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, June 21, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Handheld Raman Analyzer".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of TN. All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date June 2, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Sheriffs Department is accepting sealed proposals for comprehensive health care delivery systems. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:00 pm, June 21, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Proposal — Comprehensive Health Care".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
Run date June 16, 2021
Public Meeting
PES Power Board
There will be a special meeting of the Pulaski Electric System Power Board on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 4:00 PM in the Henry Sims Board Room of the PES Office Building, 128 South 1st Street. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss filling the CEO position and any other matters that may arise at such meeting.
Run date June 16, 2021
