PUBLIC NOTICE
Lynnville Water Department
The Water Quality Report 2020 (CCR) for the Lynnville Water Department will be published in the 06/09/2021 edition of the Pulaski Citizen. The CCR will not be mailed. Call 931-527-3158 to request a copy of the CCR.
Run date June 2, 2021
NOTICE
Giles County Board of Equalization Meetings
Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Giles County will be available for public inspection in the Assessor of Propertys office in the basement of the Giles County Courthouse during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place.
The Giles County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessment on Monday, JUNE 7, 2021.
THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2021 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2021 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021.
The Board will meet each weekday as needed for scheduled appointments at the Assessor of Propertys Office. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization about your appraisal should call and schedule your appointment to appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owners written authorization. If you think your property is appraised for more than it would sell for on the open market and would like to use comparable sales, please furnish the comparable sales information to the Board at the meeting. The Assessor of Property appraises your property according to market value, and according to the laws of the State. The Assessor does not tax you. Other officials set the tax rate and collect the taxes. The County Commission sets the tax rate based on the budget of the county that is required to fund the services provided to citizens of the county. The Trustee furnishes the tax rate to the State to apply to your appraisal assessment value to calculate tax billings. The Trustee mails out the tax bills and collects the taxes. You cannot appeal your taxes to the Board, but you can appeal your appraisal, so please dont wait until you get your tax bill in October to appeal. Now is the time to make an appeal on your appraisal. Failure to appeal an appraisal or an assessment at this time may result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal.
If you would like to meet with the Board, please call for an appointment, 931-363-2166.
First run date May 19, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR GILES COUNTY'S BUDGET 2021-2022
The Public Hearing will be held Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. located at 222 W. Madison Street, Pulaski, TN 38478 in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
Any citizens of the County requesting the right to speak for three (3) minutes on their views of the Budget may do so by sending a written request five (5) business days prior to the meeting. All written request must be in our office by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16th, 2021.
Request to speak should be made to the following:
Giles County Financial Management Office
c/o Beth Moore-Sumners, Financial Director
P. O. Box 678
Pulaski, TN 38478
Giles County does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the County Executives Office at (931) 363-5300.
First run date June 2, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1921-21
ESTATE OF Beverly Janice Porterfield Childress, Deceased, Date of Death: 02-25-2021
Notice is hereby given that on May 26th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Beverly Janice Porterfield Childress, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-26-21 Co-Executor, Karla C. Glover
5-26-21 Co-Executor, Kimberly C. Drake
5-26-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
5-26-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 2, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1923-21
ESTATE OF Charlene Malone Stokes, Deceased, Date of Death: 05-11-2021
Notice is hereby given that on May 27th, 2021, Letters of administration, in respect of the Estate of Charlene Malone Stokes, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-27-21 Administrator, Keith Stokes
5-27-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
5-27-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 2, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1918-21
ESTATE OF Charles Lewis Pruitt, Deceased, Date of Death: 04-04-2021
Notice is hereby given that on May 18th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Charles Lewis Pruitt, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-17-21 Administrator, Alvin D. Reynolds
5-17-21 Attorney, Mary Gabbett
5-18-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 26, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1919-21
ESTATE OF Larry Hayes, Deceased, Date of Death: 04-25-2021
Notice is hereby given that on May 18th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Larry Hayes, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-18-21 Personal Representative, Christy Anna Sullivan
5-18-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
5-18-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 26, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Pulaski proposes to appropriate the following amounts to the following organizations in the 2021-2022 General Government Budget:
Veterans Alliance 2,000.00
Giles County Public Library 137,800.00
Senior Citizens 20,000.00
Chamber of Tourism and Commerce 26,500.00
New Canaan 2,000.00
Child Development 5,000.00
South Central Human Resource Agency 1,300.00
Boys and Girls Club 9,000.00
E911 112,000.00
Economic Development Commission 51,700.00
Historic Downtown Pulaski 35,000.00
Kids Place 5,000.00
STAAR Theatre 5,000.00
The Shelter 5,000.00
Giles County Schools 200,000.00
Giles County Fire and Rescue 2,500.00
UT Southern 100,000.00
The Pouring Spot 2,000.00
Humane Association 2,500.00
Total Appropriations $724,300.00
First run date June 2, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for asphalt/hot mix. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, June 10, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid - Asphalt/Hot Mix".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date May 26, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for asphalt oil. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, June 10, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid - Asphalt Oil".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date May 26, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for Benchmark Assessments and Assessment Item Bank Platform for the 2021-2022 school year. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, June 10, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid - Benchmark Assessments".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date May 26, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Sheriff's Department is accepting sealed bids for comprehensive health care delivery systems. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, June 3, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid - Comprehensive Health Care".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date May 19, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for crushed stone. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, June 10, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid - Crushed Stone".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date May 26, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Emergency Management is accepting sealed bids for a handheld Raman analyzer device. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, June 21, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Handheld Raman Analyzer".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of TN. All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date June 2, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for metal culverts. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, June 10, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid - Metal Culverts".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date May 26, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for signs and posts. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, June 10, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid - Signs/Posts".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date May 26, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Tarpley Shop Utility District
The Water Quality Report 2020 (CCR) for the Tarpley Shop Utility District will be published in the 06/09/2021 edition of the Pulaski Citizen. The CCR will not be mailed. Call 931-347-9153 to request a copy of the CCR.
Run date June 2, 2021
Public Meetings
Budget Committee
The Budget Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) 2021-2022 General Fund Budget
2) Any other business
Run date June 2, 2021
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Proposals will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, JUNE 8, 2021, at which time they will be opened for the following:
HARVESTING AND CLEAR CUTTING LAND AT
ABERNATHY FIELD AIRPORT
For further information, please contact Airport Manager Randy Jones at (931) 363-6827.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date June 2, 2021
