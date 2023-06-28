NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2243-23
ESTATE OF RANDALL NEAL ADAMS, SR., Deceased, Date of Death: 5/15/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Randall Neal Adams, Sr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-8-2023 Executrix, Leslie Jones
6-8-2023 Attorney, Amy Cross
6-20-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
June 28, 2023 and July 5, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2246-23
ESTATE OF FAYLA JOYCE USSERY, Deceased, Date of Death: 5/6/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Fayla Joyce Ussery, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-22-2023 Administrator, Bobby Ussery
6-22-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
6-22-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
June 28, 2023 and July 5, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated October 19, 2021, of record in Book DT623, page 501, Register's Office of Giles
County, Tennessee, AMANDA KENDALL, did convey unto VICKY VOELKEL, as Trustee, a certain tract of real estate
hereinafter described, to secure a certain indebtedness set out in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Eduard Kushnir, is the owner and holder of the note secured by said Deed of Trust herein-above referred
to; and
WHEREAS, W. ANDREW BOBO was appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in
Book DT649, page 149, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee; and
WHEREAS, the said real estate described in said Deed of Trust is as follows:
Map 078, Parcel 081.02
Lying and being in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being located on the Powell
Chapel Road, and being more fully described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road, said point being the NW corner of said tract, the NE
corner of Tract #1 of this survey; thence with the centerline of said Johns Cemetery Road as follows: S 74 degrees 30
minutes E 55 feet, S 85 degrees 00 minutes E 400 feet, S 82 degrees 00 minutes E 200 feet, S 57 degrees 50 minutes
E 64 feet, S 34 degrees 45 minutes E 90 feet, S 16 degrees 30 minutes 254 feet, to a point in the centerline of Powell
Chapel Road and being the NE corner of said tract; thence with the centerline of Powell Chapel Road as follows: N 69
degrees 00 minutes W 135 feet, N 85 degrees 55 minutes W 88 feet, S 82 degrees 30 minutes W 400 feet, N 88
degrees 20 minutes W 122.4 feet to a point in said center line, said point being the NW corner of Tract #3 of this
survey; thence along a marked line along the west property line of Tract #3 as follows: S 05 degrees 00 minutes W
286 feet, S 74 degrees 30 E 268 feet S 10 degrees 18 minutes W 1393 feet to a plastic in an old established fence
line, said plastic the SW corner of Tract #3, the SE corner of said tract; thence with an old established fence line N 80
degrees 48 minutes W 760 feet to a plastic in said fence line, said plastic being the SE corner of Tract #1 of this
survey, the SW corner of said tract; thence along marked line along the east property line of Tract #1 as follows: N 04
degrees 00 minutes E 428 feet, N 03 degrees 05 minutes W 200 feet, N 04 degrees 00 minutes E 92 feet; N 31
degrees 10 minutes E 269 feet, N 23 degrees 00 minutes E 109 feet, N 12 degrees 30 minutes E 200 feet, N 17
degrees, 00 minutes E 56 feet, N 29 degrees 00 minutes E 832.5 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 35.2
acres, more or less. Description according to survey by James E. Sanders, T. R. L. S. #31, dated May 2, 1989.
Being the same property conveyed to Amanda Kendall by Warranty Deed from Larry W. Newton and wife, Polly Jane
Newton, dated November 18, 2019, of record in Deed Book 383, page 115, Register’s Office of Giles County. For
further source of title, see conveyance to Larry W. Newton and wife, Polly Jane Newton, by deed of record in Deed
Book 348, Page 893, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
INCLUDED IN THIS ABOVE DESCRIPTION, but expressly excluded from this conveyance is the following described
property previously conveyed to V. Morris Williams, III, and wife, Karla Jo Williams, by deed of record in Deed Book
282, Page 764, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee. For further source of title, please see Deed Book 312,
Page 569, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee:
Beginning at a P. K. nail in the centerline of Powell Chapel Road at the northeast corner of the Thomas Newton
property and the northwest corner of the property herein described; thence with the centerline of said road S 82
degrees 15 minutes 19 seconds E 208.05 feet to a P. K. nail; thence S 86 degrees 06 minutes 42 seconds E 90.09
feet to a P. K. nail at the northwest corner of the Ralph Prior property and the northeast corner of the property herein
described; thence leaving the road and with Prior’s west line and a fence S 00 degrees 52 minutes 21 seconds W
286.09 feet to a metal pin at a fence corner post; thence S 79 degrees 35 minutes 49 seconds E 271.39 feet to a metal
pin at a fence corner post; thence S 06 degrees 38 minutes 25 seconds W 1412.69 feet to a metal pin at a fence
corner post at the southwest corner of the Prior property and the southeast corner of the Prior property and the
southeast corner of the property herein described, same being a point in the north line of the Helen Johnson property;
thence with Johnson’s north line N 84 degrees 18 minutes 41 seconds W 349.38 feet to a metal pin (found) at a fence
corner post at the northwest corner of the Johnson property and the northeast corner of the Robert Thompson
property; thence with Thompson’s north line N 82 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds W 238.14 feet to a 4 inch Redbud;
thence N 81 degrees 52 minutes 28 seconds W 153.59 feet to a metal pin (found) at a fence corner post at the
southeast corner of the above referenced Thomas Newton property and the southwest corner of the property herein
described; thence with Newton’s east line N 00 degrees 17 minutes 20 seconds E 221.20 feet to a fence post; thence
N 01 degrees 41 minutes 58 seconds W 109.09 feet to a steel post; thence N 06 degrees 40 minutes 35 seconds W
202.70 feet to a fence post; thence 00 degrees 18 minutes 02 seconds W 92.79 feet to a fence post; thence N 26
degrees 47 minutes 08 seconds E 268.28 feet to a fence post; thence N 12 degrees 46 minutes 34 seconds E 317.40
feet to a 28 inch Poplar; thence N 06 degrees 54 minutes 22 seconds E 42.96 feet to a fence post; thence N 17
degrees 32 minutes 19 seconds E 89.74 feet to a fence post; thence N 26 degrees 35 minutes 51 seconds E 327.91
feet to the point of beginning, and containing 27.81 acres, more or less. Description according to survey by Paul
Braden, T. R. L. S. #1709, dated May 6, 1997.
ALSO INCLUDED IN THIS ABOVE DESCRIPTION, but expressly excluded from the conveyance is the following
described property previously conveyed from the above-described parcel:
Tract #1: Situated lying and being in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being located
on the Powell Chapel Road and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a p. k. nail (set) in the centerline of Powell Chapel road in line with a fence from the south at the
northwest corner of the Michael Coffee property, D. B. 310; Pg. 150, and the southwest corner of the parent tract and
the tract herein described, same being a point in the east line of the Timothy Edwards property, D. B. 322; Pg. 745;
thence leaving the road and with Edwards’ east line, N 26 degrees 35 minutes 51 seconds E 221.49 feet to a point in a
fence at the northernmost corner of the tract herein described; thence with a new division line and with old wire fence,
S 17 degrees 22 minutes 50 seconds E 10.42 feet to a metal pin (set); thence S 17 degrees 16 minutes 27 seconds E
22.91 feet to a fence post; thence S 17 degrees 36 minutes 11 seconds E 183.29 feet to a metal pin (set) at a fence
post; thence leaving the fence, S 17 degrees 36 minutes 11 seconds E 15.24 feet to a point in the centerline of the
above-mentioned road at the southeast corner of the tract herein described; thence with centerline of said road, N 82
degrees 15 minutes 19 seconds W 170.68 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 0.41 acres, more or less, and
being a portion of Deed Book 312, page 569, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
This being (believed to be) the same property conveyed to Donna Bass by deed of record in Deed Book 328, page
279, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Tract #2: A certain tract of land lying in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the North side
of Powell Chapel Road and being more fully described as follows:
Beginning a p. k. nail in the centerline of Powell Chapel Road, the said p. k. being the southeast corner of Donna Bass
(DB 333, PG 703) and being the southwest corner of the parent tract and of the said tract, thence leaving the said p. k.
with Bass, North 17 deg. 36 min. 11 sec. West 15.24 feet (iron rod), North 17 deg. 36 min. 11 sec. West 183.29 feet
(iron rod), North 17 deg. 16 min. 21 sec. West 22.87 feet to an iron rod, the said rod being the northwest corner of the
said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, South 73 deg. 03 min. 06 sec. East 286.40 feet to a iron
rod set, the said rod being the northeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line,
South 09 deg. 36 min. 39 sec. East 138.23 feet to a p. k. nail in the centerline of Powell Chapel Road, the said p. k.
being the southeast corner of the said trac, thence leaving the said p. k. with the centerline of Powell Chapel Road,
South 85 deg. 37 min. 19 sec. West 57.94 feet, North 88 deg. 51 min. 06 sec. West 46.10 feet, North 85 deg. 31 min.
14 sec. West 58.28 feet, North 83 deg. 35 min. 59 sec. West 68.67 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.00
acres, more or less per survey of Thomas A. Campbell, II, TRLS #978, dated March 29, 2010.
Being the same property conveyed to Linda Burke by deed of record in Deed Book 342, page 946, Register’s Office of
Giles County, Tennessee.
Tract #3: A certain tract of land lying in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the North side
of Powell Chapel Road and being more fully described as follows:
Beginning at a P. K. nail, set, lying at the intersection of Old Johns Cemetery Road, which the county is not
maintaining, but there has been no official abandonment, and Powell Chapel Road, a 36 feet right of way, being the
southeast corner of the parent tract and the tract herein described, also being the southeast corner to a 25 foot
ingress/egress easement serving tracts 2 & 5 for which tract 1 is subject to; thence with the center of Johns Cemetery
Road, with the eastern boundary of the ingress/egress easement N 07 deg. 26 min. 49 sec. E 38.73 feet to a metal pin
set; thence N 19 deg. 56 min. 32 sec. W 154.70 feet to a metal pin, set; thence N 28 deg. 04 min. 20 sec. W 82.02 feet
to a metal pin, set; thence N 47 deg. 26 min. 22 sec. W 104.60 feet to a metal pin, set; thence N 78 deg. 49 min. 58
sec. W 112.76 feet to a metal pin, set, being the northern corner of the tract, being the northeast corner of tract 2,
being a northern corner of the 25 foot easement which continues on across tract 2; thence S 12 deg. 27 min. 47 sec. E
152.17 feet to a metal pin, set, being the southeast corner of Tract 2, being a northeast corner of Tract 3; thence with
the common boundary of Tracts 1 & 3, S 12 deg. 27 min. 45 sec. E 34.78 feet to a metal pin, set; thence N 87 deg. 27
min. 11 sec. E 36.47 feet to a fence post; thence S 00 deg. 28 min. 04 sec. W 113.94 feet to a metal pin, set; thence S
06 deg. 22 min. 47 sec. E 22.30 feet to a P. K. nail, set; lying on the center of Powell Chapel Road, being the
southwest corner of the tract, being the southeast corner of Tract 3; thence N 89 deg. 11 min 42 sec. E 70.52 feet to a
P. K. nail, set; thence S 78 deg. 30 min. 10 sec. E 65.58 feet to a P. K., set; thence S 72 deg. 05 min. 21 sec. E 64.00
feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.22 acres, more or less, and being Tract 1 of the Old Johns Cemetery Road
Subdivision, unrecorded, being all of Tract 1 of Deed Book 312, page 659, Lying in the 11th Civil District of Giles
County, Tennessee. Property being subject to any legal rights of way for Powell Chapel Road, a 36 foot right of way,
and Johns Cemetery Road, which is not maintained by the county, but no official abandonment has occurred.
Property being subject to a 25-foot ingress/easement, which runs 25 feet from the center line of Johns Cemetery Road
to the south and west, parallel at all points. Property being subject to any legal easement which may or “may not” be
obvious or apparent. This legal description is based off a survey done by Paul Braden Surveying, T. R. L. S. No. 1709,
dated 04/04/2011, named Edwards.dwg, E-FILE #2011-024.
This being the same property conveyed to Gregory S. Bostater and wife, Nicole E. Bostater by deed of record in Deed
Book 346, page 969, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION, but specifically excluded from this conveyance is 0.59 acres conveyed to
Regina Taylor, of record in Deed Book 351, page 41, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference
is here made as if to incorporate the legal description herein, as if copied verbatim herein.
INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION, but specifically excluded from this conveyance is 0.84 acres conveyed to
William Joseph Salisbury and wife, Stacy Anice Salisbury, of record in Deed Book 367, page 217, Register’s Office of
Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made as if to incorporate the legal description herein, as if copied
verbatim herein.
The address of the property is believed to be 525 Powell Chapel Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478.
No boundary survey was made at the time of this conveyance with the legal description being the same as the
previous deed of record.
WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of a note therein set out and contained the power to
sell in the case of default in the payment of said note and interest at maturity; and
WHEREAS, the maker of said note has defaulted in the payment thereof, and the owner and holder of said note has
declared the entire amount due and payable and has requested the undersigned to foreclose said Deed of Trust
according to its terms in order to collect said note.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, W. ANDREW BOBO, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE will, in accordance with the
terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to, on July 13, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., at the door of the Giles County
Courthouse, offer for sale and sell the above-described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for
cash in bar of equity of redemption and free from homestead and dower, all in accordance with the provisions of said
Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject, however, to all outstanding real estate taxes;
any applicable easements and restrictions; and prior liens or mortgages, if any
Other interested parties: N/A
Said property may be sold as a whole or by individual lots or tracts or groups of lots or tracts at the discretion of the
Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time certain without further publication and in
accordance with law upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute
Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of
making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The
proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said Deed of Trust. Said Deed of
Trust is made a part hereof as if copied verbatim herein.
This sale of the Property shall be subject to any and all taxes, easements, restrictions, building lines, and assessments
(plus penalty and interest, if any), and any redemptive rights of any governmental agency, State or Federal (including
redemptive rights of any taxing authority by reason of any tax liens), plus any and all other matters and encumbrances
superior in right to the lien of the Deed of Trust, as well as any priority created by fixture filing, and any applicable City
and/or County zoning ordinances as now affect or as may later affect the parcel.
If the U. S. Department of the Treasury/Internal Revenue Service, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or
the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development are listed as interested parties in the
advertisement, then the notice of this foreclosure is being given to them, and the sale will be subject to the applicable
governmental right to redeem the property, all as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. 67-1-1433.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.
The address of the property is known as 525 Powell Chapel Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478, but such address is not
part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description
herein shall control.This property is further identified as being Map 78, Parcel 81.02 on the records of the Tax
Assessor of Giles County, Tennessee.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR
THAT PURPOSE.
This 16th day of June, 2023.
W. Andrew Bobo, Substitute Trustee
BOBO, HUNT & WHITE
111 W. Side Square
Shelbyville, Tennessee 37160
(931) 684-3327
ATTORNEYS FOR SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
PC 6/21/23, 6/28/23 & 7/5/23
Fairview Utility District
Fairview Utility District will hold its Regular Quar-
terly Board Meeting Thursday, July 6th, 2023, at
5:00 p.m. at the Fairview Utility District’s office at:
155 North Rhodes Street
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
The City of Pulaski Wastewater Treatment
Plant is accepting applications for a Wastewater
Plant Operator. The successful applicant must
possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent
and must possess a CDL license or must receive
necessary training for obtaining a CDL. Must be
able to possess a Grade IV Water/Wastewater
Treatment Plant Operator certificate issued by the
State of Tennessee within (4) four years, and must
retain certification throughout employment.
A complete job description is available
at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1149 Paulk
Lane, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications
will be accepted until FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023. For
further information, please contact John Green,
WWTP Supervisor at (931) 363-3255.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportuni-
ty employer and does not discriminate against nor
exclude any person from its program benefits or
participation because of race, color, religion, sex,
national origin, age or disability in accordance
with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts
of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
SECTION 00 11 13- ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed bids for Tennis and Basketball Court Rehabilitation, will be
received by: City of Pulaski; 203 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478 until
12:00 pm (local time) on July 11th, 2023 and then at said time will be publicly
opened and read aloud.
The Project generally consists of construction of Tennis and Basketball Court.
The Project includes the following types of work:
1. Asphalt
2. Concrete
3. Fencing
4. Earthwork
5. Coating
The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans,
Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and
other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:
• TLM Associates, Inc., 117 E. Lafayette Street, Jackson, Tennessee
38301
• Dodge Data & Analytics, dodge.docs@construction.com
• West Tennessee Plans Room, 439 Airways Boulevard, Jackson, TN
38301
Copies of the documents must be obtained by depositing $150 with TLM
Associates, Inc. for each set of documents so obtained. The payment for
Contract Documents, Specifications, and Plans will not be refunded.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all
bids.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form, and subject
to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
No bidder may withdraw his bid for 60 days after the actual date of the opening
thereof.
All bidders are required to be licensed in accordance with the General Licensing
Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6), also known as Tennessee House Bill
No. 2180.
It is the policy of the City of Pulaski to ensure compliance with Title VI of the
Civil Rights Act of 1964: 49 CFR, Part 21; related statutes and regulations to
that end that no person shall be excluded from participation in or be denied
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity
receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on the
grounds of race, color, sex, national origin, or ancestry. By virtue of submitting
a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-
discrimination policy.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
SECTION 00 11 13- ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed bids for New Tennis Courts, will be received by: City of Pulaski; 203 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478 until 12:00 pm (local time) on July 11, 2023, and then at said time will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Project generally consists of construction of New Tennis Courts. The Project includes the following types of work:
1. Asphalt
2. Concrete
3. Fencing
4. Earthwork
5. Coating
The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:
• TLM Associates, Inc., 117 E. Lafayette Street, Jackson, Tennessee 38301
• Dodge Data & Analytics, dodge.docs@construction.com
• West Tennessee Plans Room, 439 Airways Boulevard, Jackson, TN 38301
Copies of the documents must be obtained by depositing $150 with TLM Associates, Inc. for each set of documents so obtained. The payment for Contract Documents, Specifications, and Plans will not be refunded.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
No bidder may withdraw his bid for 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
All bidders are required to be licensed in accordance with the General Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6), also known as Tennessee House Bill No. 2180.
It is the policy of the City of Pulaski to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964: 49 CFR, Part 21; related statutes and regulations to that end that no person shall be excluded from participation in or be denied benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on the grounds of race, color, sex, national origin, or ancestry. By virtue of submitting a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination policy.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
