SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE
Default having occurred in the payment of the debts and obligations by a certain Deed of Trust executed September 11, 2015 by James Garth Thompson, to Margie Clinard, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Giles County, Tennessee at Book DT534, Page 907, (the ìDeed of Trustî) and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded at Book DT635, Page 334, in the said Registers Office; and the owner of the debt secured having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of the said indebtedness having matured by default, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, commencing at 11:00 a.m. at the main door of the Courthouse, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, to wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 2nd Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee on the east side of Liberty Circle, and more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a P.K. nail in the centerline of Liberty Circle, said PK situated S 27 degrees 07 minutes 25 seconds W 3063.17 feet from the easternmost centerline intersection of Liberty Circle and Liberty-Prospect Road; then with the centerline of Liberty Circle, S 84 deg. 10 min. 35 sec. W 11.79 feet, a spike; S 84 deg. 06 min. 06 sec. W 56.22 feet, a spike; N 87 deg. 55 min. 39 sec. W 148.88 feet, a spike; and N 84 deg. 14 min. 28 sec. W 58.28 feet, a spike in the SE corner of Tract 76; then with Tract 76, N 02 deg. 50 min. 10 sec. W 861.72 feet, an iron rod in the South line of the Conley property (Deed Book 250 page 46); then with Conley, N 85 deg. 38 min. 33 sec. E 221.92 feet, an iron rod in the NW corner of Tract 78; then with Tract 78, N S 06 deg. 11 min. 57 sec. E 886.97 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.00 acres, be it the same, or more, or less, and being Tract 77B of Liberty Farms, according to survey by Joe R. Holman, T.R.L.S. #618 and dated January 3, 1995.
Included within the boundaries of above described real estate but EXCLUDED and EXCEPTED from this sale and conveyance is the following described property previously conveyed to Lee Edward Netherly by deed appearing of record in Deed Book 275, page 697, ROGCT:
EXCLUSION:
Beginning at a pk nail in the centerline of Liberty Circle, said pk situated S 27 degrees 07 minutes 25 seconds W 3063.17 feet from the easternmost centerline of intersection of Liberty Circle and Liberty-Prospect Road; then with the centerline of Liberty Circle, S 84 degrees 10 minutes 35 seconds W 11.79 feet, a spike; S 84 degrees 06 minutes 06 seconds W 56.22 feet, a spike; and N 87 degrees 55 minutes 39 seconds W 82.13 feet, a spike in the true point of beginning; then continuing with said centerline 87 degrees 55 minutes 39 seconds W 66.75 feet; and N 84 degrees 14 minutes 28 seconds W 58.28 feet, a spike in the SE corner of Tract 76; then with Tract 76, N 02 degrees 50 minutes 10 seconds W 348.48 feet, an iron rod set; then with new division lines, S 86 degrees 32 minutes 20 seconds E 125.00 feet, an iron rod; and S 02 degrees 49 minutes 04 seconds E 349.19 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 1.00 acre, be it the same, or more, or less, and being Tract 77-A of Liberty Farms.
This conveyance is subject, however, to the following matters:
1. Easements granted to Pulaski Electric System, the same appearing of record in Deed Book 274, page 503, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee.
2. Roadway (Liberty Circle) measuring fifty (50) feet in width dedicated for public use by plat appearing in Plat Envelope 200-A, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee.
3. Easement twenty-five (25) feet in width granted to South Giles Utility District.
BEING the same property conveyed to James G. Thompson, by Warranty Deed, from Neal Bass and LeAnne Jones d/b/a L & N Properties, a Tennessee General Partnership, dated September 11, 2015, recorded September 11, 2015, of record in Book D364, Page 915 in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Together with all rights, easements, appurtenances, royalties, mineral rights, oil and gas rights, all water and riparian rights, wells, ditches and water stock and all existing and future improvements, structures, fixtures and replacements that may now, or at any time in the future, be part of the real estate descript (all referred to as Property).
Property Address: 380 Liberty Circle
Prospect, TN 38477
Parcel Id: 155-037.22
The Real Property bears the street address stated above; however, the street address is not a part of the legal description contained in the Deed of Trust. In the event of a discrepancy between the street address and the legal description, the legal description of the Deed of Trust shall control.
All statutory right and equity of redemption, all right of homestead, dower and right of appraisement are waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. Title is to be conveyed without any covenant or warranty, express or implied, and subject to all prior liens, easements, covenants, and restrictions that may exist, including, but not limited to, any unpaid ad valorem taxes or other taxes, and also subject to the right of redemption of the Internal Revenue Service or other taxing authority. The notice required by 26 U.S.C. ß 7425(b) to the United States has been timely given if applicable. The notice required by T.C.A. ß 67-1-1433(b)(1) to the State of Tennessee has been timely given if applicable.
Interested Parties: James Thompson
Canine Solutions, Inc.
Miranda H. Harmon
Giles County Property Assessor
Owner of Debt: Cadence Bank
All announcements at the sale on the date of the sale will take priority over this notice.
This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Todd H. Hancock
Ferraro Hancock and Associates, PLLC
2209 Crestmoor Rd., Ste. 210
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (615) 242-0060
Published: June 29, July 6 and 13, 2022
Vehicles to be auctioned off.
Auction Date: July 12, 2022 at Geralds Auto Body, LLC, 716 North First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
1993 Pontiac Firebird 2G2FV22P3P2202152
2005 Chev Cobalt LS Yellow 1G1AL14FX57644368
2005 Chev Tahoe 1GNEK13T65R271540
2006 Toyota Camry 4T1BE32K16U163196
Run date June 29, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2119-22
ESTATE OF Betty Jean Southerland, Deceased, Date of Death: 3-28-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Betty Jean Southerland, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-27-22 Administrator, Ryan Southerland
6-27-22 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
6-27-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 29, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2098-22
ESTATE OF Eddie Slone, Deceased, Date of Death: 5-21-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Eddie Slone, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-15-22 Administratrix, Donnetta S. Michie
6-15-22 Attorney, Sam Garner
6-15-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 22, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2107-22
ESTATE OF John S. Murrey, Deceased, Date of Death: 4-25-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of May, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of John S. Murrey, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-21-22 Executrix, Sara Katherine Murrey
5-21-22 Attorney, Patrick M. Carter
5-21-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 22, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2110-22
ESTATE OF John Sims, Deceased, Date of Death: 5-27-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of June, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of John Sims, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-20-22 Executrix, Sheila Karnes
6-20-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
6-20-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 29, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2105-22
ESTATE OF Ruby Louise Russell, Deceased, Date of Death: 5-14-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Ruby Louise Russell, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-15-22 Co-Executor, Jennie Malone
6-15-2022 Co-Executor Barbara Melton
6-15-22 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
6-15-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 22, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2117-22
ESTATE OF Sara Ann Harwell, Deceased, Date of Death: 5-5-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of June, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Sara Ann Harwell, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-15-22 Executor, William Gary Harwell
6-15-22 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
6-24-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 29, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2116-22
ESTATE OF Thomas E. Long, Deceased, Date of Death: 5-12-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of June, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Thomas E. Long, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-21-22 Executrix, Laurie Long
6-21-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
6-21-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 29, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2113-22
ESTATE OF William E. Sulcer, Deceased, Date of Death: 5-13-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of June, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William E. Sulcer, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
6-20-22 Executor, Claud Edward Sulcer
6-20-22 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
6-20-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 29, 2022
STATE OF ALBAMA
MORGAN COUNTY PROBATE COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF ADELYNNE KHLOE ALEXIS POWERS, MINOR, BY TIMOTHY CROW
NOTICE TO: DARIUS JOHNTA TURNER, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN, AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN FATHERS.
You will take notice that Timothy Crow, filed their petition on June 7, 2022, to adopt Adelynne Khloe Alexis Powers, minor, alleging that the said father, Darius Johnta Turner, and Fathers known and unknown have abandoned said minor. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the attorney for the Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court.
Done this the 23rd day of June 2022.
Greg Cain
Judge of Probate
Attorney for Petitioners: Judge of Probate
Matthew J. Balch Hon. Greg Cain
14 Martin Road Office of the Judge of Probate
Madison, AL 35758 Morgan County Courthouse
256-542-9004 Decatur, Alabama 35602
First run date June 29, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
CRYSTAL G. GREENE, ADMINISTRATRIX C.T.A. OF THE ESTATE OF BARRY MICHAEL SNYDER, DECEASED
vs. No. 7873
JESSICA POTEE, RANDY SNYDER, JAMIE SNYDER, DYLAN SNYDER, AND ZION SNYDER
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Randy Snyder, Jamie Snyder, Issue of Stephanie Snyder (Deceased), Zion Snyder, Issue of Todd Snyder (Deceased), Dylan Snyder, and Unknown Heirs of Barry Michael Snyder (Deceased)
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest as an heir at law of Barry Michael Snyder, Deceased.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. ß21-1-203 and T.C.A. ß21-1-204, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with plaintiffs attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before August 22nd, 2022, and if you fail to do so, the plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 21st day of June, 2022.
Clerk & Master
Crystal G. Greene
Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
Publication Dates:
June 29, 2022
July 06, 2022
July 13, 2022
July 20, 2022
