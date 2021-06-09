Public Notice
Giles County 20-21
Additional NonProfit Charitables
Approved
UT Southern 100,000
Total Appropriation 100,000
First run date June 9, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR GILES COUNTY'S BUDGET 2021-2022
The Public Hearing will be held Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. located at 222 W. Madison Street, Pulaski, TN 38478 in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
Any citizens of the County requesting the right to speak for three (3) minutes on their views of the Budget may do so by sending a written request five (5) business days prior to the meeting. All written request must be in our office by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16th, 2021.
Request to speak should be made to the following:
Giles County Financial Management Office
c/o Beth Moore-Sumners, Financial Director
P. O. Box 678
Pulaski, TN 38478
Giles County does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the County Executives Office at (931) 363-5300.
First run date June 2, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1921-21
ESTATE OF Beverly Janice Porterfield Childress, Deceased, Date of Death: 02-25-2021
Notice is hereby given that on May 26th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Beverly Janice Porterfield Childress, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-26-21 Co-Executor, Karla C. Glover
5-26-21 Co-Executor, Kimberly C. Drake
5-26-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
5-26-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 2, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1923-21
ESTATE OF Charlene Malone Stokes, Deceased, Date of Death: 05-11-2021
Notice is hereby given that on May 27th, 2021, Letters of administration, in respect of the Estate of Charlene Malone Stokes, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-27-21 Administrator, Keith Stokes
5-27-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
5-27-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 2, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1925-21
ESTATE OF Kathleen G. Amodei, Deceased, Date of Death: 05-06-2021
Notice is hereby given that on June 3rd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Kathleen G. Amodei, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-28-21 Executor, John Harold King
5-28-21 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
6-3-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date June 9, 2021
Public Notice
Giles County 21-22 NonProfit Charitable
Approved
Giles County Fire and Rescue 245,000
Giles County Veterans Alliance 2,500
Giles County Public Library 161,756
Ardmore Public Library 3,650
Industrial Development Board 10,000
Giles County Chamber of Tourism & Commerce 15,000
Total Appropriation 437,906
First run date June 9, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Emergency Management is accepting sealed bids for a handheld Raman analyzer device. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, June 21, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Handheld Raman Analyzer".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of TN. All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date June 2, 2021
Public Notice
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Division of Water Resources Notice Requesting Public Comments on Draft Permit Actions
FILE # TND0020206
The purpose of this notice is to advise the public of the following proposed permit action and solicit comments and information necessary to evaluate the potential impact of the proposed activities on the aquatic environment.
Pursuant to The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. ß69-3-108 and Tennessee Rules, Chapter 0400-40-07, the proposed activity described below has been submitted for approval under an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit and Section 401 Water Quality Certification. Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an applicant obtain a water quality certification from the state when a federal permit is required. This notice is intended to inform interested parties of this permit application and draft permit and rationale, and to ask for comments and information necessary to determine possible impacts to water quality. At the conclusion of the public notice period a final determination will be made whether to issue or deny the permit.
PERMIT COORDINATOR Scott Hall
615-532-0358
Scott.hall@tn.gov
APPLICANT Betsy Tucker
1915 Vinta Mill Road West
Prospect, TN 38477
LOCATION
Elk River near Vito Road, Prospect (Giles County)
Latitude 35.010706, Longitude -86.986031
PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE
The applicant proposes to remove approximately 14,450 cubic yards of gravel (over the course of a five-year permit cycle) from exposed dry gravel bar near Whitfield Island on the Elk River (Giles County) for personal farm use and sale locally. All gravel removal will be conducted in the dry, and gravel removal is prohibited from November 1 to June 30.
ANTIDEGRADATION
The affected waters are known Exceptional Tennessee Waters due to the presence of the state- and federally-listed Boulder Darter and Snail Darter. In accordance with the Tennessee Antidegradation Statement (Rule 0400-40-03-.06), the Division has made the preliminary determination that the proposed activities will not result in an appreciable permanent loss of resource values, and therefore will result in no more than de minimis degradation. For more information please reference Tennessees Antidegradation Statement which is found in Chapter 0400-40-03 of the Rules of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
FACTORS CONSIDERED
In deciding whether to issue or deny this permit, the Division will consider all comments of record and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. The division will consider the nature, scale and effects of proposed impacts. The Division will consider practicable alternatives to the alteration, loss of waters or habitat, diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary impacts to the water resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters. In making this decision, a final determination will be made evaluating appreciable permanent loss of resource values and proposed compensatory mitigation to ensure the project will not result in no overall net loss of state water resources values.
HOW TO COMMENT
TDEC is requesting public comment on this proposed permit action. Obtaining a broad range of facts and opinions on Agency actions is one of the best ways to ensure appropriate decisions. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the Division. Written comments must be received within thirty days following distribution of the approved public notice materials (including signage and newspaper ad). Comments will become part of the record and will be considered in the final decision. The applicants name and permit number should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Divisions address listed below to the attention of the permit coordinator. You may also comment via email to water.permits@tn.gov.
After the Division makes a final permit determination, a permit appeal may be filed by the applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based on comments given to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing. If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Saul Castillo at 615-532-0462 or saul.castillo@tn.gov for more information.
PUBLIC HEARING
Interested persons may request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on this application. The request must be received by the Division within the comment period, indicate the interest of the party requesting it, the reason(s) a hearing is warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is sufficient public interest in water quality issues, the Division will hold a public hearing in accordance with 0-400-40-07-.04(4) (f). Send all public hearing requests to the attention of the permit coordinator at the address listed below or via email to water.permits@tn.gov. Any scheduled public hearings will be advertised through a similar public notice process.
FILE REVIEW
The permit application, supporting documentation, including detailed plans and maps, draft permit and rationale, and related comments are available for review on the internet at the Divisions Water Resources Permits Dataviewer (http://environment-online.tn.gov:8080/pls/enf_reports/f?p=9034:34001:0:::::) by entering the permit file number listed in the title of this Public Notice. The file may be viewed and copied at the address listed below.
Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation
Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit
William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower
312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor
Nashville, Tennessee 37243
Run date June 9, 2021
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Giles County E-911
Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors will have a 911 Board Meeting June 15th 2021 at 9:00 AM. Location will be at the EMA Office at 211 S Cedar Ln, Pulaski TN 38478.
Ambulance Committee
The Ambulance Committee will have a meeting on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Salary Schedule
2) Property Update
3) Paving
4) Old Business
5) New Business
6) Any other business
Run date June 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.