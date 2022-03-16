Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed
Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain
To: All interested Agencies - Federal, State, and Local - Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that City of Pulaski, Tennessee under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant under B-21-DC-47-0001.
The City of Pulaski proposed to use CDBG funds and local funds to complete repairs to the sewer system. These areas are isolated roads which are not connected to a water system. The proposed project addresses high volumes of groundwater infiltration into the sewer collection system. The proposed project will conduct flow monitoring and CCTV methods to identify the most deteriorated sewer lines. Approximately 50,000 L.F. of gravity sewer will be monitored upstream of the Wastewater Treatment Plant as a part of the I/I correction plan. In order to reduce I/I in the sewer system, the City of Pulaski proposes to rehabilitate approximately 9,000 L.F. of deteriorating pipe utilizing bursting or open-cut methods. Additionally, approximately 30 manholes will be renovated to eliminate ground water from leaking into the sewer system.
The proposed project(s) is located within the Pulaski city limits in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by City of Pulaski at the following address on or before March 31st, 2022.
City of Pulaski, Tennessee
P.O. Box 633, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478-0633
(931) 363-2516
Attention: Pat Ford, Mayor
Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email at [email protected]
A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 9 a.m. ñ 4 p.m. at 203 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Date: March 16th, 2022
Name of Certifying Officer: Pat Ford
Title of Certifying Officer: Mayor
Run date March 16, 2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 26, 2005, executed by ABEL E. PEREZ, LESLIE E. PEREZ, conveying certain real property therein described to T. LARRY EDMONDSON`S OFFICE LEA RICHARD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded November 7, 2005, in Deed Book DT413, Page 438 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH3 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH3 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN GILES COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 275, PAGE 511, AS FOLLOWS: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE 3RD CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE OF SHOAL CREEK ROAD, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A P.K. NAIL IN THE CENTERLINE OF SHOAL CREEK ROAD ON THE NORTH SIDE OF A DRIVEWAY, SAID P.K. BEING THE MOST EASTERN NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE WITH SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 19 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 10.64 FEET TO A P.K. NAIL IN SAID CENTERLINE, SAID P.K. BEING THE MOST EASTERN SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE LEAVING SAID P.K. ALONG THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID DRIVEWAY, SOUTH 65 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST 760.19 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST; THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST 116.30 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 63 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST
522.84 FEET TO A CORNER FENCE POST AT A FENCE CORNER; THENCE WITH FENCE LINE AS FOLLOWS, SOUTH 26 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST 442.01 FEET, SOUTH 08 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST 77.51 FEET, SOUTH 42 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 03 SECONDS WEST 68.89 FEET TO A HACKBERRY AT A FENCE CORNER, SAID HACKBERRY BEING A CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE LEAVING SAID HACKBERRY NORTH 89 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 475.09 FEET TO A STAKE ON TOP OF A HILL, SAID STAKE BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE LEAVING SAID STAKE NORTH 42 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 636.46 FEET TO A MARKED FENCE POST IN A FENCE LINE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF A 135.5 ACRE TRACT, SAID POST BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE WITH SAID FENCE LINE NORTH 46 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 1161.74 FEET TO A CORNER FENCE POST; THENCE WITH A FENCE LINE SOUTH 33 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 348.13 FEET TO A HACKBERRY IN SAID FENCE LINE; THENCE LEAVING SAID HACKBERRY NORTH 86 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST 155.09 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 35 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST 158.53 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED DRIVEWAY; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID DRIVEWAY NORTH 65 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 762.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 20.0 ACRES MORE OR LESS AS PER SURVEY MADE BY JAMES E. SANDERS T.R.L.S. NO. 31 DATED 10-25-95 AND BEING KNOWN IN OFFICE OF SAME AS JOB NUMBER 10002116. THE GRANTORS RESERVE AND EXCEPT FROM THIS CONVEYANCE, HOWEVER, A RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR INGRESS TO AND EGRESS FROM THEIR REMAINING PROPERTY WHICH APPEARS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 239 PAGE 9, REGISTER`S OFFICE, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY SHALL FOLLOW THE EXISTING DRIVEWAY WHICH EXTENDS
FROM THE SHOAL CREEK ROAD TO THE DWELLING; AT THE DWELLING SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY SHALL EXTEND TO THE NORTHWEST SECTOR OF THE GRANTORS` SAID REMAINING PROPERTY. SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY SHALL RUN WITH THE LAND. THE GRANTORS ALSO RESERVE AND EXCEPT FROM THIS CONVEYANCE THE RIGHT TO USE AND CONDUCT WATER FROM THE ARTESIAN WELL WHICH IS LOCATED NEAR THE DWELLING. THE GRANTORS SHALL HAVE THE RIGHT TO INSTALL AND MAINTAIN PIPES FOR CONDUCTING SAID WATER TO THEIR REMAINING PROPERTY. SAID WATER RIGHTS SHALL RUN
WITH THE LAND.
Parcel ID: 173-012.03
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3770 SHOAL CREEK ROAD, GOODSPRING, TN 38460. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF LESLIE PEREZ
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
First run date March 9, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 8, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 8, 2018, in Book No. DT568, at Page 95, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Daniel Relvis McPeak and Angela Dawn McPeak, conveying certain property therein described to Wilburn J. Evans as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for FirstBank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by FirstBank.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by FirstBank, will, on April 12, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Situated, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, to wit: Being Lot No. 28 of the Vales Mill Subdivision, a plat of which appears of record in Plat Book 3, Page 29, (now Plat Cabinet 1, Envelope 113-B) in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a metes and bounds description, as well as a description of building setback lines, drainage easements, and existing water lines, said lot is bounded on the North by the Vales Mill Road, 125 feet. South by Lot N.27, 150 feet, East by the ands of Jerry G. Miles, 105 feet and West by the Miles Road, 80 feet plus the curvature of Miles Road with the Vales Mill Road.
By instrument appearing of record in Deed Book 189, Page 101, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, certain restrictions and conditions are impressed upon the above described real estate and this conveyance is made expressly subject to said restrictions and conditions as though the same were copied herein word for word and figure for figure. Subject to building setback lines, easements, etc. as shown on Plat of Vales Mill Subdivision of record in Plat Cabinet I, Envelope 113-B (f/k/a Plat Book 3, Page 29), Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee. Subject to Deed for Water System to Minor Hill Utility Corp. as spelled out in Deed Book 190, Page 58, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 701 Miles Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
DANIEL RELVIS MCPEAK
ANGELA DAWN MCPEAK
REPUBLIC FINANCE
REGENCY FINANCE COMPANY
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351354
DATED March 4, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,Successor Trustee
First run date March 16, 2022
TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
KNOW ALL MEN BY THESE PRESENTS:
That Whereas, by Deed of Trust dated the 4th day of August, 2004, of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 390, page 848, Daryll W. Cagle, a single person, in favor of First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee, did convey in trust to Mark A. Hayes Trustee for First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee, the tract of land hereinafter described to secure the payment of the principal sum of Seventy Thousand, Seven Hundred Seventy-Seven & 91/100 Dollars ($70,777.91), evidenced by the certain Promissory Note in said Deed of Trust being incorporated by reference; and
Whereas, said Deed of Trust provides for the appointment of a Substitute Trustee; and by instrument of record in Trust Deed Book 629, page 994, in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, James D. Lane, II, has been duly appointed Trustee; and
Whereas, said Deed of Trust provides that in the event of default in payment of any of said note and interest, when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the holder and owner hereof, become due and payable;
Whereas, pursuant to TCA ß35-5-117, First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee did send a Notice of Right to Foreclose to the debtors last known mailing address on January 10, 2022; and
Whereas, default has been made in the payment of certain installments of said indebtedness now due on said Note, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire balance, including penalty, cost and expense incident to foreclosure, now due and payable, and instructed the undersigned James D. Lane, II, Trustee, to foreclose the said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority in me vested as Trustee under said instruments, I will, on the 12th day of April, 2022, offer for sale and sell at the South Door of the Courthouse in Giles County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions of every kind which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, the following described tract of land situated in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A complete metes and bounds description is available in the Deed of Trust, referenced above, and has been excluded from this notice pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. 35-5-104(a)(2).
Legal description copied from previous deed. No new survey performed.
Said sale is made subject to all oral announcements made at the sale.
Said sale is subject to any and all outstanding liens or encumbrances and/or any unpaid Giles County real property taxes, including but not limited to the following:
Map 134, Parcel 012.00: 2020 Giles County real property taxes which are delinquent and due and payable in the base amount of $313.00 ($369.00 through February 28, 2022), the 2021 Giles County real property taxes are due and payable in the amount of $313.00 and the 2022 Giles County real property taxes which are a lien on the subject property though not due or payable until October 1, 2022.
Map 134, Parcel 012.02: 2020 Giles County real property taxes which are delinquent and due and payable in the base amount of $467.00 ($551.00 through February 28, 2022), the 2021 Giles County real property taxes which are due and payable in the amount of $467.00 and the 2022 Giles County real property taxes which are a lien on the subject property though not due or payable until October 1, 2022.
Said sale subject to easements as set out in deeds of record in Deed Book 153, page 514; Deed Book 258, page 357; Deed Book 263, page 467 and Deed Book 289, page 476, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
The street address is 3710 and 3714 Nancy Green Ridge Rd., Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee 38478.
This 9th day of March, 2022.
By: James D. Lane, II, Esq.
Attorney & Trustee for First National Bank of Pulaski
Hull, Ray, Rieder, Ewell, Lane & Lynch, PC
214 N.E. Atlantic Street
P.O. Box 878
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388
(931) 455-5478
First run date March 16, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 30, 2017, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 11, 2017, in Book No. DT559, at Page 981, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Janet J Cozart, conveying certain property therein described to First American Title Insurance Company as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors nad assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on April 26, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
The following property situated in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, just north of the Town of Pulaski, and on the Henegar Road leading off of U.S. Highway 31 and more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a metal pin (set), capped Braden 1709, on the east side of Henegar Road 18 from the centerline at a corner of the L.E. Bailey property found in D.B. 148; Pg. 116, said pin also being the northern most corner of the property herein described; thence leaving the road and with Baileys boundary S 69∞ 00 00î E 84.90 feet to a metal pin (found) at the northeast corner of the property herein described; thence S 00∞ 30 00î W 114.50 feet to a metal pipe (found) at the Southeast corner of the property herein described, said pipe also being a corner of the S. W. Latta property found in D. B. 204; Pg. 579; thence with Lattas boundary and the remains of an old fence S 85∞ 53 23î W. 140.44 feet to a metal pipe (found); thence with a line of agreement found in D.B. 220; Pg. 711 S 85∞ 53 23î W 9.00 feet to a point in the center of a ditch, said point being the Southwest corner of the property herein described; thence continuing with the agreed line and the Center of the ditch N 15∞ 40 44î E 36.94 feet to a point; thence N 44∞ 05 16î W 38.00 feet to a metal pin (set), capped Braden 1709 on the east side of the above mentioned road, 18 from the centerline; thence leaving the agreed line and the ditch and with the east side of the above mentioned road N 43∞ 14 38î E 127.35 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.43 acres, more or less, and being a portion of Deed Book 245, Page 319 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee. Survey performed by Paul Braden, T.R.L.S. #1709,108 East College St., Fayetteville,
TN 37334, dated April 10, 2002.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 320 Bailey Lane, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
JANET J COZART
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351296
DATED March 9, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date March 16, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2058-22
ESTATE OF Charles Luther Daniel, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-18-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 10th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charles Luther Daniel, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-10-22 Executor, William L. Daniel
3-10-22 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
3-10-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 16, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2057-22
ESTATE OF David Parr, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-17-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 9th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of David Parr, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-9-22 Co-Executrix, Karen P. Ward
3-9-22 Co-Executrix, Vickie P. Johns
3-9-22 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
3-9-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 16, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2056-22
ESTATE OF Janice Blade, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-10-2021
Notice is hereby given that on February 28th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Janice Blade, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-28-22 Administrator, Dustin Blade
2-28-22 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
2-28-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 16, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2047-22
ESTATE OF Metta N. Gillespie (a/k/a Mitzi Gillespie), Deceased, Date of Death: 2-15-2022
Notice is hereby given that on February 18th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Metta N. Gillespie (a/k/a Mitzi Gillespie), Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-18-22 Personal Representative, Robert C. Henry
2-18-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
2-18-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 16, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF:
JASON LAMB,
Plaintiff
STARLA LITTRELL,
Defendant
CASE NO.: DR22-900114.00
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
In this cause, JASON LAMB, has made Affidavit that the Defendant, STARLA LITTRELL, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained after reasonable effort.
It is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper published in Giles County, TN, once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring the said STARLA LITTRELL, Defendant, to answer or plead to the Complaint in this cause by April 06, 2022, and said Defendant, failing to answer or plead, a judgment by default may be taken against her in the hereinabove captioned case.
Done this the 2nd day of March, 2022.
Jamerson C. Godsey
Attorney for the Plaintiff 2011 Gallatin Street SW
Huntsville, AL 35801
Circuit Judge
Hon. Ruth Ann Hall
100 North Side Square
Huntsville, AL 35801
Publication dates:
March 09, 2022,
March 16, 2022,
March 23, 2022,
March 30, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed proposals for Point of Service and Free/Reduced-Price Processing with other software and technology options. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at [email protected] All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send one (1) original and two (2) copies of proposal.
Proposals may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Proposal - POS System/Technology".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 16, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed bids for a three (3) year hay cutting lease on 31.5 acres of land located at Exit 14 on Bradshaw Creek Road. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at [email protected] All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, Friday, March 18, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid - Exit 14 Lease."
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 9, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for a virtual welding simulator to be used in career exploration classes. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at [email protected] All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid - Virtual Welding Simulator".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 16, 2022
Public Meeting
Audit Committee
The Audit Committee will have a meeting on Monday, March 21st, 2022 immediately following County Court in the Giles County Courthouse.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) 2020-2021 Audit
2) Any other business
Run date March 16, 2022
