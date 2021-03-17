Help Wanted: Water Laborer
Minor Hill Utility District is currently seeking a full time, experience laborer for the water department.
Water Laborers would be responsible for the reading, installation and maintenance of meters; water line maintenance, installation and repair; service line breaks; and the flushing of water lines.
This position requires a valid drivers license upon hire with a clean driving record, and applicants must be able to pass a drug test.
Resumes will be accepted at our office located at 12950 Minor Hill Hwy, Minor Hill, TN 38473, Monday-Friday 8:00-4:00.
Employment Eligibility Verification is required.
Minor Hill Utility District is an equal opportunity employer.
First run date March 17, 2021
NOTICE
All appropriation requests to the City of Pulaski General Government for fiscal year 2021-2022 must be submitted to City Administrator Terry Harrison by April 30, 2021 or the requests will not be considered.
CITY OF PULASKI
TERRY HARRISON
CITY ADMINISTRATOR
Run date March 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1884-21
ESTATE OF Caryl Jean Mayfield, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 4th, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Caryl Jean Mayfield, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-4-21 Erin Evans
3-4-21 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
3-4-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 10, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1880-21
ESTATE OF Delbert V. Carraher, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 2nd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Delbert V. Carraher, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-26-21 Executor, John Blair Carraher
3-2-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
3-2-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 10, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1888-21
ESTATE OF Mandella W. Williams, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 11th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mandella W. Williams, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-11-21 Co-Executor, Stanley R. Jones
3-11-21 Co-Executor, John M. White
3-11-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
3-11-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1883-21
ESTATE OF Mary Arnell Wade, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 9th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary Arnell Wade, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-8-21 Executor, Laurie Ann Wade
3-8-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
3-8-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1886-21
ESTATE OF Roger Stanley Hoback, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 9th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Roger Stanley Hoback, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-9-21 Executor, Deborah Ruth Hoback
3-9-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
3-9-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1879-21
ESTATE OF Ronald Lee Holley, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 2nd, 2021, Letters Administration, in respect of the Estate of Ronald Lee Holley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-1-21 Co-Administrators, Rory Holley
3-1-21 Co-Administrators, Kelly Holley
3-1-21 Attorney, C. Anthony Edwards
3-2-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 10, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County EMS is accepting sealed proposals for billing services effective June 1, 2021. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 3:00 pm, March 29, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Proposals should be marked "Proposal & Billing Services". Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send an original and three (3) copies of proposal.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
First run date March 10, 2021
