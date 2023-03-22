NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2210-23
ESTATE OF James Donald Bee, Deceased, Date of Death: 2/26/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Donald Bee, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-14-23 Co-Executrix, Mark Douglas Bee
3-14-23 Co-Executrix, Stacy Michelle Bee
3-14-23 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
3-14-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 22, 2023 & February 29, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2209-23
ESTATE OF Martha Louise Goetz Holt, Deceased, Date of Death: 2/27/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Martha Louise Goetz Holt, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-13-23 Co-Executrix, Terry Wayne Wolaver
3-13-23 Co-Executrix, Angela Diane Jones Doggett
3-13-23 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
3-13-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 22, 2023 & February 29, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2205-23
ESTATE OF Glen Evans Young, Deceased, Date of Death: 2/20/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Stephen West Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-3-23 Executrix, Justin T. Young
3-3-23 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
3-3-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 15, 2023 & February 22, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2204-23
ESTATE OF Mary Alice Tidwell, Deceased, Date of Death: 2/05/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Stephen West Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-3-23 Executrix, Terry E. Tidwell
3-3-23 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
3-3-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 15, 2023 & February 22, 2023
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and
conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 5, 2018, executed by SAMUEL A
MILLER conveying certain real property therein described to MARK A HAYES
AND/OR/ DONALD A. HANEY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the
Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded January 5, 2018, in Deed Book
DT562, Page 941; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and
assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of
said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as
Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Giles
County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been
declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as
Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and
authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 6, 2023 at
11:00 AM At the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478,
proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified
funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee,
to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL
DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS
FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING LOCATED ON THE EAST SIDE OF MCKIBBON
LAND AND BEING LOT 1 OF MCKIBBON LAND SUBDIVISION (ENVELOPE
195-B) AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY FOUND OF TAX MAP 86-O,
GROUP A, PARCEL 1 AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED TO WIT:
BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF
MCKIBBON LANE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID
TRACT THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID MCKIBBON
LANE, NORTH 13 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 118.09 FEET TO
AN IRON PIN FOUND IN SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, SAID PIN BEING THE
SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 2 OF MCKIBBON LANE SUBDIVISION
(ENVELOPE 195-B) AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT;
THENCE WITH, THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 2, SOUTH 76 DEGREES 31
MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 206.79 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN THE
CENTERLINE OF A 20 FOOT WIDE DRAINAGE DITCH, SAID PIN BEING THE
SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 2 AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID
TRACT: THENCE LEAVING SAID PIN ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID
DRAINAGE DITCH, SOUTH 13 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST
118.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN SAID DRAINAGE DITCH IN A
FENCE LINE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT;
THENCE WITH SAID FENCE LINE NORTH 76 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 37
SECONDS WEST 207.17 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND
CONTAINING 0.56 ACRES MORE OR LESS AS PER SURVEY MADE BY JAMES
E. SANDERS URLS #31, DATED SEPTEMBER 18, 1995. SUBJECT TO BUILDING
SETBACK LINES, EASEMENTS, ETC., ON PLAT OF MCKIBBON LANE
SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET 1, ENVELOPE 195B,
REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO
RESTRICTIONS AS SET OUT IN DEED BOOK 266, PAGE 753, REGISTER`S
OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 086O-A-001.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 325
MCKIBBON LANE, PULASKI, TN 38478. In the event of any discrepancy between
this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall
control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): SAMUEL A MILLER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any
recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines
that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority
created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises
might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is
subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be
rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another
day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the
time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption,
statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of
Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey
only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without
representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or
purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY
INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
Public Notice
Giles County is accepting sealed bids for a three (3) year hay cutting or row cropping lease on 22 acres of land located at the Campbellsville Spring Property on Campbellsville Road. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened.
Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid: DO NOT OPEN – Campbellsville Spring Lease”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust (the “Deed of Trust”) dated July 27, 2020 and recorded in DT Book 599,
page 863, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, Jimmy Wayne Britt did convey certain real estate
unto Samuel B. Garner, Jr. in Trust to secure the payment of a certain note described in the Deed of Trust;
and
WHEREAS, James Christie is the owner and holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust hereinabove
referred to; and
WHEREAS, the real estate described in the Deed of Trust is described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 4th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee on the east side of Davis
Hollow Road about 0.6 mile SE of State Route 11, more fully described as follows:
BEGINNING at a railroad spike in the centerline of Davis Hollow Road, in Charles Moore’s NW corner
(DB 267 PG 94) said spike situated S 15 degrees 53 minutes W 1718.25 feet from the NW corner of the
parent tract; then with the centerline of the road, N 27 degrees 48 minutes 22 seconds E 218.65 feet; N 18
deg. 46 min. 36 sec. E 356.66 feet; and N 15 deg. 10 min. 03 sec. E 548.27 feet, a spike; then with new
division lines, S 79 deg. 47 min. 19 sec. E 389.77 feet, an iron rod set; and S 37 deg. 29 min. 06 sec. E
1395.34 feet, an iron rod found in a corner with Charles Moore (DB 267 PG 94); then with a fence and
Moore, N 86 deg. 18 min. 29 sec. W 331.06 feet, a fence corner; and N 85 deg. 42 min. 30 sec. W 1266.16
feet to the point of beginning, containing 23.54 acres, be it the same, or more, or less.
And being the same property acquired by Jimmy Wayne Britt by Deed of record in Deed Book 385, Page
958, Register’s Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
A driveway shall be constructed on the northern boundary of the herein described real estate. One-half
(1/2) of same shall be on the above described real estate and one-half (1/2) shall be on the tract which has
this day been parceled to Kenneth Britt, Jr., et ux. Said driveway shall constitute an easement which runs
with the lands and shall be for the joint use and enjoyment of both said parcels of land. Said easement
shall be eighteen (18) feet in width and 385 feet in length, and shall commence in the center of Davis
Hollow Road. The owners of said adjoining tracts shall be equally responsible for the maintenance and
upkeep of said driveway which shall give access to both properties.
Map 167, Parcel 25.01
The address of the above-described property is:
575 Davis Hollow Road, Minor Hill, TN 38473
In addition to the above-named debtors, other interested parties of record are: None
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of the Note therein set out and contained
the power to sell in case of default in the payment of the Note and interest as maturity; and
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note and the owner and holder of the Note has
demanded the undersigned to foreclose the Deed of Trust so that the above described real estate is
advertised and sold according to its terms in order to collect the Note and the cost of foreclosure; and
NOW THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, Samuel B. Garner, Jr., Trustee, will in accordance with the terms
set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to on the 13th day of April, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the North
door of the Giles County Courthouse offer for sale and sell the above-described real estate at public
auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of
redemption, and free from exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage and all other
exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, and all in accordance with
the provisions of the Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject however to
all outstanding real estate taxes for the year 2023 and all prior taxes, if any.
The Property is to be sold AS IS WHERE IS, without representations or warranties of any kind
whatsoever, whether express or implied. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE
SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MECHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A
PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.
This the 2nd day of March 2023.
SAMUEL B. GARNER, JR.,
FOWLKES & GARNER
Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
Supreme Court No. 2654
109 W. Madison Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
931-363-6116
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY
STATE OF TENNESSEE
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
AJAX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2020-D
Plaintiff,
v.
HEATHER M. BURKE; AND BIG BEAR INVESTMENTS, LLC,
and JOSEPH F. FOWLKES, TRUSTEE
Defendants.
Civil Action No. 7919
To: Heather M. Burke
The Court having determined that your identity and the address of
your residence is unknown, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated
sections 21-1-203 & 204, you are hereby served by publication as to
your status as defendant in the above-captioned litigation with
respect to any interest you may claim in real property located at 106
West Shoal Street, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee 38478. Take
notice that on May 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Court will hold a hearing
on this matter in the Chancery Court of Giles, 1 Public Square, Pulaski,
TN 38478, the Honorable Christopher V. Sockwell, presiding, and
should you neither appear at said hearing, nor otherwise answer or
defend the cause of action against you, judgment will be entered
against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
Crystal Greene, Clerk & Master
in
Pulaski Citizen
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of
Trust Note dated September 29, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded
September 30, 2005, in Book No. DT411, at Page 757, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County,
Tennessee, executed by Betty M Glover and Larry Glover, conveying certain property therein described
to Derek Hagan as Trustee for CitiFinancial Services, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates,
P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by UMB BANK, National Association, not in its
individual capacity, but solely as Legal Title Trustee of PRL Title Trust II.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and
payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power,
duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by UMB BANK, National
Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Legal Title Trustee of PRL Title Trust II, will, on
April 10, 2023 on or about 11:15 AM, at the North Door of the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public
Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder
FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity
pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in
the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more
particularly described as follows:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE
6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SITUATED ON THE SOUTHEAST
SIDE OF THE FALL RIVER ROAD ABOUT 1.2 MILES SW OF ANTHONY HILL, BEING A
PORTION OF THE 19 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED TO ELMO GLOVER IN DEED BOOK 182,
PAGE 97, AS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN AT A FENCE
CORNER IN THE SE MARGIN OF THE ROAD, THE NW CORNER OF A 15 FEET EASEMENT IN
FAVOR OF RICHARD LLEWELLYN; THENCE WITH SAID SE MARGIN, NORTH 46 DEGREES
01 MINUTES EAST 142.50 FEET, AN IRON PIN AND FENCE CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 43
DEG. 27 MIN. EAST 304.83 FEET, AN IRON PIN AND FENCE CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 45
DEG. 26 MIN. WEST 141.92 FEET, AN IRON PIN AND FENCE CORNER; THENCE NORTH 43
DEG. 32 MIN. WEST 306.27 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR
LESS. AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND
LYING AND BEING IN THE 6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT
306 FEET SOUTHEAST OF THE FALL RIVER ROAD, BOUNDED BY LARRY GLOVER AND
BLEDSOE ON THE NORTH, LLEWELLYN ON THE EAST AND SOUTH, AND ELMO GLOVER
ON THE WEST, BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A FENCE
CORNER POST ON THE SW SIDE OF A 15 FOOT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS IN
FAVOR OF RICHARD LLEWELLYN, SAID POST SITUATED 306 FEET SW OF LARRY GLOVERS
MOST WESTERLY CORNER: THEN WITH GLOVER, N 45 DEGREES 26 MINUTES E 141.92
FEET, AN IRON PIN AND CORNER WITH BLEDSOE; THEM WITH BLEDSOE, A FENCE N 63
DEG. 56 MIN. E 44.56 FEET, AN IRON PIN; THEN WITH A NEW DIVISION LINE, S 35 DEG. 10
MIN. E 235.00 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN THE FIELD; THEN WITH A NEW DIVISION LINE, S 49
DEG. 51 MIN. W 184.58 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN ELMO GLOVERS LINE, A FENCE; THEN WITH
GLOVER AND THE FENCE, N 35 DEG. 12 MIN. W 234.89 FEET TO THE BEGINNING,
CONTAINING 1.02 ACRE, MORE OR LESS.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1457 Fall River Road, Goodsprings, TN 38460
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive
covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any
governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a
fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the
following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
BETTY M GLOVER LARRY GLOVER TENANTS OF
ESTATE OF ESTATE OF BETTY GLOVER HEIR(S) OF ESTATE OF BETTY GLOVER ESTATE OF
BETTY GLOVER
ESTATE OF LARRY GLOVER HEIR(S) OF BETTY GLOVER HEIR(S) OF LARRY GLOVER LARRY
GLOVER, JR TIMOTHY WAYNE GLOVER
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The
right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further
publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of
inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said
postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355361
DATED March 9, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
Pulaski Citizen 3/15/2023, 3/22/2023, 3/29/2023
