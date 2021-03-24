Help Wanted: Water Laborer
Minor Hill Utility District is currently seeking a full time, experience laborer for the water department.
Water Laborers would be responsible for the reading, installation and maintenance of meters; water line maintenance, installation and repair; service line breaks; and the flushing of water lines.
This position requires a valid drivers license upon hire with a clean driving record, and applicants must be able to pass a drug test.
Resumes will be accepted at our office located at 12950 Minor Hill Hwy, Minor Hill, TN 38473, Monday-Friday 8:00-4:00.
Employment Eligibilty Verification is required.
Minor Hill Utility District is an equal opportunity employer.
First run date March 17, 2021
SECTION 00-1113
INVITATION TO BID
Giles County Executive Office (Owner) invites qualified bidders to submit proposals for constructing a new Animal Shelter located in Pulaski, Tn. The work includes furnishing and installing a new building adjacent to the existing animal shelter. The existing structures will remain in place. All materials, equipment, vehicles, services, and labor, whether specifically set forth in bid documents or not, which are necessary for the structural integrity, proper completion and weather-tightness of all work, protection of adjacent property and buildings, removal of debris and remediation of the building site, shall be included in the bid.
Bidders must hold a Tennessee general contractors license per Tennessee contractor licensing laws and must hold a current license. If subcontractors are used, they must also comply with all requirements of the Tennessee subcontractor Licensing Laws. All bidders must comply with all State of Tennessee & Giles County Procurement Laws.
Bid Documents may be obtained online from the Giles County Financial Management or Terry Harwell at 931-363-5486 or email at tharwell@gilescofinance.com after March 17th, 2021. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the animal shelter site, 380 Bennett Drive, in Pulaski, TN on March 30, 2021 at 2:00P.M. Attendance of the pre-bid meeting is required to submit a bid for the work.
Sealed bids will be received at the Giles County Financial Management Office on or before 2:00 P.M. on April 14, 2021. Bids received after this time and date will not be considered. Sealed envelopes containing the bids shall bear the following endorsement: THE GILES COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTERî. The envelope must also contain the name of the bidding company and his/her current license number. Bids must be on the proposal form included with the bid documents and must contain the following to be considered:
1. Signature(s) of company representative(s) qualified to bind contract.
2. The contractors Tennessees General Contractor license number.
3. Performance and Payment Bonds and Evidence of Insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.
Unsolicited alternates will be considered, but they must be included as separate attachments to the Proposal Form.
Bids shall be opened publically by the Owner. Giles County reserves the right to hold the bids for seven days after the bid opening date to evaluate the bids and determine the lowest qualified bidder before making an award. Giles County also reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or portion thereof, and to waive any defect or technicality if, in the Owners judgment, the best interest of the Giles County will thereby be promoted. Giles County assumes no responsibility to compensate or indemnify the bidders for any expense incurred in the preparation of their bid. Bids must be valid for ninety (90) days after the bid opening.
First run date March 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1889-21
ESTATE OF John P. Minatra, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 15th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of John P. Minatra, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-10-21 Executor, Paula M. Pardue
3-10-21 Attorney, W. Wallace McNeilly, III
3-15-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1888-21
ESTATE OF Mandella W. Williams, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 11th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mandella W. Williams, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-11-21 Co-Executor, Stanley R. Jones
3-11-21 Co-Executor, John M. White
3-11-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
3-11-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1883-21
ESTATE OF Mary Arnell Wade, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 9th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary Arnell Wade, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-8-21 Executor, Laurie Ann Wade
3-8-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
3-8-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1886-21
ESTATE OF Roger Stanley Hoback, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 9th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Roger Stanley Hoback, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-9-21 Executor, Deborah Ruth Hoback
3-9-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
3-9-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 17, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
FOR PARK CARETAKER
PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for a Park Caretaker. The successful applicant is responsible for the maintenance and care of parks and recreational areas.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department, 333 East College Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until MONDAY, APRIL 5, 2021. For further information, please contact Lane Rose, Supervisor Parks & Recreation Department @ (931) 363-4666.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date March 24, 2021
Public Notice:
Commissioner Vacancy Public Notice:
Fairview Utility District
P.O. Box 1038
Pulaski, TN 38478
A vacancy will exist on July 31st, 2021 on the Districts Board of Commissioners due to the expiration of the term of a current member of the Board. The Board plans to certify a list of three nominees to the Giles County Mayor to fill this vacancy at its regular meeting on April 1st, 2021. A customer may submit a name for consideration by the Board for the list of nominees. To be considered the name must be mailed to the Districts General Manager no later than one (1) week before this Board meeting. Qualification established by the Board for nominees are available upon request.
Run date March 24, 2021
Public Meetings
Giles County E-911
The Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors will have a 911 Board Meeting Friday, March 26th 2021 at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held at the EMA Office at 211 S Cedar Ln, Pulaski TN 38478.
Agri-Park Committee
The Agri-Park Committee will have a meeting on Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Lawn Mower
2) Any other business
Legislative Committee
The Legislative Committee will have a meeting on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Commissioner Pay
2) Liquor by the drink
3) Any other business
Fairview Utility District
Fairview Utility District will hold its Regular Quarterly Board Meeting Thursday, April 1st, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Fairview Utility District’s office at: 155 North Rhodes Street.
Run date March 24, 2021
REQUEST FOR SEALED BID FOR SALE OF TWO (2) eXMARK 60" ZERO-TURN LAWN MOWERS
The Pulaski Housing Authority is accepting sealed bids for the sale of two (2) 2012 eXmark Lazer Z 60" zero-turn lawn mowers. The mower referred to as Mower #2 is in good condition with 801 hours. Mower referred to as Mower #3 has 1047.4 hours. Mowers will be bid and sold separated and "As Is".
Mowers can be viewed at Pulaski Housing Authority Maintenance Shop located at 606 East Washington Street on April 1, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Sealed bids will be accepted between April 5, 2021 and April 8, 2021. Your sealed bid shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and delivered to the Pulaski Housing Authority Administration Office located at 2006 Garden Meadow Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478. On the outside of the envelope, include the name of the item that you are bidding on Mower #2 or Mower #3. On the inside of the envelope, include a sheet of paper that lists which mower (s) you are bidding on, your actual bid amount for one or both, your name, contact phone number and mailing address.
The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Housing Authority Administration office on April 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. The Pulaski Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids. A Cashiers Check for the full amount will be required for payment at such time the item is picked up. Item must be picked up by 4:00 p.m. on April 15, 2021. For more information, you may contact Pam Dickey at 931/363-6525.
Run date March 24, 2021
