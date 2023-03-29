NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2213-23
ESTATE OF Neal S. Johnston, Deceased, Date of Death: 2/21/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Neal S. Johnston, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
3-17-23 Executrix, Keith Arnold Johnston
3-20-23 Executrix, Mitchel K. Shelly
3-22-23 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
3-22-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 29, 2023 & March 5, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2210-23
ESTATE OF James Donald Bee, Deceased, Date of Death: 2/26/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Donald Bee, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
3-14-23 Co-Executrix, Mark Douglas Bee
3-14-23 Co-Executrix, Stacy Michelle Bee
3-14-23 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
3-14-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 22, 2023 & February 29, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2209-23
ESTATE OF Martha Louise Goetz Holt, Deceased, Date of Death: 2/27/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Martha Louise Goetz Holt, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
3-13-23 Co-Executrix, Terry Wayne Wolaver
3-13-23 Co-Executrix, Angela Diane Jones Doggett
3-13-23 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
3-13-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 22, 2023 & February 29, 2023
Public Notice
Giles County is accepting sealed bids for a three (3) year hay cutting or row cropping lease on 22 acres of land located at the Campbellsville Spring Property on Campbellsville Road. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid. Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope: “Sealed Bid: DO NOT OPEN – Campbellsville Spring Lease”. Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
ALLEN C. BRIGGS, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARY ELEAINE RODGERS, DECEASED,
Plaintiffs
vs.
JAMES DAVIS RODGERS, JAMES ALLEN BRIGGS, TEESAH LOPER, KENDRA PRATT-BRIGGS, DAKOTA PRATT-BRIGGS, FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA (FUBA), GILES TITLE AND ESCROW SERVICES, LLC, and DONNA S. SULLIVAN,
Defendants
No. 7029
In obedience to an Agreed Order of the Chancery Court of Giles County at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on October 5th, 2022, in the above styled cause, I, Crystal Greene, Special Commissioner will on Saturday, April 22nd, at 10:07 AM AT LOCATION OF THE PROPERTY, Map 178, Parcel 032.00, Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee will offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract of land, with all improvements thereon, lying and being in the 1st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee containing 37.5 acres, more or less, as per plat in the Tax Assessor's Office for Giles County, Tennessee on Map 178, parcel 032.00.
Said property last instrument of record is a deed from Rachel Smith to James Wayman Rodgers dated October 3 I, 1996 and of recording Deed Book 280, pages 179-180, in the Register's Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel North First Street/ (US-31) for 14.9 miles, turn left onto Ardmore Ridge Road and travel 3.6 miles. Watch for signs. The property is located at 31344 Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, TN 38449.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein. Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or fitness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the confirmation of the Court.
Crystal G. Greene, Special Master
PO Box 678
Pulaski, TN 38478
Henry, Henry and Underwood
Attorneys for Plaintiff
119 S. First Street Pulaski, TN 38478
Billy W. Ostermann
Attorney for Co-Executors
PO Box 1941
Lewisburg, TN 37091
Public Notice
Any non-profit who would like to be considered in the Giles County 2023-2024 Budget must submit an application to the County Executive’s Office by 4:00 p.m. on May 1, 2023.
Applicants must use the current year’s application which can be obtained from Giles County website www.gilescountytn.gov.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated APRIL 30, 2019, executed by DANIEL W HARRIS AND ERICKA F HARRIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, to WILBURN J. EVANS, Trustee, of record in BOOK DT581, PAGE 23, for the benefit of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FIRSTBANK, in the Register's Office for GILES County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register's Office for GILES County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, 2023 AT 1:00 P.M., LOCAL TIME AT THE FRONT STEPS OF THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN PULASKI, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in GILES County, Tennessee, to wit:
PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF GILES, TENNESSEE:
SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN THE 22ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 2221 CHERRY DRIVE, PULASKI, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LOT NO. 27 OF THE WESTVIEW SUBDIVISION, A PLAT OF WHICH APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 30, N/K/A PLAT CABINET I, SLIDE 114-A IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A METES AND BOUNDS DESCRIPTION, AS WELL AS A DESCRIPTION OF DRAINAGE EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES, AND EXISTING WATER LINES. SAID LOT FRONTS 100 FT. ON CHERRY DRIVE, NORTH, AND RUNS BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 150 FT. TO LOT NO. 38, THE WEST BOUNDARY BEING LOT NO. 28.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DANIEL W. HARRIS AND ERICKA FAITH HARRIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED APRIL 30, 2019 AND RECORDED IN BOOK D380, PAGE 628, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 2221 CHERRY STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
MAP 088J GROUP A PARCEL 027.00
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO LAW OFFICE OF J. PHILLIP JONES. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, GREAT CHOICE PLUS LOAN PROGRAM
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This is improved property known as 2221 CHERRY STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
1800 HAYES STREET
NASHVILLE, TN 37203
(615) 254-4430
www.phillipjoneslaw.com www.williamsauction.com
F23-0042
NOTICE
All appropriation requests to the City of Pulaski General Government for fiscal year 2023-2024 must be submitted to City Administrator Terry Harrison by April 15, 2023 or the requests will not be considered.
CITY OF PULASKI
TERRY HARRISON
CITY ADMINISTRATOR
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY
STATE OF TENNESSEE
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
AJAX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2020-D
Plaintiff,
v.
HEATHER M. BURKE; AND BIG BEAR INVESTMENTS, LLC,
and JOSEPH F. FOWLKES, TRUSTEE
Defendants.
Civil Action No. 7919
To: Heather M. Burke
The Court having determined that your identity and the address of your residence is unknown, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated sections 21-1-203 & 204, you are hereby served by publication as to your status as defendant in the above-captioned litigation with respect to any interest you may claim in real property located at 106 West Shoal Street, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee 38478. Take notice that on May 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Court will hold a hearing on this matter in the Chancery Court of Giles, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, the Honorable Christopher V. Sockwell, presiding, and should you neither appear at said hearing, nor otherwise answer or defend the cause of action against you, judgment will be entered against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 29, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 30, 2005, in Book No. DT411, at Page 757, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Betty M Glover and Larry Glover, conveying certain property therein described to Derek Hagan as Trustee for CitiFinancial Services, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by UMB BANK, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Legal Title Trustee of PRL Title Trust II.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by UMB BANK, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Legal Title Trustee of PRL Title Trust II, will, on April 10, 2023 on or about 11:15 AM, at the North Door of the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE 6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SITUATED ON THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF THE FALL RIVER ROAD ABOUT 1.2 MILES SW OF ANTHONY HILL, BEING A PORTION OF THE 19 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED TO ELMO GLOVER IN DEED BOOK 182, PAGE 97, AS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN AT A FENCE CORNER IN THE SE MARGIN OF THE ROAD, THE NW CORNER OF A 15 FEET EASEMENT IN FAVOR OF RICHARD LLEWELLYN; THENCE WITH SAID SE MARGIN, NORTH 46 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST 142.50 FEET, AN IRON PIN AND FENCE CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 43 DEG. 27 MIN. EAST 304.83 FEET, AN IRON PIN AND FENCE CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 45 DEG. 26 MIN. WEST 141.92 FEET, AN IRON PIN AND FENCE CORNER; THENCE NORTH 43 DEG. 32 MIN. WEST 306.27 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS. AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT 306 FEET SOUTHEAST OF THE FALL RIVER ROAD, BOUNDED BY LARRY GLOVER AND BLEDSOE ON THE NORTH, LLEWELLYN ON THE EAST AND SOUTH, AND ELMO GLOVER ON THE WEST, BEING
MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A FENCE CORNER POST ON THE SW SIDE OF A 15 FOOT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS IN FAVOR OF RICHARD LLEWELLYN, SAID POST SITUATED 306 FEET SW OF LARRY GLOVERS MOST WESTERLY CORNER: THEN WITH GLOVER, N 45 DEGREES 26 MINUTES E 141.92 FEET, AN IRON PIN AND CORNER WITH BLEDSOE; THEM WITH BLEDSOE, A FENCE N 63 DEG. 56 MIN. E 44.56 FEET, AN IRON PIN; THEN WITH A NEW DIVISION LINE, S 35 DEG. 10 MIN. E 235.00 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN THE FIELD; THEN WITH A NEW DIVISION LINE, S 49 DEG. 51 MIN. W 184.58 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN ELMO GLOVERS LINE, A FENCE; THEN WITH GLOVER AND THE FENCE, N 35 DEG. 12 MIN. W 234.89 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.02 ACRE, MORE OR LESS.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1457 Fall River Road, Goodsprings, TN 38460
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
BETTY M GLOVER LARRY GLOVER TENANTS OF
ESTATE OF ESTATE OF BETTY GLOVER HEIR(S) OF ESTATE OF BETTY GLOVER ESTATE OF BETTY GLOVER
ESTATE OF LARRY GLOVER HEIR(S) OF BETTY GLOVER HEIR(S) OF LARRY GLOVER LARRY GLOVER, JR TIMOTHY WAYNE GLOVER
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355361
DATED March 9, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
2005 SUZUKI GS500
VIN VTTGM51A752102511 request to any and all parties holding interest in this vehicle contact by certified mail return receipt requested within (10) business days.
(931) 363-1524
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust (the “Deed of Trust”) dated July 27, 2020 and recorded in DT Book 599, page 863, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, Jimmy Wayne Britt did convey certain real estate unto Samuel B. Garner, Jr. in Trust to secure the payment of a certain note described in the Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, James Christie is the owner and holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust hereinabove referred to; and
WHEREAS, the real estate described in the Deed of Trust is described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 4th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee on the east side of Davis Hollow Road about 0.6 mile SE of State Route 11, more fully described as follows:
BEGINNING at a railroad spike in the centerline of Davis Hollow Road, in Charles Moore’s NW corner (DB 267 PG 94) said spike situated S 15 degrees 53 minutes W 1718.25 feet from the NW corner of the parent tract; then with the centerline of the road, N 27 degrees 48 minutes 22 seconds E 218.65 feet; N 18 deg. 46 min. 36 sec. E 356.66 feet; and N 15 deg. 10 min. 03 sec. E 548.27 feet, a spike; then with new division lines, S 79 deg. 47 min. 19 sec. E 389.77 feet, an iron rod set; and S 37 deg. 29 min. 06 sec. E 1395.34 feet, an iron rod found in a corner with Charles Moore (DB 267 PG 94); then with a fence and Moore, N 86 deg. 18 min. 29 sec. W 331.06 feet, a fence corner; and N 85 deg. 42 min. 30 sec. W 1266.16 feet to the point of beginning, containing 23.54 acres, be it the same, or more, or less.
And being the same property acquired by Jimmy Wayne Britt by Deed of record in Deed Book 385, Page 958, Register’s Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
A driveway shall be constructed on the northern boundary of the herein described real estate. One-half (1/2) of same shall be on the above described real estate and one-half (1/2) shall be on the tract which has this day been parceled to Kenneth Britt, Jr., et ux. Said driveway shall constitute an easement which runs with the lands and shall be for the joint use and enjoyment of both said parcels of land. Said easement shall be eighteen (18) feet in width and 385 feet in length, and shall commence in the center of Davis Hollow Road. The owners of said adjoining tracts shall be equally responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of said driveway which shall give access to both properties.
Map 167, Parcel 25.01
The address of the above-described property is: 575 Davis Hollow Road, Minor Hill, TN 38473
In addition to the above-named debtors, other interested parties of record are: None
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of the Note therein set out and contained the power to sell in case of default in the payment of the Note and interest as maturity; and
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note and the owner and holder of the Note has demanded the undersigned to foreclose the Deed of Trust so that the above described real estate is advertised and sold according to its terms in order to collect the Note and the cost of foreclosure; and NOW THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, Samuel B. Garner, Jr., Trustee, will in accordance with the terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to on the 13th day of April, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the North door of the Giles County Courthouse offer for sale and sell the above-described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, and free from exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, and all in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject however to all outstanding real estate taxes for the year 2023 and all prior taxes, if any.
The Property is to be sold AS IS WHERE IS, without representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MECHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.
This the 2nd day of March 2023.
SAMUEL B. GARNER, JR.,
FOWLKES & GARNER
Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
Supreme Court No. 2654
109 W. Madison Street Pulaski, TN 38478
931-363-6116
