Giles County Board of Education Bid Notice
Giles County Board of Education would like to extend a bid notice on Technology Subscriptions for Goguardian for Administrators and Teachers. For bid information contact Terry Harwell at 931-363-5486 or e-mail to tharwell@gilescofinance.com. Bid opening will be March 16th, 2021 at 1:30 pm in the Basement Boardroom at the Giles County Annex Building at 222 West Madison Street. All bid packets must be turned in by that time. Must be two copies of bid in packet.
Giles County Board of Education reserves the right to refuse any or all bids. Venders must comply with all State of Tennessee and Giles County Procurement Laws.
First run date March 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1874-21
ESTATE OF Dennis Terry Prince, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on February 23rd, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Dennis Terry Prince, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-19-21 Co-Administrator, Andrea Prince Wells
2-19-21 Co-Administrator, Charles Matthew Prince
2-19-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
2-23-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1876-21
ESTATE OF Jerry L. Mack, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on February 24th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Jerry L. Mack, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-24-21 Administrator, Mary Y. Mack
2-24-21 Attorney, Paul B. Plant
2-24-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1877-21
ESTATE OF Margaret Yancey Price, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on February 26th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Margaret Yancey Price, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-26-21 Executor, Thomas A. Price, III
2-26-21 Attorney, C. Anthony Edwards
2-26-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1875-21
ESTATE OF Nancy Ann Metz, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 21st, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Nancy Ann Metz, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-21-21 Executrix, Jaclyn Ryan
1-21-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
2-23-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 3, 2021
