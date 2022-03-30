NOTICE — GILES COUNTY BEER BOARD HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Giles County Beer Board will meet on the 8th day of April, 2022 at 8 oclock AM in the basement board room of the Giles County Annex, located at 222 West Madison Street, in Pulaski, Tennessee, to hear and consider the following applications for a permit to sell beer:
William Collin King for a permit to sell beer at K & R Enterprises dba Serv N Go #6 for off premise consumption located at 9120 Lewisburg Hwy, Cornersville, TN 37047.
This will be a public hearing and any person having any interest therein will be given an opportunity to be heard.
The Giles County
Beer Board
Carol H. Wade, Secretary
Run date March 30, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on April 21, 2022 at 11:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Cody L. Francis and Samantha P. Francis, to Mark A. Hayes and/or Donald A. Haney, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski on July 11, 2014 at Book DT523, Page 101, Instrument No. 14099232; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 123 Fieldstone Dr, 121 Fieldstone Dr, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 059 068.00 and 059 069.00 and 059OA022.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Cody L. Francis
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchasers title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Cody L. Francis and Samantha P. Francis, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 20-120034
First run date March 30, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 8, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 8, 2018, in Book No. DT568, at Page 95, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Daniel Relvis McPeak and Angela Dawn McPeak, conveying certain property therein described to Wilburn J. Evans as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for FirstBank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by FirstBank.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by FirstBank, will, on April 12, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Situated, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, to wit: Being Lot No. 28 of the Vales Mill Subdivision, a plat of which appears of record in Plat Book 3, Page 29, (now Plat Cabinet 1, Envelope 113-B) in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a metes and bounds description, as well as a description of building setback lines, drainage easements, and existing water lines, said lot is bounded on the North by the Vales Mill Road, 125 feet. South by Lot N.27, 150 feet, East by the ands of Jerry G. Miles, 105 feet and West by the Miles Road, 80 feet plus the curvature of Miles Road with the Vales Mill Road.
By instrument appearing of record in Deed Book 189, Page 101, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, certain restrictions and conditions are impressed upon the above described real estate and this conveyance is made expressly subject to said restrictions and conditions as though the same were copied herein word for word and figure for figure. Subject to building setback lines, easements, etc. as shown on Plat of Vales Mill Subdivision of record in Plat Cabinet I, Envelope 113-B (f/k/a Plat Book 3, Page 29), Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee. Subject to Deed for Water System to Minor Hill Utility Corp. as spelled out in Deed Book 190, Page 58, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 701 Miles Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
DANIEL RELVIS MCPEAK
ANGELA DAWN MCPEAK
REPUBLIC FINANCE
REGENCY FINANCE COMPANY
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351354
DATED March 4, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,Successor Trustee
First run date March 16, 2022
TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
KNOW ALL MEN BY THESE PRESENTS:
That Whereas, by Deed of Trust dated the 4th day of August, 2004, of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 390, page 848, Daryll W. Cagle, a single person, in favor of First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee, did convey in trust to Mark A. Hayes Trustee for First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee, the tract of land hereinafter described to secure the payment of the principal sum of Seventy Thousand, Seven Hundred Seventy-Seven & 91/100 Dollars ($70,777.91), evidenced by the certain Promissory Note in said Deed of Trust being incorporated by reference; and
Whereas, said Deed of Trust provides for the appointment of a Substitute Trustee; and by instrument of record in Trust Deed Book 629, page 994, in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, James D. Lane, II, has been duly appointed Trustee; and
Whereas, said Deed of Trust provides that in the event of default in payment of any of said note and interest, when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the holder and owner hereof, become due and payable;
Whereas, pursuant to TCA ß35-5-117, First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee did send a Notice of Right to Foreclose to the debtors last known mailing address on January 10, 2022; and
Whereas, default has been made in the payment of certain installments of said indebtedness now due on said Note, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire balance, including penalty, cost and expense incident to foreclosure, now due and payable, and instructed the undersigned James D. Lane, II, Trustee, to foreclose the said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority in me vested as Trustee under said instruments, I will, on the 12th day of April, 2022, offer for sale and sell at the South Door of the Courthouse in Giles County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions of every kind which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, the following described tract of land situated in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A complete metes and bounds description is available in the Deed of Trust, referenced above, and has been excluded from this notice pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. 35-5-104(a)(2).
Legal description copied from previous deed. No new survey performed.
Said sale is made subject to all oral announcements made at the sale.
Said sale is subject to any and all outstanding liens or encumbrances and/or any unpaid Giles County real property taxes, including but not limited to the following:
Map 134, Parcel 012.00: 2020 Giles County real property taxes which are delinquent and due and payable in the base amount of $313.00 ($369.00 through February 28, 2022), the 2021 Giles County real property taxes are due and payable in the amount of $313.00 and the 2022 Giles County real property taxes which are a lien on the subject property though not due or payable until October 1, 2022.
Map 134, Parcel 012.02: 2020 Giles County real property taxes which are delinquent and due and payable in the base amount of $467.00 ($551.00 through February 28, 2022), the 2021 Giles County real property taxes which are due and payable in the amount of $467.00 and the 2022 Giles County real property taxes which are a lien on the subject property though not due or payable until October 1, 2022.
Said sale subject to easements as set out in deeds of record in Deed Book 153, page 514; Deed Book 258, page 357; Deed Book 263, page 467 and Deed Book 289, page 476, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
The street address is 3710 and 3714 Nancy Green Ridge Rd., Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee 38478.
This 9th day of March, 2022.
By: James D. Lane, II, Esq.
Attorney & Trustee for First National Bank of Pulaski
Hull, Ray, Rieder, Ewell, Lane & Lynch, PC
214 N.E. Atlantic Street
P.O. Box 878
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388
(931) 455-5478
First run date March 16, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 30, 2017, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 11, 2017, in Book No. DT559, at Page 981, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Janet J Cozart, conveying certain property therein described to First American Title Insurance Company as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors nad assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on April 26, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
The following property situated in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, just north of the Town of Pulaski, and on the Henegar Road leading off of U.S. Highway 31 and more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a metal pin (set), capped Braden 1709, on the east side of Henegar Road 18 from the centerline at a corner of the L.E. Bailey property found in D.B. 148; Pg. 116, said pin also being the northern most corner of the property herein described; thence leaving the road and with Baileys boundary S 69∞ 00 00î E 84.90 feet to a metal pin (found) at the northeast corner of the property herein described; thence S 00∞ 30 00î W 114.50 feet to a metal pipe (found) at the Southeast corner of the property herein described, said pipe also being a corner of the S. W. Latta property found in D. B. 204; Pg. 579; thence with Lattas boundary and the remains of an old fence S 85∞ 53 23î W. 140.44 feet to a metal pipe (found); thence with a line of agreement found in D.B. 220; Pg. 711 S 85∞ 53 23î W 9.00 feet to a point in the center of a ditch, said point being the Southwest corner of the property herein described; thence continuing with the agreed line and the Center of the ditch N 15∞ 40 44î E 36.94 feet to a point; thence N 44∞ 05 16î W 38.00 feet to a metal pin (set), capped Braden 1709 on the east side of the above mentioned road, 18 from the centerline; thence leaving the agreed line and the ditch and with the east side of the above mentioned road N 43∞ 14 38î E 127.35 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.43 acres, more or less, and being a portion of Deed Book 245, Page 319 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee. Survey performed by Paul Braden, T.R.L.S. #1709,108 East College St., Fayetteville,
TN 37334, dated April 10, 2002.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 320 Bailey Lane, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
JANET J COZART
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351296
DATED March 9, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date March 16, 2022
Additional Giles County Nonprofit/Charitable Organization for 21-22
Senior Citizens $5,000
First run date March 30, 2022
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at which time they will be opened for the following:
2022 4X4 PICKUP TRUCK FOR STREET DEPARTMENT
Specifications are available and on file at City Hall, 203 South First Street. For additional information, please contact Supervisor of Street Department, Chad Witt at (931) 363-3234.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date March 30, 2022
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at which time they will be opened for the following:
ANNUAL FLOWING OF
FIRE HYDRANTS
Specifications are available and on file at City Hall/Water Department, 203 South First Street. For additional information, please contact Supervisor of Water Department, Roger Hayes at (931) 363-1752.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date March 30, 2022
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at which time they will be opened for the following:
KNUCKLE BOOM TRUCK
FOR STREET
DEPARTMENT
Specifications are available and on file at City Hall, 203 South First Street. For additional information, please contact Supervisor of Street Department, Chad Witt at (931) 363-3234.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date March 30, 2022
NOTICE
All appropriation requests to the City of Pulaski General Government for fiscal year 2022-2023 must be submitted to City Administrator Terry Harrison by April 15, 2022 or the requests will not be considered.
CITY OF PULASKI
TERRY HARRISON
CITY ADMINISTRATOR
First run date March 23, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2060-22
ESTATE OF Barbara Ann Sands Russell, Deceased, Date of Death: 3-4-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 4th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Barbara Ann Sands Russell, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-15-22 Co-Executor, Ricky Lonnie Russell
3-15-22 Co-Executor, Debra Ann Russell Underwood
3-15-22 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
3-15-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 23, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2062-22
ESTATE OF Barbara Joyce Williams A/K/A Barbara (Brenda) Joyce Williams (Castle), Deceased, Date of Death: 2-16-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 17th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Barbara Joyce Williams A/K/A Barbara (Brenda) Joyce Williams (Castle), Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-17-22 Co-Executor, Stacie Lynn (Williams) Reiss
3-17-22 Co-Executor, Stephanie Kay (Williams) Defoe
3-17-22 Attorney, Brent Hieronymi
3-17-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 23, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2066-22
ESTATE OF Claudette K. Goode, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-25-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 22nd, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Claudette K. Goode, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-22-22 Personal Representative, Michael Leslie Goode
3-22-22 Attorney, Timoty P. Underwood
3-22-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 30, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2068-22
ESTATE OF Phyllis A. Allen, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-2-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 24th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Phyllis A. Allen, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-24-22 Administrator, Crystal G. Greene
3-23-22 Attorney, Mary Gabbett
3-24-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 30, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2064-22
ESTATE OF Timothy Edward Morris, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-6-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 18th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Timothy Edward Morris, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-18-22 Executor, Charles Edward Morris
3-18-22 M. Wallace Coleman, Jr.
3-18-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 23, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2061-22
ESTATE OF William Neal Price, Deceased, Date of Death: 9-18-2021
Notice is hereby given that on March 17th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of William Neal Price, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-17-22 Administrator, Robert Daniel Price
3-17-22 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
3-17-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 23, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF:
JASON LAMB,
Plaintiff
STARLA LITTRELL,
Defendant
CASE NO.: DR22-900114.00
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
In this cause, JASON LAMB, has made Affidavit that the Defendant, STARLA LITTRELL, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained after reasonable effort.
It is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper published in Giles County, TN, once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring the said STARLA LITTRELL, Defendant, to answer or plead to the Complaint in this cause by April 06, 2022, and said Defendant, failing to answer or plead, a judgment by default may be taken against her in the hereinabove captioned case.
Done this the 2nd day of March, 2022.
Jamerson C. Godsey
Attorney for the Plaintiff 2011 Gallatin Street SW
Huntsville, AL 35801
Circuit Judge
Hon. Ruth Ann Hall
100 North Side Square
Huntsville, AL 35801
Publication dates:
March 09, 2022,
March 16, 2022,
March 23, 2022,
March 30, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Tennessee
Department of Environment and Conservation
Division of Remediation
Notice of an Approved Administrative Settlement Pursuant to 42 U.S.C. ß 9613(f)
Brownfield redevelopment of 1371 Bryson Road, Ardmore, known as Shady Lawn Truck Stop/Maintenance - Site ID# 28-512
The Division of Remediation (ìDoRî) has accepted into its Brownfield Program an approximate 4.87-acre parcel of property to facilitate redevelopment of the Site by KENT PROPERTIES, TENN, LLC (the ìVoluntary Partyî). The Brownfield Voluntary Agreement (ìAgreementî) between the Voluntary Party and DoR includes liability protection for the Voluntary Party and any successor parties, including protection against third-party contribution claims regarding matters identified and addressed in the Agreement. This notice serves the dual purpose of notice of the terms of the Agreement to the public and to third parties who may hold contribution claims under 42 U.S.C. ß 9601 et seq.
The Site is currently operating as the Shell Gas Station (Store #117) and is developed with a 6,193-square-foot single-story building occupied by a convenience store/restaurant and a 3,900-square-foot building that has been used as a truck maintenance facility. The Site has operated as a gasoline filling station since 1968. The DoR acknowledges that the Site has been impacted by historical operations.
Soil and groundwater media are known to be contaminated with petroleum hydrocarbons (specifically, benzene and naphthalene compounds).
The Voluntary Party proposes to redevelop the subject property as a new Truck Stop and Travel Center with continued retail sales and fuel dispensing operations.
The Site has been the subject of environmental investigations, the results of which have been reviewed by DoR. All reports of the investigation and remediation of the Site are on file with the DoR. These investigations concluded that the Site has been impacted by real or perceived hazardous substances, solid wastes or other pollutants determined to be present in this Site relating to the historical operations at the site and/or at neighboring properties. Due to the presence of these constituents, a Notice of Land Use Restrictions will be placed on the Site to limit certain future activities and a Soil Management Plan will be implemented during future redevelopment activities. These and other measures required by DoR under the Agreement for the Site will ensure protection of human health and the environment.
The public may contact Ms. Rebecca Shoffeitt in Nashville at the Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Remediation, 711 R.S. Gass Blvd. Nashville, TN 37216 or by phone at (615) 687-7063 to obtain a copy of the Agreement or for more information. DoR is accepting written comments on the Agreement from the public and those who may have contribution claims for thirty (30) days after the date of publication of this notice, and these comments should be mailed to Ms. Rebecca Shoffeitt at the above address.
Date March 30, 2022
