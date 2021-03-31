SECTION 00-1113
INVITATION TO BID
Giles County Executive Office (Owner) invites qualified bidders to submit proposals for constructing a new Animal Shelter located in Pulaski, Tn. The work includes furnishing and installing a new building adjacent to the existing animal shelter. The existing structures will remain in place. All materials, equipment, vehicles, services, and labor, whether specifically set forth in bid documents or not, which are necessary for the structural integrity, proper completion and weather-tightness of all work, protection of adjacent property and buildings, removal of debris and remediation of the building site, shall be included in the bid.
Bidders must hold a Tennessee general contractors license per Tennessee contractor licensing laws and must hold a current license. If subcontractors are used, they must also comply with all requirements of the Tennessee subcontractor Licensing Laws. All bidders must comply with all State of Tennessee & Giles County Procurement Laws.
Bid Documents may be obtained online from the Giles County Financial Management or Terry Harwell at 931-363-5486 or email at tharwell@gilescofinance.com after March 17th, 2021. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the animal shelter site, 380 Bennett Drive, in Pulaski, TN on March 30, 2021 at 2:00P.M. Attendance of the pre-bid meeting is required to submit a bid for the work.
Sealed bids will be received at the Giles County Financial Management Office on or before 2:00 P.M. on April 14, 2021. Bids received after this time and date will not be considered. Sealed envelopes containing the bids shall bear the following endorsement: THE GILES COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTERî. The envelope must also contain the name of the bidding company and his/her current license number. Bids must be on the proposal form included with the bid documents and must contain the following to be considered:
1. Signature(s) of company representative(s) qualified to bind contract.
2. The contractors Tennessees General Contractor license number.
3. Performance and Payment Bonds and Evidence of Insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.
Unsolicited alternates will be considered, but they must be included as separate attachments to the Proposal Form.
Bids shall be opened publically by the Owner. Giles County reserves the right to hold the bids for seven days after the bid opening date to evaluate the bids and determine the lowest qualified bidder before making an award. Giles County also reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or portion thereof, and to waive any defect or technicality if, in the Owners judgment, the best interest of the Giles County will thereby be promoted. Giles County assumes no responsibility to compensate or indemnify the bidders for any expense incurred in the preparation of their bid. Bids must be valid for ninety (90) days after the bid opening.
First run date March 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1891-21
ESTATE OF Barbara C. Wray, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 24th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Barbara C. Wray, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-24-21 Executor, James S. Wray
3-24-21 Attorney, Joseph Fowlkes
3-24-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 31,2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1889-21
ESTATE OF John P. Minatra, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 15th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of John P. Minatra, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-10-21 Executor, Paula M. Pardue
3-10-21 Attorney, W. Wallace McNeilly, III
3-15-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1892-21
ESTATE OF Phyllis Ann Hamrick, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 24th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Phyllis Ann Hamrick, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-24-21 Executrix, Stephanie Lynn Hamrick
3-24-21 Attorney, Joseph Fowlkes
3-24-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 31,2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
To: Prospective Bidders.
From: Giles County Highway Department, Pulaski, TN
RE: Bid Announcement for Bridge Replacement
Sealed bids for the construction of the project described herein will be received by the Giles County Finance Director, 222 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN, 38478 until 9:00 am, Monday, April 12, 2021, when bid packages will be publicly opened and read aloud at said office. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work necessary for the removal and replacement of the bridge on Waters Smith Road over Big Creek (28-A068-0.13) in Giles County. All bidders must be licensed general contractors to perform the type construction herein described. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Plans, and other contract documents may be examined at the Giles County Highway Dept. and at Snyder Engineering, PLLC, 228 Spence Lane, Nashville, TN, 37210, phone (615) 383-1699. Copies may be obtained at the office of Snyder Engineering, PLLC upon payment of $75.00 for each set (non-refundable). The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids.
First run date March 31,2021
Public Notice
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 31,2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for wastewater structure lining located at Richland High School, 10610 Columbia Highway, Lynnville, TN 38472. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, April 15, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Bids should be marked ìBid ñ Wastewater Liningî. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 31,2021
