NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2199-23
ESTATE OF Barbara Ann Bass, Deceased, Date of Death: 11/5/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Barbara Ann Bass Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-22-23 Executrix, Neal Wayne Bass
2-22-23 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
2-22-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 8, 2023 & February 15, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2201-23
ESTATE OF Joan Troutman Abernathy, Deceased, Date of Death: 12/12/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Joan Troutman Abernathy Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-09-23 Executrix, Joanie L. Abernathy
2-15-23 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
2-22-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 8, 2023 & February 15, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2200-23
ESTATE OF James Stephen West, Deceased, Date of Death: 10/14/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Stephen West Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-17-23 Executrix, Christina Stanford
2-17-23 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
2-22-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
February 8, 2023 & February 15, 2023
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 5, 2018, executed by SAMUEL A MILLER conveying certain real property therein described to MARK A HAYES AND/OR/ DONALD A. HANEY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded January 5, 2018, in Deed Book DT562, Page 941; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM At the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING LOCATED ON THE EAST SIDE OF MCKIBBON LAND AND BEING LOT 1 OF MCKIBBON LAND SUBDIVISION (ENVELOPE 195-B) AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY FOUND OF TAX MAP 86-O, GROUP A, PARCEL 1 AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED TO WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF MCKIBBON LANE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID MCKIBBON LANE, NORTH 13 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 118.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 2 OF MCKIBBON LANE SUBDIVISION (ENVELOPE 195-B) AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE WITH, THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 2, SOUTH 76 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 206.79 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF A 20 FOOT WIDE DRAINAGE DITCH, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 2 AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT: THENCE LEAVING SAID PIN ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID DRAINAGE DITCH, SOUTH 13 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST 118.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN SAID DRAINAGE DITCH IN A FENCE LINE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE WITH SAID FENCE LINE NORTH 76 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST 207.17 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.56 ACRES MORE OR LESS AS PER SURVEY MADE BY JAMES E. SANDERS URLS #31, DATED SEPTEMBER 18, 1995. SUBJECT TO BUILDING SETBACK LINES, EASEMENTS, ETC., ON PLAT OF MCKIBBON LANE SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET 1, ENVELOPE 195B, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS AS SET OUT IN DEED BOOK 266, PAGE 753, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 086O-A-001.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 325 MCKIBBON LANE, PULASKI, TN 38478. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): SAMUEL A MILLER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY STATE OF TENNESSEE
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
AJAX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2020-D
Plaintiff,
v.
HEATHER M. BURKE; AND BIG BEAR INVESTMENTS, LLC,
and JOSEPH F. FOWLKES, TRUSTEE
Defendants.
Civil Action No. 7919
To: Heather M. Burke
The Court having determined that your identity and the address of your residence is unknown, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated sections 21-1-203 & 204, you are hereby served by publication as to your status as defendant in the above-captioned litigation with respect to any interest you may claim in real property located at 106 West Shoal Street, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee 38478. Take notice that on May 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Court will hold a hearing on this matter in the Chancery Court of Giles, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, the Honorable Christopher V. Sockwell, presiding, and should you neither appear at said hearing, nor otherwise answer or defend the cause of action against you, judgment will be entered against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 15, 2019, executed by DERYAN BALLENTINE conveying certain real property therein described to MARK A. HAYES AND/OR DONALD A. HANEY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Ofﬁ ce of Giles County, Tennessee recorded November 15, 2019, in Deed Book DT588, Page 567; and
WHEREAS, the beneﬁ cial interest of said Deed of Trust was last trans-ferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be ﬁ led for record in the Register’s Ofﬁ ce of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM At the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certiﬁ ed funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND, LYING AND BEING IN THE 22ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT 35 AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 30, THE WEST VIEW SUBDI-VISION, OF RECORD IN REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOL-LOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTH R.O.W. OF TROTWOOD DRIVE 230.65 FEET EAST OF THE EAST R.O.W. OF VALES MILL ROAD; THENCE N 1 DEGREE 45 MINUTES W 150.0 FEET, AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 88 DEGREES 15 MINUTES E 100.0 FEET, AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 1 DEGREE 45 MINUTES E 150.0 FEET, AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 88 DEGREES 15 MINUTES W 100.0 FEET TO THE BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL BUILDING SETBACK LINES, EASEMENTS, ETC. AS SHOWN ON RECORDED PLAT OF WEST VIEW SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT CABI-NET 1, ENVELOPE 114 FKA PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 30, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DERYAN BALLENTINE BY WARRANTY DEED FROM DONNA U. BASS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 382, PAGE 829, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 088J-A-035.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2226 TROTWOOD DR, PULASKI, TN 38478. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DERYAN BALLENTINE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or en-cumbrances as well as any priority created by a ﬁ xture ﬁ ling; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to conﬁ rmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including ﬁ tness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 1661 International Drive, Suite 400 Memphis, TN 38120
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
Public Meeting
Agri-Park Meeting
Friday, March 10th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the
Giles County Agri-Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.