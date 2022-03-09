NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 26, 2005, executed by ABEL E. PEREZ, LESLIE E. PEREZ, conveying certain real property therein described to T. LARRY EDMONDSON`S OFFICE LEA RICHARD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded November 7, 2005, in Deed Book DT413, Page 438 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH3 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH3 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN GILES COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 275, PAGE 511, AS FOLLOWS: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE 3RD CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE OF SHOAL CREEK ROAD, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A P.K. NAIL IN THE CENTERLINE OF SHOAL CREEK ROAD ON THE NORTH SIDE OF A DRIVEWAY, SAID P.K. BEING THE MOST EASTERN NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE WITH SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 19 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 10.64 FEET TO A P.K. NAIL IN SAID CENTERLINE, SAID P.K. BEING THE MOST EASTERN SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE LEAVING SAID P.K. ALONG THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID DRIVEWAY, SOUTH 65 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST 760.19 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST; THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST 116.30 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 63 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST
522.84 FEET TO A CORNER FENCE POST AT A FENCE CORNER; THENCE WITH FENCE LINE AS FOLLOWS, SOUTH 26 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST 442.01 FEET, SOUTH 08 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST 77.51 FEET, SOUTH 42 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 03 SECONDS WEST 68.89 FEET TO A HACKBERRY AT A FENCE CORNER, SAID HACKBERRY BEING A CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE LEAVING SAID HACKBERRY NORTH 89 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 475.09 FEET TO A STAKE ON TOP OF A HILL, SAID STAKE BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE LEAVING SAID STAKE NORTH 42 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 636.46 FEET TO A MARKED FENCE POST IN A FENCE LINE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF A 135.5 ACRE TRACT, SAID POST BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE WITH SAID FENCE LINE NORTH 46 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 1161.74 FEET TO A CORNER FENCE POST; THENCE WITH A FENCE LINE SOUTH 33 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 348.13 FEET TO A HACKBERRY IN SAID FENCE LINE; THENCE LEAVING SAID HACKBERRY NORTH 86 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST 155.09 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 35 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST 158.53 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED DRIVEWAY; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID DRIVEWAY NORTH 65 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 762.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 20.0 ACRES MORE OR LESS AS PER SURVEY MADE BY JAMES E. SANDERS T.R.L.S. NO. 31 DATED 10-25-95 AND BEING KNOWN IN OFFICE OF SAME AS JOB NUMBER 10002116. THE GRANTORS RESERVE AND EXCEPT FROM THIS CONVEYANCE, HOWEVER, A RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR INGRESS TO AND EGRESS FROM THEIR REMAINING PROPERTY WHICH APPEARS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 239 PAGE 9, REGISTER`S OFFICE, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY SHALL FOLLOW THE EXISTING DRIVEWAY WHICH EXTENDS
FROM THE SHOAL CREEK ROAD TO THE DWELLING; AT THE DWELLING SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY SHALL EXTEND TO THE NORTHWEST SECTOR OF THE GRANTORS` SAID REMAINING PROPERTY. SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY SHALL RUN WITH THE LAND. THE GRANTORS ALSO RESERVE AND EXCEPT FROM THIS CONVEYANCE THE RIGHT TO USE AND CONDUCT WATER FROM THE ARTESIAN WELL WHICH IS LOCATED NEAR THE DWELLING. THE GRANTORS SHALL HAVE THE RIGHT TO INSTALL AND MAINTAIN PIPES FOR CONDUCTING SAID WATER TO THEIR REMAINING PROPERTY. SAID WATER RIGHTS SHALL RUN
WITH THE LAND.
Parcel ID: 173-012.03
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3770 SHOAL CREEK ROAD, GOODSPRING, TN 38460. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF LESLIE PEREZ
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
First run date March 9, 2022
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF HEARING FOR NAME CHANGE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
44th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT-FAMILY DIVISION
Livingston COUNTY
CASE NO. and JUDGE 22-56870-NC
Court address 204 S. Highlander Way, Howell, Michigan 48843
Court telephone no. 517-546-9816
In: The matter of Viviana Rose Laxson
TO All PERSONS, including: William Matthew Laxson whose address is unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
Take notice: A hearing will be held on April 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., at ZOOM- 224 N. First Street, Brighton, Michigan 48114 before Judge Matthew J. McGivney to change the name of: Viviana Rose Laxson to Viviana Rose Richards.
Run date March 9, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2049-22
ESTATE OF Glenn M. Cook, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-11-2021
Notice is hereby given that on February 24th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Glenn M. Cook, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-24-22 Executor, Roger Townsend
2-24-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
2-24-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 2, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2051-22
ESTATE OF Richard Alan Adams, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-26-2022
Notice is hereby given that on February 24th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Richard Alan Adams, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-24-22 Executrix, Peggy Elaine Adams
2-24-22 Attorney, Sam Garner
2-24-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 2, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF:
JASON LAMB,
Plaintiff
STARLA LITTRELL,
Defendant
CASE NO.: DR22-900114.00
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
In this cause, JASON LAMB, has made Affidavit that the Defendant, STARLA LITTRELL, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained after reasonable effort.
It is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper published in Giles County, TN, once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring the said STARLA LITTRELL, Defendant, to answer or plead to the Complaint in this cause by April 06, 2022, and said Defendant, failing to answer or plead, a judgment by default may be taken against her in the hereinabove captioned case.
Done this the 2nd day of March, 2022.
Jamerson C. Godsey
Attorney for the Plaintiff 2011 Gallatin Street SW
Huntsville, AL 35801
Circuit Judge
Hon. Ruth Ann Hall
100 North Side Square
Huntsville, AL 35801
Publication dates:
March 09, 2022,
March 16, 2022,
March 23, 2022,
March 30, 2022
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR STREET AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee, Street and Sanitation Department is accepting applications for a truck driver/laborer. The successful applicant must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must also possess a CDL license or must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022. For further information, please contact Chad Witt, Street Superintendent at (931) 363- 3234.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date February 23, 2022
Public Notice
Fairview Utility District
P.O. Box 1038
Pulaski, TN 38478
A vacancy will exist on July 31st, 2022 on the Districts Board of Commissioners due to the expiration of the term of a current member of the Board. The Board plans to certify a list of three nominees to the Giles County Mayor to fill this vacancy at its regular meeting on April 7th, 2022. A customer may submit a name for consideration by the Board for the list of nominees. To be considered the name must be mailed to the Districts General Manager no later than one (1) week before this Board meeting. Qualification established by the Board for nominees are available upon request.
Run date March 9, 2022
Public Notice
Any non-profit who would like to be considered in the Giles County 2022-2023 Budget must submit an application to the County Executives Office by 4:00 p.m. on April 15, 2022.
Applicants must use the current years application which can be obtained from Giles County website www.gilescountytn.gov.
First run date March 9, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed bids for a three (3) year hay cutting lease on 31.5 acres of land located at Exit 14 on Bradshaw Creek Road. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, Friday, March 18, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Exit 14 Lease"
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 9, 2022
Bid Announcement for Guardrail Replacement
Sealed bids for the construction of the project described herein will be received by the Giles County Finance Director, 222 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN, 38478 until 9:00 am, Thursday, March 17, 2022, when bid packages will be publicly opened and read aloud at said office. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work necessary for the removal and replacement 4,100 linear feet of Type 2 guardrail on East College Street near Pulaski, TN. in Giles County. All bidders must be licensed general contractors to perform the type construction herein described. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Plans, and other contract documents may be examined at the Giles County Highway Dept. and at Snyder Engineering, PLLC, 228 Spence Lane, Nashville, TN, 37210, phone (615) 383-1699. Copies may be obtained at the office of Snyder Engineering, PLLC upon payment of $100.00 for each set (non- refundable). The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids.
First run date March 9, 2022
