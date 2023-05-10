NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2226-23
ESTATE OF James Kenneth Melton, Deceased, Date of Death: 3/2/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of April, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Kenneth Melton, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-24-23 Executrix, Gail Franklin Hill
4-24-23 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
4-24-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G.
Greene
May 3, 2023 & May 10, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2230-23
ESTATE OF Edwin Lee Brown, Deceased, Date of Death: 4/6/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of May, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Edwin Lee Brown, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-1-2023 Executrix, Brigette Bishop
5-1-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
5-1-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G.
Greene
May 10, 2023 & May 17, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2231-23
ESTATE OF Robert Jon Laglia, Deceased, Date of Death: 12/16/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Robert Jon Laglia, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-4-2023 Administratrix, Regina Brown
5-4-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
5-4-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G.
Greene
May 10, 2023 & May 17, 2023
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 31, 2007, by JAMES O. HOWELL. The deed of trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT450, Page 776 with a change in terms Modification Agreement at Book DT579, Page 740 (“Deed of Trust”). The Successor Trustee will sell the property referenced in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank.
Sale Date and Location: June 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book D310, Page 251, and commonly known as 818 North 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Property Address: 818 North 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Tax Map Identification No.: 086-099.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.
All sales of Property are "AS IS" and "WHERE IS" without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 5th day of May, 2023.
Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: May 10, 17, and 24, 2023.
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Meredith C. Smith executed a Deed of Trust to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee for the
benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Community
Mortgage, Inc., on March 3, 2009 and recorded on March 6, 2009 in Book DT466, Page 702,
Instrument No. 09074834, as last having been modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded in
Deed Book DT548, Page 450, Instrument No. 16109780 in the Office of the Register of Giles
County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby
secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust Nationstar Mortgage
LLC (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute
Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of
Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and
payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned,
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will
on June 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 1 Public Square , Pulaski, TN 38478 at the Giles County
Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the
following described property situated in Giles County, TN:
A certain lot of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and in the
corporate limits of the Town of Pulaski, and more particularly described as follows:
Being a portion of Lot No. 151 on the Plan of the Town of Pulaski, and being on the NW corner of
Third and Shoal Streets in the said town, bounded on the North by May (now Ernest E. Miller),
East by Third Street, South by Shoal Street, and West by alley (now Ernest E. Miller), fronting 88 1/2
feet on Third Street, and running back between parallel lines about 127 feet to the said alley.
This being the same property conveyed to Boyd E. Howard and wife, Willard Smith Howard, by
Deed dated July 31, 1984, from Frances White Harwell, of record in Deed Book 230, Page 825,
Register's Office of Giles County, Tennessee. The said Boyd E. Howard and wife, Willard Smith
Howard, having both since died, with Boyd E. Howard predeceasing Willard Smith Howard, and
the said Willard Smith Howard having died on January 6, 1996. Also see Last Will and Testament of
Willard Frances Howard, a/k/a Willard smith Howard, of record in Will Book P, Page 9, in the
Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee, devising subject property to Sarah Emily Elliott.
This being the same property conveyed to Meredith C. Smith by Warranty Deed dated March 3rd,
2009, from Sarah Emily Elliott, of record in Deed Book 338, Page 321. Register's Office of Giles
County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 524 South 3rd Street, Pulaski TN 38478
Parcel Number: 096E B 010.00
Current Owner: Meredith C. Smith
Other Interested Party(ies): Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any
restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of
redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as
any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might
disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of
trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly
waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The
right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without
further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by
the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2022-00262
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on June 20, 2023 on or about 11:00AM local time, At the North Door of the, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by RUSSELL TODD FOX, to Paul B. Plant , Trustee, on June 11, 2004, at Record Book DT387, Page 428-440 as Instrument No. 04045551 in the real property records of Giles County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
The following real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A certain tract of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows:
Being Lot No. 8 of Carvell Hills Subdivision, as shown on Plat of record in Envelope 121-B, in the Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a metes and bounds description, as well as a description of building setback lines and utility easements.
The above described real estate is subject to certain conditions and restrictions appearing of record in Deed Book 208, page 807, and amended in Deed Book 233, page 625, Register's Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
This being the same property conveyed to Angela L. Dickson by Quitclaim Deed dated June 30, 1999, from David Earl Dickson of record in Deed Book 292, page 829, Register's Office of Giles County, Tennessee. For further source of title see Deed to David and Earl Dickson and wife, Angela L. Dickson of record in Deed Book 241, page 553, Register's Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
This being the same property conveyed to Russell Todd Fox by Warranty Deed dated June 11, 2004, from Angie Dickson of record in Deed Book 315, page 370, Register's Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 087 07300 000587
Current Owner(s) of Property: RUSSELL TODD FOX
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 116 Linda Street, Pulaski , TN 38478, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000138-370-2
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
Public Notice to Bid
Giles County School Nutrition Department is
advertising the acceptance of sealed bids for milk
and ice cream for the school year 2023-2024.
Bids must be submitted before 10:00 a.m. CST
May 19, 2023 to the address noted below. Bids
will be publicly opened at 10:00 a.m. CST May 19,
2023 by Giles County Financial Management and
Giles County School Nutrition Department. Any
bid received after this time will not be opened. You
are required to send two (2) copies of the bid.
Bids may be sent by mail or delivered to the
address below and should have the following
clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Milk and Ice Cream”
Giles County Financial Management
Attn: Giles County School Nutrition
222 West Madison Street Suite 205
Pulaski, TN 38478
The school system participating in the bids reserve
the right to reject any and all bids. All vendors must
comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County
procurement laws. Bid packages are available in
the Giles County Financial Management Office
(Attn: Shana Woodard).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LIMESTONE COUNTY,
ALABAMA, CASE NO. CV-2022-900189: Notice is hereby
given to ACE, LLC SOLAR that a Summons and Complaint
have been filed against you by Service Steel, Inc. for the sum
of $52,435.54, plus late fees, interest, costs, and attorneys’
fees, for goods, material, labor, equipment, and services
provided at a construction site located at 24999 US Highway
72 in Athens, Alabama. ACE, LLC SOLAR must file an answer
to said Complaint on or before June 16, 2023, or a default
judgment will be taken against it. DONE this the 26th day of
April, 2023. BRAD CURNUTT, Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Limestone County, Alabama. ANGELA M. SCHAEFER, 200
Clinton Ave. Ste. 405, Huntsville, Alabama 35801, attorney for
Service Steel, Inc.
