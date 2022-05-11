CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
IN THE MATTER OF:
THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM GABLE
CASE NO. P-1678-19
AND
STATE OF TENNESSEE, DIVISION OF TENNCARE
VS.
JAKE WALKER REYNOLDS, AND JAKE C. REYNOLDS
CASE NO. 7580
In obedience to an ìOrder Granting Petition to Sell Real Estateî of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on January 18th, 2022, in the above styled cause, I will on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 at 4:37 PM on the South side of the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract of land and home lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being designated as Lots 15& 16 of the Subdivision of the Mitchell property and particularly described to wit:
Fronting West on Taylor Street 100 feet and running back between parallel lines 90 feet.
Being a part of the same real estate conveyed to Miller Morris and wife, Julia Morris by H.A. Mitchell and wife by deed of record in Deed Book 128 page 449, ROGCT.
The said Miller Morris died and Julia Morris became the owner of said lot as the survivor of tenancy by the entirety. The said Julia Morris subsequently died testate and by her Will of record in Will Book J page 956 County Court Clerks Office, Giles County, Tennessee, the above lot was devised to Clyde Morris will full power of disposition.
To have and to hold the above described lot unto the said William Gable, a single man, his heirs and assigns, in fee simple forever.
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel north on North 1st street 0.7 miles, turn right on to Mitchell Street and travel 0.2 miles, turn right onto Lane Circle. The home is located at 140 Lane Circle, Pulaski, TN 38478.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days. To reopen the bid, a minimum increase of 10% must be made by noon on Monday, June 13th, 2022. If the bid is raised on or before June 13th, 2022 by noon, the second and final sale will be held on Tuesday, June 14th at 12:00 noon on the steps of the South side of the Giles County Courthouse. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein. Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or fitness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the confirmation of the Court.
Crystal Greene, Tracy Moore, Ellen Zhang,
Special Commissioner Administrator Division of TennCare
P O Box 678 P O Box 981 310 Great Circle Road
Pulaski, TN 38478 Columbia, TN 38402 Nashville, TN 37243
First run date May 11, 2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, Jeffery Ryan McGill and Emily Leann McGill, Husband and Wife, by Deed of Trust (the ìDeed of Trustî), dated September 27, 2018, and recorded on September 28, 2018, in Book DT572, Pages 787-798, or as Instrument or Document Number 18118712 in the Register of Deeds Office of Giles County, Tennessee, conveyed to Giles Title & Escrow, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note (the ìNoteî) described in the Deed of Trust, which Note was payable to, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GSF Mortgage Corporation, which was subsequently assigned to Flagstar Bank, FSB, dated 2/5/2020 and recorded on 2/18/2020 in Book DT592, Pages 251-252 or as Instrument or Document Number 20125397, and;
WHEREAS, Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC has been duly appointed Substitute Trustee by the owner and holder of the Note by instrument recorded in Book DT630, Pages 745-746 or as Instrument or Document Number 22137336, Giles County, Tennessee
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of the indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty, and authority vested in and conferred by the Deed of Trust, on 05/24/2022 at 11:00 AM at the Giles County Courthouse located at 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, will be sold to the highest call bidder for cash free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 18th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the West side of Agnew Road about 2 miles South of Highway 64, more fully described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the centerline of Agnew Road just South of Charlie Jones driveway, said point situated South 00 degrees 02 minutes 00 seconds West 382.30 feet from a railroad spike in the Northeast corner of the parent tract; then with said centerline, South 00 degrees 02 minutes 00 seconds West 124.48 feet, a railroad spike found in Herbert Mizes Northeast corner (DB 111, Pg 513); then leaving the road with Mize, North 87 degrees 44 minutes 31 seconds West 307.55 feet, an iron rod placed; then with new division lines, North 00 degrees 11 minutes 24 seconds West 132.47 feet, an iron rod placed; and South 86 degrees 15 minutes 47 seconds East, passing an iron rod placed in a fence at 279.05 feet, continuing that course 29.42 feet, in all 308.48 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.91 acres, be it the same, or more, or less.
Being the same property conveyed to Jeffery Ryan McGill and Emily Leann McGill by Warranty Deed dated September 27, 2018 from Howard L. Jones of record in Deed Book 377, Page 769, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
MAP 094, PARCEL 011.06
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 704 Agnew Rd, Pulaski, TN 38478 but if such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Owner of Property: Jeffery Ryan McGill and Emily Leann McGill, Husband and Wife
Property ID: 094 011.06
This sale is subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, any prior liens or encumbrances, leases, easements and all other matters which take priority over the deed of trust under which this foreclosure sale is conducted, including but not limited to the priority of any fixture filing. If the U.S. Department of the Treasury/Internal Revenue Service, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development are listed as interested parties in the advertisement, then the notice of this foreclosure is being given to them, and the sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities right to redeem the property, all as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. 67-1-1433. The notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 et seq. have been met.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The trustee/substitute trustee reserves the right to rescind the sale.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
Publication Dates: April 27, 2022, May 4, 2022 & May 11, 2022.
Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC, Substitute Trustee
126 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251-438-2333
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 26, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 2, 2007, in Book No. DT441, at Page 415, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Jill L Thompson and Jonathan Craig Thompson, conveying certain property therein described to Andrew C. Rambo as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, will, on June 13, 2022 on or about 11:15 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain lot of land with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more specifically described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin in the west margin of Glendale Drive, the northeast corner of Lot No. 1, Glendale Subdivision; thence North 78 degrees 30 minutes West 147 feet to an iron pin; thence North 3 degrees 06 minutes East 135 feet to an iron pin in the west margin of Glendale Drive, and the southeast corner of Lot No. 3; thence with the west margin of Glendale Drive, 80 feet; thence also with said Glendale Drive 53 feet to the beginning, as per survey of James
E. Sanders of date May 28,1973, and being all of Lot No. 2, Section 1, Glendale Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, page 78 (now Plat Cabinet I, Envelope 80A), in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, By instrument dated July 3,1962, and of record in Deed Book 150, page 399, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, certain restrictions and conditions were impressed upon the above described real estate, and this conveyance is made expressly subject to said conditions and restrictions as though copies herein word for word.
Subject to building setback lines, easements, etc., on Plat of Glendale Estate, of record in Plat Cabinet I, Envelope 80A, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 208 Glendale Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
JILL L THOMPSON
JONATHAN CRAIG THOMPSON
MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK
JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WEBBANK
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 352111
DATED May 2, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date May 11, 2022
NOTIFICATION OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR A CERTIFICATE OF NEED
This is to provide official notice to the Health Services and Development Agency and all interested parties, in accordance with T.C.A. ß68-11-1601 et seq., and the Rules of the Health Services and Development Agency, that TwelveStone Infusion Support, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company which is a wholly owned subsidiary of TwelveStone Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, the home office of which will be located at 352 West Northfield Boulevard, Suite 3, Murfreesboro (Rutherford County), Tennessee 37129, but serving patients in all 95 counties of Tennessee, (being Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cannon, Carroll, Carter, Cheatham, Chester, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Crockett, Cumberland, Davidson, Decatur, Dekalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Fentress, Franklin, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardeman, Hardin, Hawkins, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Loudon, McMinn, McNairy, Macon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Maury, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Weakley, White, Williamson and Wilson), intends to file an application for a Certificate of Need for the establishment of a new Home Care Organization and the initiation of Home Health Services, limited to providing and administering home infusion and injection products to patients requiring nursing and administration in the home, and are pharmacy patients of pharmacies which are subsidiaries of TwelveStone Holdings, Inc. The total project cost is estimated to be $134,416.00.
The anticipated filing date of the application is on or before June 1, 2022. The contact person for this project is Michael D. Brent, Esq., who may be reached at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, 1600 Division Street, Suite 700, Nashville, Tennessee 37203. Mr. Brents telephone number is (615) 252-2361 and his e-mail address is [email protected]
Upon written request by interested parties, a local Fact-Finding public hearing shall be conducted. Written requests for a hearing should be sent to:
Health Services and Development Agency
Andrew Jackson Building, 9th Floor
502 Deaderick Street
Nashville, TN 37243
The published Letter of Intent must contain the following statement pursuant to T.C.A. ß68-11-1607 (c)(1). (A) Any healthcare institution wishing to oppose a Certificate of Need application must file a written notice with the Health Services and Development Agency no later than fifteen (15) days before the regularly scheduled Health Services Development Agency meeting at which the application is originally scheduled; and (B) Any other person wishing to oppose the application may file a written objection with the Health Services and Development Agency at or prior to the consideration of the application by the Agency, or may appear in person to express opposition.
Run date May 11, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2084-22
ESTATE OF Carolyn Jane King, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-15-2022
Notice is hereby given that on April 28th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Carolyn Jane King, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-28-22 Executrix, Jacqueline Michelle King McNatt
4-28-22 Attorney, Rogers N. Hays
4-28-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 4, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2083-22
ESTATE OF Charles Hubert Hood, Deceased, Date of Death: 4-5-2022
Notice is hereby given that on April 27th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Charles Hubert Hood, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-27-22 Administrator, Mike Hood
4-27-22 Attorney, Sam Garner
4-27-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 4, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
RICKIE CARPENTER, Individually, and as PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT MARLIN REYNOLDS,
COMPLAINANTS
V. NO. 7707
PHYLLIS HOLLEY, RICKIE CARPENTER, JANICE LANIER, TIM NEWTON, DEBBY CHRISTIAN, CINDY HYLE, RANDY NEWTON, NORMAN NEWTON, AUSTIN NEWTON, AARON NEWTON, ROSEMARY BASSETT, KENNETH HENSON, GLEN HENSON, CAROL ANN TANKERSLEY, DELORES LUNA, DARRIELL LUNA, DEVONYA D. KING, LINDA LUNA WAGERS, RONALD LUNA, LORI L. BELL, ANDY LUNA, JOHN LUNA, JENNIFER L. GOLDMAN, STEPHANIE WORTHMAN, JAMES H. ANDERS, JR., BETTY A.DICKINSON, SHANE ANDERS, GEORGIE A. ROCKERMAN, HEATH ANDERS, MARY RUTH A. HURN, PATSY A. ROPER, DAVID ANDERS, DARLENE T. EVANS, MILDRED ANN STAGGS ADAIR, GLADYS ERLENE STAGGS MILLER, WILLIAM W. STAGGS, CLIFFORD E. STAGGS, WILLIAM L. CORTER, JR., DALE CORTER, KENNETH W. CORTER, JR., AMI NICOLE CORTER, BILLI JEAN WRIGHT, BETH LEIGH JOHNSON, KIMBERLY BEARD, EDITH CORTER DANIELS, FRANK CORTER, LETHA BROCK, LEIGH ANNE GLASS ARNOLD, CHRISTOPHER GLASS, ERIC GLASS, NANCY PIERCE, CHARLOTTE GLASS, CHARLES PIERCE, JAMES ALTON PIERCE, BARBARA FULLER, PATRICIA HURST, ALICE CORUM, LINDA CORTER, CHARLIE CORTER, JOHN CORTER, JOHNNY JOHNSON, CARL JOHNSON,VICKIE BOLTON, WALTER BOLTON, JR., CINDY CLIFT, JADE WATSON, SHERRY PARKS VALLEE, DAVID PARKS, JERRY PARKS, SAMMY PARKS, JEFF PARKS, KAREN GRIFFITH, BECKY WATSON, CONNIE FRIEDBERG, JOYCE ESTIS HARRINGTON, CHARLES TERRY ESTIS, SHEILA E. BLACKBURN, JERRY ESTIS, JENNIFER MARTIN, SIMS, ELLIS MARTIN AND LILLIAN M. KATZ,
DEFENDANTS
_______________________________________________
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This case is before the Court on Plaintiffs Motion for Service by Publication pursuant to T.C.A. ß21-1-203 and T.C.A. ß21-1-204. The Motion is well taken and should be GRANTED.
Accordingly, it is ORDERED that publication of this ORDER shall be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Citizen/Giles Free Press which is the newspaper published at least weekly in Giles County, Tennessee and that the Defendant be given notice therein that he is hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and that should the Defendant fail to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint pursuant to this Order, then he shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against him.
IT IS, FURTHER ORDERED that the Clerk shall send a copy of this Order to the Defendants last known address.
ENTER, this the 20th day of April, 2022.
JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Samuel B. Garner, Jr., #2654
FOWLKES & GARNER
Attorney for Plaintiffs
109 West Madison Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
931-363-6116
First run date April 27, 2022
POSITION AVAILABLE PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT AQUATICS STAFF
The City of Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for Aquatics Staff.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Recreation Center, 333 East College Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 20, 2022. For further information, please contact Lane Rose, Director of Parks & Recreation at (931) 363-4666.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date May 11, 2022
Public Meetings
Ambulance Committee
The Ambulance Committee will have a meeting on Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget
2) Staffing Update
3) Building Update
4) Any other business
Run date May 11, 2022
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
Fairview Utility District
Statements of Qualifications to provide engineering and administration services in conjunction with the Tennessee Water Infrastructure Investment Program being implemented by the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation will be received by the Fairview Utility District until 4:00 PM, C.S.T., May 18, 2022.
Qualification Statements may be submitted via email to [email protected] or mailed in a sealed envelope, bearing on the outside the name and address of the Engineering Firm and the words ìSOQ for TWIIP Projectî. If submitted by mail, the sealed envelope must be addressed to: Fairview U.D., 155 N Rhodes St, Pulaski, TN 38478.
The Scope of Work includes preliminary engineering report and application preparation, investigation, planning, and design services, project bidding, engineering during construction, and grant administration. Project scope will include a mix of water system utility improvements, assistance with developing an Asset Management System, and related work.
Proposals will be evaluated upon the following criteria: 1) Past experience in the required disciplines (Relative Importance: 25%); 2) Staffing availability to perform the required services (Relative Importance: 25%); 3) Demonstrated ability to meet schedules without compromising sound engineering practices (Relative Importance: 25%); 4) Time since last project with the Fairview Utility District (Relative Importance: 25%).
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all SOQs.
The Fairview Utility District is an equal opportunity employee and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability status in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its federally assisted programs or activities.
Run date May 11, 2022
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
Tarpley Shop Utility District
Statements of Qualifications to provide engineering and administration services in conjunction with the Tennessee Water Infrastructure Investment Program being implemented by the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation will be received by the Tarpley Shop Utility District until 4:00 PM, C.S.T., May 18, 2022.
Qualification Statements may be submitted via email to [email protected] or mailed in a sealed envelope, bearing on the outside the name and address of the Engineering Firm and the words ìSOQ for TWIIP Projectî. If submitted by mail, the sealed envelope must be addressed to: Tarpley Shop U.D., 517 S 1st St, Pulaski, TN 38478.
The Scope of Work includes preliminary engineering report and application preparation, investigation, planning, and design services, project bidding, GIS Mapping, hydraulic modelling, engineering during construction, and grant administration. Project scope will include a mix of water system utility improvements, assistance with developing an Asset Management System, and related work.
Proposals will be evaluated upon the following criteria: 1) Past experience in the required disciplines (Relative Importance: 25%); 2) Staffing availability to perform the required services (Relative Importance: 25%); 3) Demonstrated ability to meet schedules without compromising sound engineering practices (Relative Importance: 25%); 4) Time since last project with the Tarpley Shop Utility District (Relative Importance: 25%).
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all SOQs.
The Tarpley Shop Utility District is an equal opportunity employee and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability status in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its federally assisted programs or activities.
Run date May 11, 2022
