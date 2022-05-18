CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
IN THE MATTER OF:
THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM GABLE
CASE NO. P-1678-19
AND
STATE OF TENNESSEE, DIVISION OF TENNCARE
VS.
JAKE WALKER REYNOLDS, AND JAKE C. REYNOLDS
CASE NO. 7580
In obedience to an "Order Granting Petition to Sell Real Estate" of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on January 18th, 2022, in the above styled cause, I will on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 at 4:37 PM on the South side of the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract of land and home lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being designated as Lots 15& 16 of the Subdivision of the Mitchell property and particularly described to wit:
Fronting West on Taylor Street 100 feet and running back between parallel lines 90 feet.
Being a part of the same real estate conveyed to Miller Morris and wife, Julia Morris by H.A. Mitchell and wife by deed of record in Deed Book 128 page 449, ROGCT.
The said Miller Morris died and Julia Morris became the owner of said lot as the survivor of tenancy by the entirety. The said Julia Morris subsequently died testate and by her Will of record in Will Book J page 956 County Court Clerks Office, Giles County, Tennessee, the above lot was devised to Clyde Morris will full power of disposition.
To have and to hold the above described lot unto the said William Gable, a single man, his heirs and assigns, in fee simple forever.
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel north on North 1st street 0.7 miles, turn right on to Mitchell Street and travel 0.2 miles, turn right onto Lane Circle. The home is located at 140 Lane Circle, Pulaski, TN 38478.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days. To reopen the bid, a minimum increase of 10% must be made by noon on Monday, June 13th, 2022. If the bid is raised on or before June 13th, 2022 by noon, the second and final sale will be held on Tuesday, June 14th at 12:00 noon on the steps of the South side of the Giles County Courthouse. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein. Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or fitness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the confirmation of the Court.
Crystal Greene, Tracy Moore, Ellen Zhang,
Special Commissioner Administrator Division of TennCare
P O Box 678 P O Box 981 310 Great Circle Road
Pulaski, TN 38478 Columbia, TN 38402 Nashville, TN 37243
First run date May 11, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 26, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 2, 2007, in Book No. DT441, at Page 415, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Jill L Thompson and Jonathan Craig Thompson, conveying certain property therein described to Andrew C. Rambo as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, will, on June 13, 2022 on or about 11:15 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain lot of land with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more specifically described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin in the west margin of Glendale Drive, the northeast corner of Lot No. 1, Glendale Subdivision; thence North 78 degrees 30 minutes West 147 feet to an iron pin; thence North 3 degrees 06 minutes East 135 feet to an iron pin in the west margin of Glendale Drive, and the southeast corner of Lot No. 3; thence with the west margin of Glendale Drive, 80 feet; thence also with said Glendale Drive 53 feet to the beginning, as per survey of James
E. Sanders of date May 28,1973, and being all of Lot No. 2, Section 1, Glendale Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, page 78 (now Plat Cabinet I, Envelope 80A), in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, By instrument dated July 3,1962, and of record in Deed Book 150, page 399, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, certain restrictions and conditions were impressed upon the above described real estate, and this conveyance is made expressly subject to said conditions and restrictions as though copies herein word for word.
Subject to building setback lines, easements, etc., on Plat of Glendale Estate, of record in Plat Cabinet I, Envelope 80A, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 208 Glendale Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
JILL L THOMPSON
JONATHAN CRAIG THOMPSON
MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK
JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WEBBANK
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 352111
DATED May 2, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date May 11, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2089-22
ESTATE OF Duane G. Rost, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-13-2021
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of May, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Duane G. Rost, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-13-22 Executor, Ray Louis Rost
5-13-22 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
5-13-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 18, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2088-22
ESTATE OF Marcia Ray Scott, Deceased, Date of Death: 3-19-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Marcia Ray Scott, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-12-22 Executrix, Diane M. Forbes
5-12-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
5-12-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 18, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2086-22
ESTATE OF Rebecca Gail Parker, Deceased, Date of Death: 4-20-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Rebecca Gail Parker, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-11-22 Executor, John M Ashworth
5-10-22 Attorney, Robert D Massey
5-11-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 18, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
RICKIE CARPENTER, Individually, and as PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT MARLIN REYNOLDS,
COMPLAINANTS
V. NO. 7707
PHYLLIS HOLLEY, RICKIE CARPENTER, JANICE LANIER, TIM NEWTON, DEBBY CHRISTIAN, CINDY HYLE, RANDY NEWTON, NORMAN NEWTON, AUSTIN NEWTON, AARON NEWTON, ROSEMARY BASSETT, KENNETH HENSON, GLEN HENSON, CAROL ANN TANKERSLEY, DELORES LUNA, DARRIELL LUNA, DEVONYA D. KING, LINDA LUNA WAGERS, RONALD LUNA, LORI L. BELL, ANDY LUNA, JOHN LUNA, JENNIFER L. GOLDMAN, STEPHANIE WORTHMAN, JAMES H. ANDERS, JR., BETTY A.DICKINSON, SHANE ANDERS, GEORGIE A. ROCKERMAN, HEATH ANDERS, MARY RUTH A. HURN, PATSY A. ROPER, DAVID ANDERS, DARLENE T. EVANS, MILDRED ANN STAGGS ADAIR, GLADYS ERLENE STAGGS MILLER, WILLIAM W. STAGGS, CLIFFORD E. STAGGS, WILLIAM L. CORTER, JR., DALE CORTER, KENNETH W. CORTER, JR., AMI NICOLE CORTER, BILLI JEAN WRIGHT, BETH LEIGH JOHNSON, KIMBERLY BEARD, EDITH CORTER DANIELS, FRANK CORTER, LETHA BROCK, LEIGH ANNE GLASS ARNOLD, CHRISTOPHER GLASS, ERIC GLASS, NANCY PIERCE, CHARLOTTE GLASS, CHARLES PIERCE, JAMES ALTON PIERCE, BARBARA FULLER, PATRICIA HURST, ALICE CORUM, LINDA CORTER, CHARLIE CORTER, JOHN CORTER, JOHNNY JOHNSON, CARL JOHNSON,VICKIE BOLTON, WALTER BOLTON, JR., CINDY CLIFT, JADE WATSON, SHERRY PARKS VALLEE, DAVID PARKS, JERRY PARKS, SAMMY PARKS, JEFF PARKS, KAREN GRIFFITH, BECKY WATSON, CONNIE FRIEDBERG, JOYCE ESTIS HARRINGTON, CHARLES TERRY ESTIS, SHEILA E. BLACKBURN, JERRY ESTIS, JENNIFER MARTIN, SIMS, ELLIS MARTIN AND LILLIAN M. KATZ,
DEFENDANTS
_______________________________________________
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This case is before the Court on Plaintiffs Motion for Service by Publication pursuant to T.C.A. ß21-1-203 and T.C.A. ß21-1-204. The Motion is well taken and should be GRANTED.
Accordingly, it is ORDERED that publication of this ORDER shall be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Citizen/Giles Free Press which is the newspaper published at least weekly in Giles County, Tennessee and that the Defendant be given notice therein that he is hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and that should the Defendant fail to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint pursuant to this Order, then he shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against him.
IT IS, FURTHER ORDERED that the Clerk shall send a copy of this Order to the Defendants last known address.
ENTER, this the 20th day of April, 2022.
JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Samuel B. Garner, Jr., #2654
FOWLKES & GARNER
Attorney for Plaintiffs
109 West Madison Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
931-363-6116
First run date April 27, 2022
Public Meetings
Agri-Park Committee
The Agri-Park Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Grant Application
2) Security Cameras
3) Lions Club Farmers Market
4) Any other business
Public Service/Airport Committee
The Public Service/Airport Committee will have a meeting on Friday, May 20th, 2022 immediately following the School Committee meeting that starts at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Airport Budget
2) Any other business
Run date May 18, 2022
