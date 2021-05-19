NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 11, 2017, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 14, 2017, in Book No. DT559, at Page 200, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Milton L Holt, conveying certain property therein described to Mark A. Hayes and/or Donald A. Haney as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on June 7, 2021 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A tract of land lying in the 20th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being a portion of the Ralph & Betty Sue Millican property described in Deed Book 296, Page 450, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner in the east margin and approximately 18 feet from the centerline of Bunker Hill Road, same being the northwest corner of this tract, same being the southwest corner of Ralph Millican (Deed Book 211, Page 473) and same being approximately 813 feet south of the centerline intersection of Bunker Hill Road, Loyd Road and Tarpley Shop Road; thence with Millican and leaving the east margin of Bunker Hill Road and generally following the fence. North 83 degrees 34 minutes 26 seconds East, 140.71 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner, same being the northeast corner of this tract; thence with the remaining portion of Millican (296/450) and generally following the fence, South 07 degrees 31 minutes 05 seconds East, 17.12 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner; thence South 89 degrees 04 minutes 20 seconds East, 6,82 feet to a 2 1/2î round metal post at a fence corner; thence South 05 degrees 48 minutes 13 seconds West, 110.09 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at an 8 inch sweet gum; thence South 15 degrees 39 minutes 15 seconds West, 14.69 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner; thence North 89 degrees 16 minutes 25 seconds West, 14.53 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner; thence South 05 degrees 53 minutes 38 seconds East, 146.76 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner, same being the southeast corner of this tract, same being the southwest corner of the remaining portion of Millican (296/450) and same being a point in the north line of James A. Milllgan (Deed Book 364, Page 750); thence with Milligan and generally following the fence, South 80 degrees 06 minutes 00 seconds West, 78.17 feet to a 5/8î iron rod (old) at a fence corner in the east margin and approximately 24 feet from the centerline of Bunker Hill Road, same being the southwest corner of this tract, same being the southwest corner of the parent tract and same being the northwest corner of Milligan; thence generally following the east margin of Bunker Hill Road, North 11 degrees 24 minutes 08 seconds West, 289.97 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.70 acres more or less, all bearings being referenced to Deed North (364/750), as per survey of Thomas L. Neel, Tennessee Registered Land Surveyor, License # 1807. Note: Property is subject to any existing utility easements and may be subject to additional right of ways or easements from Bunker Hill Road and may also be subject to other right of ways or easements that are recorded or not recorded. Subject to Right of others in and to said water rights as set out in Deed Book 296, Page 450, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 4453 Bunker Hill Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
MILTON L HOLT
ESTATE OF MILTON HOLT
HEIR(S) OF MILTON HOLT
DONNA KAY CONNER
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 349482
DATED April 29, 2021
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date May 5, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1913-21
ESTATE OF Gerald Wayne Burns, Deceased, Date of Death: 04-02-2021
Notice is hereby given that on May 10th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Gerald Wayne Burns, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-10-21 Executor, Michael Wayne Burns
5-10-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
5-10-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 19, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1914-21
ESTATE OF Helene E. Tatum, Deceased, Date of Death: 04-18-2021
Notice is hereby given that on May 10th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Helen E. Tatum, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-10-21 Executor, Joseph T. Wall
5-10-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
5-10-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 19, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1905-21
ESTATE OF Johnnie Eugene Hawkins, Deceased, Date of Death: 01-31-2021
Notice is hereby given that on April 23rd, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Johnnie Eugene Hawkins, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-23-21 Administrator, Johnnie R. Hawkins
4-23-21 Attorney, Bevin W. Lyle
4-23-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 12, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1909-21
ESTATE OF Steve Richard Wilson, Deceased, Date of Death: 01-22-2021
Notice is hereby given that on May 4th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Steve Richard Wilson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-4-21 Administratrix, Mary Wilson
5-4-21 Attorney, Brent Hieronymi
5-4-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 12, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT KIDZ KAMP/SPLASH PARK
The City of Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for Kidz Kamp/Splash Park. The successful applicant is responsible for the overall safety of children left in the care of the Recreation Center, Sharewood Park, Splash Park and for children enrolled in Kidz Kamp and patrons of the Splash Park.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department, 333 East College Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, May 27, 2021. For further information, please contact Lane Rose, Supervisor Parks & Recreation Department @ (931) 363-4666.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison City Administrator
Run date May 19, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 12:05 p.m. to consider an ordinance relative to Unsafe and Dilapidated Structures.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date May 19, 2021
Public Meetings
PES Power Board
The Pulaski Electric System Power Board will meet in a budget work session on Monday, May 24, at 5:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the Henry Sims Board Room on the second floor of the PES Office Building at 128 South First Street, Pulaski, TN.
Run date May 19, 2021
