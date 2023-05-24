SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 31, 2007, by JAMES O. HOWELL. The deed of trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT450, Page 776 with a change in terms Modification Agreement at Book DT579, Page 740 (“Deed of Trust”). The Successor Trustee will sell the property referenced in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank.
Sale Date and Location: June 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book D310, Page 251, and commonly known as 818 North 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Property Address: 818 North 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Tax Map Identification No.: 086-099.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.
All sales of Property are "AS IS" and "WHERE IS" without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 5th day of May, 2023.
Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: May 10, 17, and 24, 2023.
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Thomas O Green and Kathleen Green executed a Deed of Trust to J Jones, Trustee for
the benefit of Onemain Financial, Inc., on December 8, 2011 and recorded on December 13, 2011 in
Book DT494, Page 636, Instrument No. 11087289 in the Office of the Register of Giles County,
Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured
by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust Headlands Residential Series
Owner Trust, Series A, By U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely
as Owner Trustee (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as
Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed
of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and
payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned,
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on
June 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 1 Public Square , Pulaski, TN 38478 at the Giles County Courthouse,
Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following
described property situated in Giles County, TN:
The following described real estate: a certain tract of land lying and being in the 6th Civil District of
Giles county, Tennessee on State Highway 11, and more particularly described as follows: beginning at
a stake in the East edge of Highway 11, which stake is 100 feet generally North of the Northwest corner
of a lot heretofore sold to Green, thence generally North of the Northwest corner of a lot heretofore
Green, thence generally North with Aid Highway 360 feet to an ash tree in Wilburns line, thence
generally East 710 feet with Wilburn to a stone in fence; thence generally South 482 feet to a cedar
tree; thence generally West 500 feet to a stake in the Southeast corner of the lot heretofore conveyed
to Green thence generally North with Green along the lot retained by the Grantors, 200 feet to a stake,
thence generally west 175 feet to the point of beginning.
Being the same fee simple property conveyed by deed from G.C. Harwell and Thelma Harwell wife to
Thomas O. Green and Kathleen Green wife tenancy by entirety, dated 07/11/1972 recorded on
07/24/1974 in Book 190, Page 159 in Giles County Records, State of TN.
Street Address: 4443 Minor Hill Highway and 4445 Minor Hill Highway
Parcel Number: 108-033.04
Current Owner: Thomas Green and Kathleen Green
Other Interested Party(ies): Bank of Frankewing
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and
are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental
entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required
by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any
restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of
redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as
any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might
disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of
trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived
in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is
reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further
publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the
lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2023-0007
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Highway Department is accepting
sealed bids for asphalt-hot mix, asphalt oil,
crushed stone, and culverts for the 2023-2024
fiscal year. For specifications, please contact
Mary Taylor Hewitt at 931-363-5486 or mthewitt@
gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in
the Office of Financial Management in the Giles
County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, Monday,
June 5, 2023, at which time they will be publicly
opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles
County Annex. Any bid received after this time will
not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678,
Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222
W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and
should have the following clearly visible on the
outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – 2023-2024 Highway Bids”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and
all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee
and Giles County procurement laws.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 24, 2005, and the Deed of
Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 11, 2005, in Book No. DT 407, at Page 414, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Vivian E Tucker, conveying certain property therein described to Gail C Victory as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Homeowners Loan Corp., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee byU.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corpora tion, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS9.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as
Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corpora tion, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS9, will, on June 13, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the At the Giles County Court house 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre- approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being
more particularly described as follows:
Lying and being in the 7the Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee,
and being more particularly described as follows: Being Lot No. 20 of
Green Hills Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book
2, pages 70-71, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which
plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1073 Northside Drive AKA 1132 Bledsoe Rd,
Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be appli cable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
VIVIAN E TUCKER
TENANTS OF
ESTATE OF VIVIAN TUCKER
HEIR(S) OF VIVIAN TUCKER
ADA TUCKER JONES
TOOTSIE TUCKER GILBERT
CIRCUIT COURT OF GILES COUNTY FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor
Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to
another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement
at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather,
the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said
postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record.
W&A No. 352858
DATED May 15, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
