NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2226-23
ESTATE OF James Kenneth Melton, Deceased, Date of Death: 3/2/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of April, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Kenneth Melton, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-24-23 Executrix, Gail Franklin Hill
4-24-23 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
4-24-23 Clerk & Master,
Crystal G. Greene
May 3, 2023 & May 10, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed bids for a partial
re-roofing at Richland High School in Lynnville,
TN. For specifications, please contact Shana
Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@
gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the
Office of Financial Management in the Giles County
Courthouse Annex by 10:00am, Wednesday, May
17, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened
in the basement boardroom of the Giles County
Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be
opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski,
TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison
St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the
following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Richland High School Partial
Roof Replacement”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and
all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee
and Giles County procurement laws.
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Meredith C. Smith executed a Deed of Trust to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee for the
benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Community
Mortgage, Inc., on March 3, 2009 and recorded on March 6, 2009 in Book DT466, Page 702,
Instrument No. 09074834, as last having been modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded in
Deed Book DT548, Page 450, Instrument No. 16109780 in the Office of the Register of Giles
County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby
secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust Nationstar Mortgage
LLC (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute
Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of
Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and
payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned,
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will
on June 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 1 Public Square , Pulaski, TN 38478 at the Giles County
Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the
following described property situated in Giles County, TN:
A certain lot of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and in the
corporate limits of the Town of Pulaski, and more particularly described as follows:
Being a portion of Lot No. 151 on the Plan of the Town of Pulaski, and being on the NW corner of
Third and Shoal Streets in the said town, bounded on the North by May (now Ernest E. Miller),
East by Third Street, South by Shoal Street, and West by alley (now Ernest E. Miller), fronting 88 1/2
feet on Third Street, and running back between parallel lines about 127 feet to the said alley.
This being the same property conveyed to Boyd E. Howard and wife, Willard Smith Howard, by
Deed dated July 31, 1984, from Frances White Harwell, of record in Deed Book 230, Page 825,
Register's Office of Giles County, Tennessee. The said Boyd E. Howard and wife, Willard Smith
Howard, having both since died, with Boyd E. Howard predeceasing Willard Smith Howard, and
the said Willard Smith Howard having died on January 6, 1996. Also see Last Will and Testament of
Willard Frances Howard, a/k/a Willard smith Howard, of record in Will Book P, Page 9, in the
Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee, devising subject property to Sarah Emily Elliott.
This being the same property conveyed to Meredith C. Smith by Warranty Deed dated March 3rd,
2009, from Sarah Emily Elliott, of record in Deed Book 338, Page 321. Register's Office of Giles
County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 524 South 3rd Street, Pulaski TN 38478
Parcel Number: 096E B 010.00
Current Owner: Meredith C. Smith
Other Interested Party(ies): Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any
restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of
redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as
any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might
disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of
trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly
waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The
right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without
further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by
the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2022-00262
Public Notice to Bid
Giles County School Nutrition Department is
advertising the acceptance of sealed bids for milk
and ice cream for the school year 2023-2024.
Bids must be submitted before 10:00 a.m. CST
May 19, 2023 to the address noted below. Bids
will be publicly opened at 10:00 a.m. CST May 19,
2023 by Giles County Financial Management and
Giles County School Nutrition Department. Any
bid received after this time will not be opened. You
are required to send two (2) copies of the bid.
Bids may be sent by mail or delivered to the
address below and should have the following
clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Milk and Ice Cream”
Giles County Financial Management
Attn: Giles County School Nutrition
222 West Madison Street Suite 205
Pulaski, TN 38478
The school system participating in the bids reserve
the right to reject any and all bids. All vendors must
comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County
procurement laws. Bid packages are available in
the Giles County Financial Management Office
(Attn: Shana Woodard).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LIMESTONE COUNTY,
ALABAMA, CASE NO. CV-2022-900189: Notice is hereby
given to ACE, LLC SOLAR that a Summons and Complaint
have been filed against you by Service Steel, Inc. for the sum
of $52,435.54, plus late fees, interest, costs, and attorneys’
fees, for goods, material, labor, equipment, and services
provided at a construction site located at 24999 US Highway
72 in Athens, Alabama. ACE, LLC SOLAR must file an answer
to said Complaint on or before June 16, 2023, or a default
judgment will be taken against it. DONE this the 26th day of
April, 2023. BRAD CURNUTT, Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Limestone County, Alabama. ANGELA M. SCHAEFER, 200
Clinton Ave. Ste. 405, Huntsville, Alabama 35801, attorney for
Service Steel, Inc.
THANK YOU
E-911 Director, Gwen Gracy and the dispatchers of Giles County E-911 would like to say a huge “THANK YOU” to everyone for their kindness during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. We enjoyed all the goodies and we appreciate each and everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.