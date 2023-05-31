NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2237-23
ESTATE OF NELLIE DELOIS GLOSSUP, Deceased, Date of Death: 4/1/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of May, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Nellie Delois Glossup, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-23-2023 Co-Executor, Timothy Lane Glossup
5-23-2023 Co-Executor, Freda Lynn Wade
5-23-2023 Attorney, J. Christopher Williams
5-23-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal
G. Greene
May 31, 2023 & June 7, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2238-23
ESTATE OF MARIA D. C. GARNER, Deceased, Date of Death: 5/9/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of May, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Maria D. C. Garner, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
5-23-2023 Testatrix, Deborah Kay Hughes
5-23-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
5-23-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal
G. Greene
May 31, 2023 & June 7, 2023
Public Notice for Fairview Utility District:
The Commissioners of Fairview Utility District serve four year terms. Vacancies on the Board of Commis sioners are filled by appointment by the Giles County
Mayor from a list of three nominees certified by the Board of Commissioners to the Giles County Mayor. Decisions by the Board of Commissioners on custom er complaints brought before the Board under the District’s customer complaint policy may be reviewed by the Utility Management Review Board pursuant to
Section 7-82-702(7) of Tennessee Code Annotated.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Highway Department is accepting
sealed bids for asphalt-hot mix, asphalt oil,
crushed stone, and culverts for the 2023-2024
fiscal year. For specifications, please contact
Mary Taylor Hewitt at 931-363-5486 or mthewitt@
gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in
the Office of Financial Management in the Giles
County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, Monday,
June 5, 2023, at which time they will be publicly
opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles
County Annex. Any bid received after this time will
not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678,
Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222
W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and
should have the following clearly visible on the
outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – 2023-2024 Highway Bids”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and
all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee
and Giles County procurement laws.
NOTICE
Giles County Board of Equalization Meetings
Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Giles County will be available for public inspection in the Assessor of Property’s office in the basement of the Giles County Courthouse during normal business hours.
Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place.
The Giles County Board of Equalization will begin its annu al session to examine and equalize the county assessment on
Monday, JUNE 5, 2023.
THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR
2023 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2023 REGULAR
SESSION, WHICH WILL BE FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023.
The Board will meet each weekday as needed for scheduled appointments at the Assessor of Property’s Office. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization about your appraisal should call and schedule your appointment to appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owners written authorization. If you think your property is appraised for more than it would sell for on the open market and would like to use comparable sales, please furnish the comparable sales information to the Board at the meeting. The Assessor of Property appraises your property according to market value, and according to the laws of the State. The Assessor does not tax you. Other officials set the tax rate and collect the taxes. The County Commission sets the tax rate based on the budget of the county that is required to fund the services provided to citizens of the county. The Trustee furnishes the tax rate to the State to apply to your appraisal assessment value to calculate tax billings. The Trustee mails out the tax bills and collects the taxes. You cannot appeal your taxes to the Board, but you can appeal your appraisal, so please don’t wait until you get your tax bill in October to appeal. Now is the time to make an appeal on your appraisal.
Failure to appeal an appraisal or an assessment at this time may result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal.
If you would like to meet with the Board, please call for an appointment, 931-363-2166.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 19, 2023 at 11:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Theresa A Rutland and Gregory W. Daniel, to Megan K. Trott, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc. on July 30, 2021 at Book DT618, Page 295, Instrument No. 21133619; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in these Giles County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record.
Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 135 Crescentview Cutoff Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 116 006.07
Current Owner(s) of Property: Gregory W. Daniel and Theresa A. Rutland
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Theresa A Rutland and Gregory W. Daniel, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123549
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 24, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 11, 2005, in Book No. DT 407, at Page 414, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Vivian E Tucker, conveying certain property therein described to Gail C Victory as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Homeowners Loan Corp., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee byU.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corpora tion, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS9.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as
Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corpora tion, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS9, will, on June 13, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the At the Giles County Court house 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre- approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Lying and being in the 7the Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Being Lot No. 20 of Green Hills Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, pages 70-71, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1073 Northside Drive AKA 1132 Bledsoe Rd, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
VIVIAN E TUCKER
TENANTS OF
ESTATE OF VIVIAN TUCKER
HEIR(S) OF VIVIAN TUCKER
ADA TUCKER JONES
TOOTSIE TUCKER GILBERT
CIRCUIT COURT OF GILES COUNTY FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record.
W&A No. 352858
DATED May 15, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Note dated JULY 10, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Note recorded JULY 13, 2015, in Book DT533, at Page 94-107, as Document #15103658 in the Register’s office for GILES County, Tennessee, executed by ROSE MARY H BELL, conveying the certain property described therein to GILES TITLE AND ESCROW SERVICES, Trustee, for the benefit of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR KELLEY MORTGAGE, its successors and assigns and to MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument of record AUGUST 26, 2022, in the Register’s office for GILES County, Tennessee in Book DT638, at Page 819-821, as Document #22140123.
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Marinosci Law Group, P.C., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on July 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Giles County Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEING LOT NO. 76 OF LANCELOT ACRES AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 116-117, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HERE MADE.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ROSEMARY H. BELL BY WARRANTY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 264, PAGE 18, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
BY INSTRUMENT OF DATE JUNE 14, 1965, AND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 157, PAGE 487, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, (SEE ALSO DEED BOOK 160, PAGE 115, AND DEED BOOK 160, PAGE 391), CERTAIN CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS ARE IMPRESSED UPON THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO SAID CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND THE SAME ARE REFERRED TO AS IF COPIED HEREIN WORD FOR WORD AND FIGURE FOR FIGURE.
More Commonly Known As: 1010 TUCKER DR, PULASKI, TN 38478
Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: ROSEMARY H BELL, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, OCCUPANTS/TENANTS OF 1010 TUCKER DR, PULASKI, TN 38478.
To the best of the Successor Trustee’s knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A.
§ 35-5-104 or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425.
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale.
This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be utilized for that purpose.
Marinosci Law Group, P.C., Successor Trustee
555 Perkins Extended, Suite 445
Memphis, TN 38117
Office: 901-203-0680
Fax: 901-440-0561
Publication Dates:
05/31/2023, 06/07/2023, 06/14/2023|
