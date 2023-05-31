This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past
editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 28, 2013 Pulaski Citizen
The Richland Lady Raiders swept through four opponents to claim the TSSAA Class A State Softball Championship. The state championship capped off a 30-10-1 season for the Lady Raiders who had won their last 11 games to sweep their way to district, region, sectional and state titles.
The annexation of the Hampton Inn and two restaurants on West College Street was recommended by the Pulaski Planning Commission.
Hillside Hospital officials announced plans to hold a Men’s Health Fair in coordination with National Men’s Health Week. Officials were hoping that men in the community would take the opportunity of the time provided to check their health. Those who were in attendance would get their blood pressure checked and heights and weights done to calculate body mass index. The lab would also provide screenings for a full lipid panel and PSA.
Crockett Cinemas was playing “Fast & Furious 6,” “Now You See Me,” “Epic” and “Hangover Part III.”
The Martin was showing “Star Trek Into Darkness.”
May 31, 1983, Pulaski Citizen
Various plants across Pulaski were set to receive lengthy questionnaires, officially titled Wastewater Survey, that would determine whether or not the plant would need to have a water sample analysis taken. The survey would also determine whether or not any of the plants were emitting toxic waste.
The Giles County School Board voted to pass a budget of $6 million for the year. The new budget contained the same items as the previous year, but featured a reduction to the amount of money that would be spent on the school bus garage. The motion passed by a vote of 3-2 and would be presented to the County Commission for final approval.
Food Mart was selling ground beef for 98 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 99 cents, a package of hot dogs for $1.99, a two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola for 99 cents, a 1-pound bag of onions for 59 cents, four cucumbers for $1, three cans of apple sauce for $1, a bottle of salad dressing for 99 cents, a bottle of barbecue sauce for 59 cents and four cans of pork & beans for $1.
Save-A-Lot was offering a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a can of peaches for 65 cents, a can of shortening for $1.09, a box of popsicles for 89 cents, a quart of motor oil for 59 cents, pork loin for $1.49 per pound, a box of macaroni and cheese for 23 cents and a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.39.
May 30, 1973, The Giles Free Press
The Giles County Commission received two more cost figures on two additional school consolidation plans that were proposed to the Giles County School Board. These plans were the 7th and 8th plan that had been presented to the board as they debated how to go about consolidating the various schools in Giles County.
Union Bank rolled to a two-game lead during the Babe Ruth action by stopping First National Bank in a key contest and clobbering last place team Keller.
A&P was selling a jumbo roll paper towels for 29 cents, a bottle of ketchup for 29 cents, round steaks for $1.39 per pound, a 1-pound box of crackers for 29 cents, four loaves of bread for $1, a 3-pound can of shortening for 88 cents, two cans of pork & beans for 29 cents, a 5-pound bag of potatoes for 69 cents, a toothbrush for 29 cents, three cans of lemonade for 29 cents, sirloin for $1.49 per pound and rump roast for $1.49 per pound.
Davis & Eslick was selling a jar of instant coffee for $1.39, five ears of corn for 39 cents, seven cans of potted meat for $1, a can of pears for 29 cents, six cans of dog food for 99 cents and a package of tea bags for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “5 Fingers of Death,” “Harper,” starring Paul Newman, and “Up the Sand Box,” starring Barbra Streisand.
June 2, 1943, Pulaski Citizen
As a means of emphasizing the importance of preserving food, open meetings that featured demonstrations of canning and all forms of food preserving were set to be held once a week for the following month.
Plans were being made for Giles County’s participation in the campaign to collect scrap metal on Tennessee farms during the month of June. Farmers throughout the county were expected to collect 500 pounds each during the drive.
Plans were made by members of the sponsoring Rotary Club for the annual Horse Show that was set to take place in July.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Dixie Dugan,” “Son of the Pioneers,” “Andy Hardy’s Double Life” and
“Between Us Girls.”
Best Theater was showing “Caught in the Draft.”
