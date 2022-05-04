NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, Jeffery Ryan McGill and Emily Leann McGill, Husband and Wife, by Deed of Trust (the ìDeed of Trustî), dated September 27, 2018, and recorded on September 28, 2018, in Book DT572, Pages 787-798, or as Instrument or Document Number 18118712 in the Register of Deeds Office of Giles County, Tennessee, conveyed to Giles Title & Escrow, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note (the ìNoteî) described in the Deed of Trust, which Note was payable to, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GSF Mortgage Corporation, which was subsequently assigned to Flagstar Bank, FSB, dated 2/5/2020 and recorded on 2/18/2020 in Book DT592, Pages 251-252 or as Instrument or Document Number 20125397, and;
WHEREAS, Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC has been duly appointed Substitute Trustee by the owner and holder of the Note by instrument recorded in Book DT630, Pages 745-746 or as Instrument or Document Number 22137336, Giles County, Tennessee
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of the indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty, and authority vested in and conferred by the Deed of Trust, on 05/24/2022 at 11:00 AM at the Giles County Courthouse located at 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, will be sold to the highest call bidder for cash free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 18th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the West side of Agnew Road about 2 miles South of Highway 64, more fully described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the centerline of Agnew Road just South of Charlie Jones driveway, said point situated South 00 degrees 02 minutes 00 seconds West 382.30 feet from a railroad spike in the Northeast corner of the parent tract; then with said centerline, South 00 degrees 02 minutes 00 seconds West 124.48 feet, a railroad spike found in Herbert Mizes Northeast corner (DB 111, Pg 513); then leaving the road with Mize, North 87 degrees 44 minutes 31 seconds West 307.55 feet, an iron rod placed; then with new division lines, North 00 degrees 11 minutes 24 seconds West 132.47 feet, an iron rod placed; and South 86 degrees 15 minutes 47 seconds East, passing an iron rod placed in a fence at 279.05 feet, continuing that course 29.42 feet, in all 308.48 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.91 acres, be it the same, or more, or less.
Being the same property conveyed to Jeffery Ryan McGill and Emily Leann McGill by Warranty Deed dated September 27, 2018 from Howard L. Jones of record in Deed Book 377, Page 769, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
MAP 094, PARCEL 011.06
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 704 Agnew Rd, Pulaski, TN 38478 but if such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Owner of Property: Jeffery Ryan McGill and Emily Leann McGill, Husband and Wife
Property ID: 094 011.06
This sale is subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, any prior liens or encumbrances, leases, easements and all other matters which take priority over the deed of trust under which this foreclosure sale is conducted, including but not limited to the priority of any fixture filing. If the U.S. Department of the Treasury/Internal Revenue Service, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development are listed as interested parties in the advertisement, then the notice of this foreclosure is being given to them, and the sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities right to redeem the property, all as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. 67-1-1433. The notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 et seq. have been met.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The trustee/substitute trustee reserves the right to rescind the sale.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
Publication Dates: April 27, 2022, May 4, 2022 & May 11, 2022.
Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC, Substitute Trustee
126 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251-438-2333
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2084-22
ESTATE OF Carolyn Jane King, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-15-2022
Notice is hereby given that on April 28th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Carolyn Jane King, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-28-22 Executrix, Jacqueline Michelle King McNatt
4-28-22 Attorney, Rogers N. Hays
4-28-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 4, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2083-22
ESTATE OF Charles Hubert Hood, Deceased, Date of Death: 4-5-2022
Notice is hereby given that on April 27th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Charles Hubert Hood, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-27-22 Administrator, Mike Hood
4-27-22 Attorney, Sam Garner
4-27-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 4, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2079-22
ESTATE OF Dottie Eulin Chumbley, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-24-2021
Notice is hereby given that on April 19th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Dottie E ulin Chumbley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-19-22 Co-Executrix, Karen Smith
4-19-22 Co-Executrix, Debra Demski
4-19-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garden,Jr.
4-19-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 27, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2076-22
ESTATE OF Eula Burton, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-27-2022
Notice is hereby given that on April 12th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Eula Burton, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-12-22 Personal Representative, Valerie Runee Jenkins
4-12-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
4-12-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 20, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
RICKIE CARPENTER, Individually, and as PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT MARLIN REYNOLDS,
COMPLAINANTS
V. NO. 7707
PHYLLIS HOLLEY, RICKIE CARPENTER, JANICE LANIER, TIM NEWTON, DEBBY CHRISTIAN, CINDY HYLE, RANDY NEWTON, NORMAN NEWTON, AUSTIN NEWTON, AARON NEWTON, ROSEMARY BASSETT, KENNETH HENSON, GLEN HENSON, CAROL ANN TANKERSLEY, DELORES LUNA, DARRIELL LUNA, DEVONYA D. KING, LINDA LUNA WAGERS, RONALD LUNA, LORI L. BELL, ANDY LUNA, JOHN LUNA, JENNIFER L. GOLDMAN, STEPHANIE WORTHMAN, JAMES H. ANDERS, JR., BETTY A.DICKINSON, SHANE ANDERS, GEORGIE A. ROCKERMAN, HEATH ANDERS, MARY RUTH A. HURN, PATSY A. ROPER, DAVID ANDERS, DARLENE T. EVANS, MILDRED ANN STAGGS ADAIR, GLADYS ERLENE STAGGS MILLER, WILLIAM W. STAGGS, CLIFFORD E. STAGGS, WILLIAM L. CORTER, JR., DALE CORTER, KENNETH W. CORTER, JR., AMI NICOLE CORTER, BILLI JEAN WRIGHT, BETH LEIGH JOHNSON, KIMBERLY BEARD, EDITH CORTER DANIELS, FRANK CORTER, LETHA BROCK, LEIGH ANNE GLASS ARNOLD, CHRISTOPHER GLASS, ERIC GLASS, NANCY PIERCE, CHARLOTTE GLASS, CHARLES PIERCE, JAMES ALTON PIERCE, BARBARA FULLER, PATRICIA HURST, ALICE CORUM, LINDA CORTER, CHARLIE CORTER, JOHN CORTER, JOHNNY JOHNSON, CARL JOHNSON,VICKIE BOLTON, WALTER BOLTON, JR., CINDY CLIFT, JADE WATSON, SHERRY PARKS VALLEE, DAVID PARKS, JERRY PARKS, SAMMY PARKS, JEFF PARKS, KAREN GRIFFITH, BECKY WATSON, CONNIE FRIEDBERG, JOYCE ESTIS HARRINGTON, CHARLES TERRY ESTIS, SHEILA E. BLACKBURN, JERRY ESTIS, JENNIFER MARTIN, SIMS, ELLIS MARTIN AND LILLIAN M. KATZ,
DEFENDANTS
_______________________________________________
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This case is before the Court on Plaintiffs Motion for Service by Publication pursuant to T.C.A. ß21-1-203 and T.C.A. ß21-1-204. The Motion is well taken and should be GRANTED.
Accordingly, it is ORDERED that publication of this ORDER shall be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Citizen/Giles Free Press which is the newspaper published at least weekly in Giles County, Tennessee and that the Defendant be given notice therein that he is hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and that should the Defendant fail to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint pursuant to this Order, then he shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against him.
IT IS, FURTHER ORDERED that the Clerk shall send a copy of this Order to the Defendants last known address.
ENTER, this the 20th day of April, 2022.
JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Samuel B. Garner, Jr., #2654
FOWLKES & GARNER
Attorney for Plaintiffs
109 West Madison Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
931-363-6116
First run date April 27, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Giles County $8,837.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs. Applications will be accepted for five days, following this publication for any non-profit, faith based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services. Agencies wishing to apply through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Phase 39, may pick up an application at the Giles County Help Center, 314 North First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478, Monday- Thursday, 10am-2pm.
Run date April 27, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.