NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 26, 2020, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 29, 2020, in Book No. DT598, at Page 97, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Billy Duane Powell, conveying certain property therein described to Megan K. Trott as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on May 17, 2021 on or about 11:15 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain lot of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and within the Corporate Limits of the City of Pulaski, and more particularly described as follows: Bounded generally on the North by Block Street, East by Third Street, South by Booth, and West by Booth.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 636 South 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
BILLY DUANE POWELL
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 349342
DATED April 13, 2021
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date April 21, 2021
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 11, 2017, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 14, 2017, in Book No. DT559, at Page 200, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Milton L Holt, conveying certain property therein described to Mark A. Hayes and/or Donald A. Haney as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on June 7, 2021 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A tract of land lying in the 20th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being a portion of the Ralph & Betty Sue Millican property described in Deed Book 296, Page 450, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner in the east margin and approximately 18 feet from the centerline of Bunker Hill Road, same being the northwest corner of this tract, same being the southwest corner of Ralph Millican (Deed Book 211, Page 473) and same being approximately 813 feet south of the centerline intersection of Bunker Hill Road, Loyd Road and Tarpley Shop Road; thence with Millican and leaving the east margin of Bunker Hill Road and generally following the fence. North 83 degrees 34 minutes 26 seconds East, 140.71 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner, same being the northeast corner of this tract; thence with the remaining portion of Millican (296/450) and generally following the fence, South 07 degrees 31 minutes 05 seconds East, 17.12 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner; thence South 89 degrees 04 minutes 20 seconds East, 6,82 feet to a 2 1/2î round metal post at a fence corner; thence South 05 degrees 48 minutes 13 seconds West, 110.09 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at an 8 inch sweet gum; thence South 15 degrees 39 minutes 15 seconds West, 14.69 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner; thence North 89 degrees 16 minutes 25 seconds West, 14.53 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner; thence South 05 degrees 53 minutes 38 seconds East, 146.76 feet to a 1/2î x 18î iron rod (new) at a fence corner, same being the southeast corner of this tract, same being the southwest corner of the remaining portion of Millican (296/450) and same being a point in the north line of James A. Milllgan (Deed Book 364, Page 750); thence with Milligan and generally following the fence, South 80 degrees 06 minutes 00 seconds West, 78.17 feet to a 5/8î iron rod (old) at a fence corner in the east margin and approximately 24 feet from the centerline of Bunker Hill Road, same being the southwest corner of this tract, same being the southwest corner of the parent tract and same being the northwest corner of Milligan; thence generally following the east margin of Bunker Hill Road, North 11 degrees 24 minutes 08 seconds West, 289.97 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.70 acres more or less, all bearings being referenced to Deed North (364/750), as per survey of Thomas L. Neel, Tennessee Registered Land Surveyor, License # 1807. Note: Property is subject to any existing utility easements and may be subject to additional right of ways or easements from Bunker Hill Road and may also be subject to other right of ways or easements that are recorded or not recorded. Subject to Right of others in and to said water rights as set out in Deed Book 296, Page 450, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 4453 Bunker Hill Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
MILTON L HOLT
ESTATE OF MILTON HOLT
HEIR(S) OF MILTON HOLT
DONNA KAY CONNER
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 349482
DATED April 29, 2021
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date May 5, 2021
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at which time they will be opened for the following:
(42) SELF-CONTAINED BREATHING APPARATUSES FOR THE FIRE DEPARTMENT
For further information and specifications, please contact Jamie Ayres at (931) 363-1515.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date May 5, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1906-21
ESTATE OF Betty J. Grissom, Deceased, Date of Death: 03-17-2021
Notice is hereby given that on April 26th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Betty J. Grissom, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-26-21 Personal Representative, Darrell Grissom
4-26-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
4-26-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 5, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1907-21
ESTATE OF James Donald Miller, Deceased, Date of Death: 04-18-2021
Notice is hereby given that on April 27th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Donald Miller, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-27-21 Executor, Tommy Gene Miller
4-27-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
4-27-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 5, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1904-21
ESTATE OF Louise Widner Hargrove, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-01-2020
Notice is hereby given that on April 21st, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Louise Widner Hargrove, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-21-21 Executor, William Ray Widner
4-21-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
4-21-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 28, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1908-21
ESTATE OF Wayne Kenneth McClure, Deceased, Date of Death: 03-31-2021
Notice is hereby given that on April 30th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Wayne Kenneth McClure, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-28-21 Administratrix, Sherrie Hughe McClure
4-28-21 Attorney, T. Jake Wolaver
4-30-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date May 5, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1903-21
ESTATE OF William Vestel Richardson, Deceased,
Date of Death: 04-04-2021
Notice is hereby given that on April 20th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Vestel Richardson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-20-21 Executrix, Melinda Richardson Martin
4-20-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
4-20-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 28, 2021
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Proposals will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, MAY 11, 2021, at which time they will be opened for the following:
HARVESTING AND CLEAR CUTTING LAND AT ABERNATHY FIELD AIRPORT
For further information and specifications, please contact Airport Manager Randy Jones at (931) 363-6827.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date May 5, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for a digital curriculum platform for the 2021-2022 school year. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, Monday, May 17, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Digital Curriculum"
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date April 28, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for milk and ice cream for the 2021-2022 school year. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Milk and Ice Cream"
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date May 5, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for wastewater structure lining located at Richland High School, 10610 Columbia Highway, Lynnville, TN 38472. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, May 18, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Wastewater Lining"
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date May 5, 2021
Public Meetings
School Committee
The School Committee will have a meeting on Friday, May 7th, 2021, immediately following the Special Called Session at 9:00 a.m. in the Giles County Courthouse.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Any other business
Budget Committee
Immediately following the School Committee Meeting- the Budget Committee will have a meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Any other business
Law Enforcement Committee
The Law Enforcement Committee will have a meeting on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Giles County Jail.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Presentation of Findings from Bob Bass
2) Budget
3) Any other business
Ambulance Committee
The Ambulance Committee will have a meeting on Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Agri-Park.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Lighting Update
2) Archery at Park
3) Any other business
Run date May 5, 2021
