SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed June 20, 2007 by ANDREW TREVOR LUNA AND LORISSA ELIZABETH LUNA, husband and wife, to Andrew C. Rambo, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the office of the Register of Giles County, Tennessee, in DT443, Book 638, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the said Registers Office, and the owner of the debt secured, TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by default in the payment of a part thereof, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 commencing at 12:00 PM, at the Front South Door of the Courthouse, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, towit:
Situated, lying and being in the 14th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, being further described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road at the northwest corner of the lot herein described, said point being 1607.63 feet from a p.k. nail at the intersection of the centerline of Powell Chapel Road with the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road as measured along the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road; thence with the centerline of said Johns Cemetery Road, S 81 degrees 29 minutes 33 seconds E 123.93 feet to a metal pin (set) in line with a fence from the south at the northeast corner of the lot herein described; thence leaving the road and with a fence, S 18 degrees 05 minutes 13 seconds E 162.18 feet to a twin Oak; thence S 17 degrees 22 minutes 50 seconds E 48.66 feet to a metal pin (set) at the southeast corner of the lot herein described; thence leaving the fence, N 84 degrees 11 minutes 37 seconds W 125.00 feet to a metal pin (set); thence N 83 degrees 25 minutes 16 seconds W 80.56 feet to a metal pin (set) at the southwest corner of the lot herein described; thence N 04 degrees 54 minutes 46 seconds E 172.71 feet to a metal pin (set); thence N 04 degrees 54 minutes 46 seconds E 25.08 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.74 acres, more or less, and being a portion of Deed Book 322; Page 745 and Deed Book 312; page 569 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Property being subject to any legal rights-of-way for Johns Cemetery Road.
Tax Parcel ID: 078-081.13
Property Address: 292 Johns Cemetery, Pulaski, TN 38478
Other Interested Parties: Aqua Finance, Inc.
All right and equity of redemption, homestead and dower waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
ARNOLD M. WEISS, Substitute Trustee
Law Offices of Arnold M. Weiss PLLC
208 Adams Avenue
Memphis, Tennessee 38l03
90l5268296 x2224
First run date October 28, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1826-20
ESTATE OF Dorothy Jean Cooper, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on November 5th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Dorothy Jean Cooper, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-5-20 Co-Personal Representative Joseph Carl Cooper
11-5-20 Co-Personal Representative Jannett Cooper Fralix
11-5-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
11-5-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 11, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1825-20
ESTATE OF Faye C. McNeese, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on November 4th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Faye C. McNeese, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-4-20 Administrator, Todd McNeese
11-4-20 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
11-4-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 11, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1820-20
ESTATE OF Florence A. Garner, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 28th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Florence A. Garner, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-28-20 Administrator, Tracy W. Moore
10-28-20 Attorney for TennCare, Ellen Zhang
10-28-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 4, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1827-20
ESTATE OF Frank Allen Gooch, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on November 9th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Frank Allen Gooch, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-9-20 Executrix, Ryleigh Allen Worsham
10-9-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
10-9-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 11, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1823-20
ESTATE OF Wanda Carolyn Johnson, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on November 2nd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Wanda Carolyn Johnson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-2-20 Executrix Jacy Brown
11-2-20 Attorney, Paul D. Cross
11-2-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 4, 2020
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AT PULAKSI
Michael Shiver
vs. Docket No. CV-7505
Margaret E. Gilbert, and Price Gilbert,
To: Margaret E. Gilbert and Price Gilbert, Defendants.
IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE: You are hereby summoned to appear within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this summons, to wit within 30 days after December 2, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Michael Shiver, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gore & Reynolds, PLLC, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of court. This Summons is issued and arises out of a suit to quiet title for that certain real property located at 0 Stella Church Road, Prospect, Tennessee 38477, on the grounds of a tax sale, as more particularly alleged in the plaintiffs complaint. This Summons is served upon you by order of the Honorable Christopher V. Sockwell, Chancellor of the above-entitled Court, made and entered the 4th day of November, 2020. Attorneys for Plaintiff: Gore & Reynolds, PLLC, 121 1st Avenue South, Suite 200, Franklin, Tennessee 37064, (615) 784-3969. Initial publication on November 11, 2020.
First run date November 11, 2020
