NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 17, 2013, executed by ANETTE PERLT PASCHALL, FERRELL R. MOONEY, conveying certain real property therein described to OLD REPUBLIC TITLE COMPANY OF TENNESSEE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded September 25, 2013, in Deed Book DT515, Page 331 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND OR LOT AS DESCRIBED IN GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AS FOLLOWS TO-WIT: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF TIGHT BARK HOLLOW ROAD AND THE EAST SIDE OF TIGHT BARK ROAD AND BEING A PORTION OF THE LANDS CONVEYED TO ANETTE PERLT PASCHALL (DB 320 PG 309) AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A P.K. NAIL IN THE CENTERLINE INTERSECTION OF TIGHT BARK HOLLOW ROAD AND TIGHT BARK ROAD, THE SAID P.K. BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID P.K. WITH THE CENTERLINE OF TIGHT BARK HOLLOW ROAD, SOUTH 82 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 54.18 FEET, SOUTH 67
DEGREES 40 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 85.11 FEET, SOUTH 62 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST 78.80 FEET, SOUTH 62
DEGREES 15 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 159.28 FEET, SOUTH 64 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 63.90 FEET, SOUTH 81
DEGREES 23 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST 47.83 FEET NORTH 80 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST 36.96 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE FOUND, THE SAID SPIKE BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF HARRY D HAWKINS (DB 354 PG 8) AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID CORNER WITH HAWKINS, SOUTH 16 DEGREES 20
MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST 20.03 FEET (IRON ROD), SOUTH 74 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 109.70 FEET (IRON
ROD), SOUTH 19 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST 52.36 FEET (FENCE POST), SOUTH 09 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 09
SECONDS EAST 133.24 FEET (STUMP), SOUTH 00 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST 374.20 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN AN EXISTING FENCE CORNER, THE SAID ROD BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF HAWKINS AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID ROD WITH AN EXISTING FENCE, NORTH 75 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST 303.71 FEET (IRON ROD), THENCE LEAVING THE SAID FENCE WITH A 1.10 ACRE TRACT, NORTH 10 DEGREES 24 MINUTES
51 SECONDS EAST 107.89 FEET (IRON ROD), NORTH 74 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 13 SECONDS WEST 434.77 FEET TO A P.K. NAIL IN THE CENTERLINE OF TIGHT BARK ROAD, THE SAID P.K. BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE 1.10 ACRES TRACT AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID P.K. WITH THE CENTERLINE TIGHT BARK ROAD AS FOLLOWS, NORTH 09 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 234.12 FEET, NORTH 14 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST 215.74 FEET, NORTH 05 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST 46.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 7.70 ACRES MORE OR LESS. PROPERTY OF ANETTE PERLT PASCHALL, LOCATION: 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. DEED REF: DEED BOOK 320, PAGE 309 (PORTION OF), ROGCT TAX MAP 181 PARCEL 4.03, JOB NUMBER TE1495, DATED: JULY 18, 2013, T.A. (TOMMY) CAMPBELL, LAND SURVEYOR, 118 S. FIRST STREET, PULASKI, TENNESSEE 38478.
Parcel ID: 080-040.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3209 TIGHT BARK HOLLOW ROAD, PETERSBURG, TN 37144. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF ANETTE PERLT PASCHALL , ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF FERRELL R. MOONEY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
First run date November, 3, 2021
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on November 21, 2016, by SANDRA ELAINE W. COMPTON aka Elaine W. Compton, a single person. The deed of trust appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT549, Page 482 (ìDeed of Trustî). The Successor Trustee will sell the property referenced in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank.
Sale Date and Location: November 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Courthouse in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Deed Book 201, Page 296, and commonly known as 1211 Carroll Dr., Pulaski, Giles County, TN 38478.
Property Address: 1211 Carroll Dr., Pulaski, Giles County, TN 38478.
Tax Map Identification No.: 096j-A-018.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.
All sales of Property are ìAS ISî and ìWHERE ISî without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 28th day of October, 2021.
Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: November 3, 10, and 17, 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2003-21
ESTATE OF Charlotte Glass, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-06-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 12th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charlotte Glass, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-2-21 Personal Representative, Misty K. Casteel
11-8-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
11-12-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2000-21
ESTATE OF Mary Jessie White, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-30-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 4th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary Jessie White, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-4-21 Co-Executor, Steven C. White
11-4-21 Co-Executor, Timothy J. White
11-4-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
11-4-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 10, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY FOR THE TWENTY-FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
No. 7634
IN RE: VALARIE FITZPATRICK NELSON
Plaintiff,
Vs.
CLEARCHUS W. FITZPATRICK III, AND ANGELIQUE FITZPATRICK, AND WILLIAM EDDIE FITZPATRICK, AND PEGGY FITZPATRICK, AND VALARIE FITZPATRICK, AND SOLONIA FITZPATRICK, AND MARCUS FITZPATRICK, AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTHA LUTE MAXWELL FITZPATRICK
Defendants.
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court based on the COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO QUIET TITLE as filed by the Plaintiff, Valarie Nelson, that notice should be given to the Unknown Heirs of Martha Lute Maxwell Fitzpatrick.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED ADJUDGED AND DECREED that notice shall be published in the Pulaski Citizen newspaper for Giles County, Tennessee advertising that Valarie Nelson has filed a COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO QUIET TITLE. Notice shall be given in the Daily News to all Unknown Heirs of Martha Lute Maxwell Fitzpatrick (collectively referred to as ìDefendantsî), and file an answer to said petition within thirty days of the date of the first publication of this order, no later than December 10, 2021.
IT IS FURTHER, ORDERED that a copy of this order be published for four consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen.
This the 3rd day of November, 2021.
David L. Allen Chancellor
Date:
November 3, 2021
Chasity Sharp Grice #027532
Peppel, Grice & Palazzolo, P.C.
474 Perkins Extended
Suite 205
Memphis, TN 38117
cgrice@memphisprobatelaw.com
First run date November 10, 2021
STATE OF MICHIGAN OSCEOLA COUNTY
49TH CIRCUIT COURT
PUBLIC NOTICE TO QUIET TITLE
Case No. 21-16207-CH
Hon. Scott Hill-Kennedy
Michael D. Organ and Linda K. Organ, husband and wife
Plaintiffs
vs.
Pine River Timber Company, a Michigan corporation and All Persons Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiffs Title, or Any Cloud on Plaintiffs Title Thereto and Does 1 through 10, inclusive
Defendants
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (QUIET TITLE)
TO: PINE RIVER TIMBER COMPANY, A MICHIGAN CORPORATION AND ALSO ANY OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HERE-
IN: You are hereby summoned to file an answer within twenty-eight days after the date of first publication of this Summons notice, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at 1362 River Road, Ste 1H, St. Clair, Michigan 48079. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of the court. Such action is to quiet title and extinguish Defendants interest in the real property legally described in the complaint and commonly known as Vacant Land, Township of Rose Lake, County of Osceola, Michigan Parcel ID no. 14 006 003 10.
/s/ Cheryl L. Landrum (P69513),
Attorney for Plaintiff,
1362 River Road, Ste. 1H,
St. Clair, Michigan 48079
Phone: 810-326-0893
First run date November 10, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
The City of Lynnville is now taking applications for a GENERAL MAINTENANCE person. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to monitoring and overseeing city properties, general maintenance and upkeep. Valid Drivers license and drug screen required. Interested applicants may pick up application at City Hall, Lynnville TN or apply online.
Run date November 17, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for 90-Passenger School Buses. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:00 pm, December 2, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — School Buses."
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed bids for building renovations located at 3750 Columbia Hwy, Pulaski, TN. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:00pm, January 5, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Giles County Office of Emergency Management."
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date November 17, 2021
First run date November 10, 2021
Public Meetings
Giles County Emergency Communications District
The Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors will have a 911 Board Special Call Meeting November 19th 2021 at 9:00 AM. Location will be at the EMA Office at 211 S. Cedar Ln, Pulaski TN 38478.
All board members make sure to notify E911 Director Gwen Gracy or Chairman Jeremy Holley if you can or cannot attend.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
• Voice Recorder Replacement
• Mapping Software Issues
• E911 Vehicle Repair
First run date November 10, 2021
