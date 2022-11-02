NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
WHEREAS, Aaron Denver Crosby executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, Lender and John R. Tomlinson, III, Trustee(s), which was dated April 20, 2018, and recorded on April 23, 2018, in Book DT566, at Page 322 in Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 15th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee on the North side of Lynn Creek Road and being a portion of the lands conveyed to Charles Wesley Morrison, II, ET UX (DB. 346 PG. 528) and being more fully described as follows:
Beginning at an iron rod in the North margin of Lynn Creek Road, the said rod being the Southeast corner of Charles W. Morrison, ET AL (DB. 346 PG. 525) and being the Southwest corner of the parent tract and of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with Morrison, North 16 degrees 25 minutes 53 seconds East 324.45 feet, North 05 degrees 27 minutes 04 seconds East 751.42 feet to an iron rod, the said rod being the Northeast corner of Morrison and the Northwest corner of said tract, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, North 83 degrees 22 minutes 56 seconds East 45.77 feet, North 85 degrees 45 minutes 24 seconds East 170.38 feet to an iron rod set, the said rod being the Northeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, South 02 degrees 50 minutes 16 seconds East 1181.68 feet to an iron rod in the North margin of Lynn Creek Road, the said rod being the Southeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with the margin of Lynn Creek Road, North 84 degrees 39 minutes 45 seconds West 190.85 feet, North 70 degrees 56 minutes 02 seconds West 261.36 feet to the point of beginning and containing 8.04 acres more or less.
This property is served by and subject to a 30 right of way easement for the purpose of ingress and egress and being more fully described as lying 15 from and parallel to the following centerline of the existing drive calls, beginning at a point in the centerline of the existing drive and the North margin of Lynn Creek Road, the said point being located South 84 degrees 39 minutes 45 seconds East 82.09 feet from the Southeast corner of the above described tract, thence leaving the said point with the centerline of the existing drive, North 37 degrees 30 minutes 59 seconds West 142.81 feet the East line of the above described tract, thence North 73 degrees 17 minutes 44 seconds West 139.69 feet, North 64 degrees 32 minutes 11 seconds West 105.05 feet, North 68 degrees 12 minutes 40 seconds West 170.78 feet to the West line of the above described tract.
Per survey dated December 5, 2017 by Thomas A. Campbell II TN. REG. Land Surveyor #978 Job Number TE1926.
Being the same property conveyed to Aaron Denver Crosby, an unmarried man, by Warranty Deed dated March 30, 2018 from Charles Wesley Morrison, II and wife, Sandi Morrison of record in Deed Book 375, Page 710, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 15-025-025-007.00-000
Address/Description: 922 Lynn Creek Rd, Lynnville, TN 38472
Current Owner(s): Aaron Denver Crosby
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-15173 FC01
First run date October 26, 2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION GATHERED IN CONNECTION HEREWITH WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 18, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Deed of Trust Note recorded on March 24, 2008 in Record Book DT455, at Page 64-74 as Instrument No. 08069966, in the Registers office of Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Mary Elaine Rodgers, conveying certain property described therein to Giles Title and Escrow Services, LLC, as Trustee, for the benefit of First National Bank of America (the ìHolderî) and to Mickel Law Firm, P.A., having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in the Registers office for Giles County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Deed of Trust Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Deed of Trust Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Mickel Law Firm, P.A., as Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Substitute Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at or about 11:00 AM at 1 Public Sq., Giles County Courthouse - North Door, Pulaski, Tennessee, 38478, or the sale will be held in the place at said venue where foreclosure sales are customarily advertised and/or conducted, offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
One tract of land lying and being in the 1st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at an iron rod set in the East margin of Ardmore Ridge Road, (about 2600 feet South of Stevenson Road to the East), said rod being the SW corner of lands of James W. Rodgers, and being a corner with a tract of John R. Drewery, (DB 254 PG 181); thence with the said road East margin, North 16 degrees West 190.0 feet to an iron rod sent in the said margin, being the NW corner of this tract; thence leaving the road with lands of Rodgers, South 87.39 degrees East 258.0 feet to an iron rod set, being the NE corner of this tract; thence with lands of Rodgers, South 3.16 degrees East 199.0 feet to an iron rod set at a fence post in the North line of Drewery, being the SE corner of this tract; thence with a fence and the North line of Drewery, North 83 degrees West 218.4 feet to the point of beginning. The surveyed tract contains 1.0 acre more or less and has a house and a mobile home located on it. For reference see DB 187 Pg 205 ROGCT, (a portion of it), and DB 280 Pg 179, ROGCT, Pulaski, Tennessee, (a portion of).
Also including a 2006 Clayton Mobile Home Serial #CLA055648TN.
Parcel ID: 178 033.00 and 178 032.00
More Commonly Known As: 31312 Ardmore Ridge Rd, Ardmore, TN 38449.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
The sale is subject to Occupants(s) rights in possession, if applicable.
If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Grantor, the Grantee or the Substitute Trustee.
To the best of the Trustees knowledge, information, and belief, there are no Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. ß 35-5-104, T.C.A. ß 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. ß 7425.
If a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustees option at any time.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed of Trust. This property is being sold ìas is.î Additionally, no representation as to the condition of any structure(s) thereon or the accuracy of the above legal description is being or has been made. Transfer taxes and recording fees are the responsibility of the purchaser.
The following individuals or entities have an interest in the above-described property: Mary Elaine Rodgers, Tenants and/or Occupants of 31312 Ardmore Ridge Rd, Ardmore, TN 38449, Spouse of Mary Elaine Rodgers, Allen C. Briggs, Administrator of the Estate of Mary Elaine Rodgers - Deceased, Allen C. Briggs, James Davis Rodgers, James Allen Briggs, Teesah Loper, Kendra Pratt-Briggs, Hunter Pratt-Briggs, Dakota Pratt-Briggs.
DATED this 19th day of October, 2022.
Stephen P. Lowman
TN Bar No. 038269
MICKEL LAW FIRM, P.A., SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
222 2ND AVENUE SOUTH, SUITE 1700
NASHVILLE, TN 37201
PHONE: (615)514-0138
FAX: (501)664-0631
File No. 106737-1
INSERTION DATES:
11/02/2022; 11/09/2022; 11/16/2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 17, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 3, 2015, in Book No. DT534, at Page 695, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Tommy K Thompson, conveying certain property therein described to First American Title Insurance Company as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on December 20, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE 9TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF U.S. HIGHWAY 31 AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO SANDRA B. ROSS (OB 299, PG 375), AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIPE FOUND IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF U.S. HIGHWAY 31, THE SAID PIPE BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF KENNETH FRANKLIN (DB 268, PG 265), AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID PIPE WITH AN EXISTING FENCE, SOUTH 22 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST 109.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE FOUND, THE SAID PIPE BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID PIPE WITH AN EXISTING FENCE, NORTH 67 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 42 SECONDS WEST 87.50 FEET TO AN IRON ROD, THE SAID ROD BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID ROD, NORTH 22 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST
110.00 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF U.S. HIGHWAY 31, SOUTH 67 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST
87.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.22 ACRES MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO SURVEY BY THOMAS A CAMPBELL, II DATED JANUARY 22, 2003, TRLS #978, 118 SOUTH FIRST STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 6294 Elkton Pike, Prospect, TN 38477
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
TOMMY K THOMPSON TENANTS OF
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 354114
DATED October 28, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2168-22
ESTATE OF Norma Kaye Bonner, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-12-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Norma Kaye Bonner, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-27-22 Administrator, James A. Bonner
10-27-22 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
10-27-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 2, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2167-22
ESTATE OF Peyton Elijah Christopher Malone, Deceased, Date of Death: 5-7-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of October, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Peyton Elijah Christopher Malone, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-26-22 Administratrix, Tisha Lynne Malone
10-26-22 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
10-26-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 2, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY TENNESSEE
No. 7949
IN THE MATTER OF: LONDON RAMARIO NELSON
a minor;
By and through his Natural Mother and next friend,
CHELSEY MORGAN CURRY,
Petitioner,
vs.
JUSTIN RAMARIO NELSON
Respondent.
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition of Chelsey Morgan Curry filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. ß21-1-203 and T.C.A. ß21-1-204 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated 21-1-203 and 21-1-204 and the Chancery Court for Giles County, Tennessee, the following notice shall appear:
1. An abbreviated notice shall appear in the Pulaski Citizen with the following text:
In the above-styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations property sworn to, that the said Respondent, Justin Ramario Nelson, whereabouts are unknown so that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said Respondent. It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made for Justin Ramario Nelson for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper of general circulation published in Giles County, Tennessee notifying Justin Ramario Nelson to file a written plea or answer to the Petition in this cause with the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee and serve a copy thereof with the Petitioners Attorney, J. Christopher Williams of Giles County, Tennessee on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication on or before December 16, 2022. Failure to do so will result in the Petitioners filing for judgment by default against Justin Ramario Nelson for the relief demanded in the Petition.
ENTERED this the 18th day of October, 2022 at 10:15 a.m.
Christopher Sockwell JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
WILLIAMS LAW & MEDIATION GROUP
J. Christopher Williams (BPR #021081)
Attorney for Chelsey Morgan Curry
120 North 2nd Street
Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Telephone (931) 363-6500
Facsimile (931) 363-8904
PUBLICATION DATES:
October 26, 2022
November 2, 2022
November 9, 2022
November 16, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND
TONY RISNER, TRUSTEE OF
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiffs
V. No. 7816
THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT
TAXPAYERS AS SHOWN ON THE
2020 REAL PROPERTY DELINQUENT
TAX AND RECORDS OF GILES
COUNTY, TN
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Fred Lee Gordy, Jason Francis Benka, Lacy Wright, Edward Wm. McNairy, Warren McNairy, William E. McNairy, Matthew J. Nave, Derrick Wayne Owens, Jason Lance Patterson, Elizabeth Carolyn Patterson, Joe W. & Janie R. Pope, Porfirio & Tracy M. Romero, Mauvelene Sherrill, Celia Woodson, Jemimia Seaton, Vesta L. Smith & Joe Sherrill, Alonzo Stokes, Jr., Tony & Evelyn Strain, Sumpter Tract LLC, Trenton L. Robbins, Mary A. Strong Wilson, Unknown heirs of Alvin Coleman and wife, Ester Louise Coleman; Unknown heirs of Marshall English; Unknown heirs of Willie E. Harney and wife, Fentress Harney; Unknown heirs of Johnny Thomas May, Jr.; Unknown heirs of Kenny English; Unknown heirs of Vesta L. Smith Sherrell and husband, Joe Sherrell; Unknown heirs of Tony Strain and wife, Evelyn Strain; Unknown heirs of Peggy Jane Kendall
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest in the respective parcels of real estate assessed to the above named parties for taxes for the year 2020.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. 21-1-203, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen/Giles Free Press, a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with plaintiffs attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before December 30, 2022, and if you fail to do so, the plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 27th day of October, 2022.
Crystal G. Greene,
Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry,
Delinquent Tax Attorney
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
Publication Dates:
November 2, 2022
November 9, 2022
November 16, 2022
November 23, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE:
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) are proposing to build a 289-foot Self-Support Telecommunications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is Lewisburg Highway, Pulaski, Giles County, TN 38478 (35∞ 14 25.39î N, 86∞ 58 20.24î W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1225388.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS ñ Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. Reference Terracon Project No. 49227700.
Run date November 2, 2022
Public Meetings
Agri-Park Board Committee
The Agri-Park Board Committee will have a meeting on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Agri-Park.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Review of minutes
2) By-laws
3) Fee, Lease, and Rules and Regulations
4) Worklist created for Agri-Park repairs and needs
5) Grant updates
6) Old / New business
7) Any other business
School Committee
The School Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, November 10th 2022 at 8:45 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendment
2) Any other business
Budget Committee
The Budget Committee will have a on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Resolution to Commit to the $6.6 million TACN Project ñ (need resolution passed in November Court)
3) Any other business
Immediately following the 9:00 a.m. Budget Committee Meeting ñ The Legislative Committee will have a meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Resolution to rename ìAmbulanceî to ìEmergency Servicesî Committee (November Court)
2) Review of Rules
3) Any other business
Property Committee
The Property Committee will have a meeting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday November 10, 2022 in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Criteria and Property Evaluations for Ambulance Building
2) Courthouse Assessment
3) Any other business
Run date November 2, 2022
