NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2005-21
ESTATE OF Bobbie Jean Barshears, Deceased,
Date of Death: 10-30-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 16th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Bobbie Jean Barshears, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-16-21 Co-Executor, Joy Parker McMasters
11-16-21 Co-Executor, Paula Parker Casteel
11-16-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
11-16-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2003-21
ESTATE OF Charlotte Glass, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-06-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 12th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charlotte Glass, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-2-21 Personal Representative, Misty K. Casteel
11-8-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
11-12-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2008-21
ESTATE OF James Stewart Thompson, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-11-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 11th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of James Stewart Thompson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-1-21 Co-Administratrix, Ginger Witt
11-9-21 Co-Administratrix, Rebecca Thompson
11-9-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
11-18-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2006-21
ESTATE OF John K. Rayburn, Jr., Deceased,
Date of Death: 10-17-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 16th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of John K. Rayburn, Jr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-16-21 Personal Representative, Paula Gayle Rayburn
11-15-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
11-16-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2007-21
ESTATE OF Susan Boyd Beasley, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 16th, 2021, Letters of Administration C.T.A., in respect of the Estate of Susan Boyd Beasley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-15-21 Administrator C.T.A., David B. Boyd
11-15-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
11-16-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2009-21
ESTATE OF Sylvia D. Ables, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-10-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 19th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Sylvia D. Ables, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-19-21 Co-Executor, Betty T. Parker
11-19-21 Co-Executor, Janet Vanzant
11-19-21 Attorney, J. Christopher Williams
11-19-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY FOR THE TWENTY-FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
No. 7634
IN RE: VALARIE FITZPATRICK NELSON
Plaintiff,
Vs.
CLEARCHUS W. FITZPATRICK III, AND ANGELIQUE FITZPATRICK, AND WILLIAM EDDIE FITZPATRICK, AND PEGGY FITZPATRICK, AND VALARIE FITZPATRICK, AND SOLONIA FITZPATRICK, AND MARCUS FITZPATRICK, AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTHA LUTE MAXWELL FITZPATRICK
Defendants.
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court based on the COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO QUIET TITLE as filed by the Plaintiff, Valarie Nelson, that notice should be given to the Unknown Heirs of Martha Lute Maxwell Fitzpatrick.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED ADJUDGED AND DECREED that notice shall be published in the Pulaski Citizen newspaper for Giles County, Tennessee advertising that Valarie Nelson has filed a COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO QUIET TITLE. Notice shall be given in the Daily News to all Unknown Heirs of Martha Lute Maxwell Fitzpatrick (collectively referred to as ìDefendantsî), and file an answer to said petition within thirty days of the date of the first publication of this order, no later than December 10, 2021.
IT IS FURTHER, ORDERED that a copy of this order be published for four consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen.
This the 3rd day of November, 2021.
David L. Allen Chancellor
Date:
November 3, 2021
Chasity Sharp Grice #027532
Peppel, Grice & Palazzolo, P.C.
474 Perkins Extended
Suite 205
Memphis, TN 38117
cgrice@memphisprobatelaw.com
First run date November 10, 2021
STATE OF MICHIGAN
OSCEOLA COUNTY
49TH CIRCUIT COURT
PUBLIC NOTICE TO QUIET TITLE
Case No. 21-16207-CH
Hon. Scott Hill-Kennedy
Michael D. Organ and Linda K. Organ, husband and wife
Plaintiffs
vs.
Pine River Timber Company, a Michigan corporation and All Persons Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiffs Title, or Any Cloud on Plaintiffs Title Thereto and Does 1 through 10, inclusive
Defendants
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (QUIET TITLE)
TO: PINE RIVER TIMBER COMPANY, A MICHIGAN CORPORATION AND ALSO ANY OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HERE-
IN: You are hereby summoned to file an answer within twenty-eight days after the date of first publication of this Summons notice, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at 1362 River Road, Ste 1H, St. Clair, Michigan 48079. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of the court. Such action is to quiet title and extinguish Defendants interest in the real property legally described in the complaint and commonly known as Vacant Land, Township of Rose Lake, County of Osceola, Michigan Parcel ID no. 14 006 003 10.
/s/ Cheryl L. Landrum (P69513),
Attorney for Plaintiff,
1362 River Road, Ste. 1H,
St. Clair, Michigan 48079
Phone: 810-326-0893
First run date November 10, 2021
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
The Town of Lynnville, Tennessee will hold a public meeting at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Lynnville Municipal Building to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of CDBG funds. 2022 CDBG funds can be used for water system improvements, sewer system improvements, and housing rehabilitation. Additionally, community development projects are eligible including public health and safety (ambulances, fire trucks, clinics, EMS stations); community infrastructure (streets, drainage, flood mitigation); and community revitalization (community centers, daycares, etc.).
All residents or entities with projects are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail suggestions to Mayor Robert White, Lynnville Town Hall, P.O. Box 158, Lynnville, TN 38472. Suggestions will be received through December 24, 2021. Emailed suggestions can be sent to info@historiclynnville.com. The Town of Lynnville does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting Town Hall at (931) 527-3158.
Robert White
Mayor
First run date November 24, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed bids for building renovations located at 3750 Columbia Hwy, Pulaski, TN. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:00pm, January 5, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Giles County Office of Emergency Management."
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date November 17, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
The South Central (East) Rural Planning Organization Executive Board and Technical Committee, responsible for comprehensive transportation planning in Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, and Moore Counties, will meet on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Joint Technical Committee/ Executive Board will meet at 10:00 am at the South Central TN Human Resources Agency (SCHRA) located at 1437 Winchester Highway, Fayetteville, TN 37334. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. If you would like a complete agenda, driving directions, or if you need assistance or accommodation for a disability, please contact Lisa Cross at the South Central Tennessee Development District, (931) 379-2915 or email lcross@sctdd.org. TTY/TDD users please dial (800) 848-0298.
Run date November 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.