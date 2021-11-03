NOTICE
GILES COUNTY BEER BOARD HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Giles County Beer Board will meet on the 12th day of November, 2021 at 9 oclock AM in the basement board room of the Giles County Annex, located at 222 West Madison Street, in Pulaski, Tennessee, to hear and consider the following applications for a permit to sell beer:
Jigarkumar H. Patel for a permit to sell beer for off premise consumption at Minor Hill Mkt, located at 5807 Minor Hill Hwy, Goodspring, TN 38460.
Following this meeting there will be a hearing concerning the beer permit of Elaine Girish Patel at Shelbys Exxon, 2471 Hwy 64, Pulaski, TN 38478
This will be a public hearing and any person having any interest therein will be given an opportunity to be heard.
The Giles County
Beer Board
Carol H. Wade, Secretary
Run date November 3, 2021
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 17, 2013, executed by ANETTE PERLT PASCHALL, FERRELL R. MOONEY, conveying certain real property therein described to OLD REPUBLIC TITLE COMPANY OF TENNESSEE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded September 25, 2013, in Deed Book DT515, Page 331 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND OR LOT AS DESCRIBED IN GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AS FOLLOWS TO-WIT: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF TIGHT BARK HOLLOW ROAD AND THE EAST SIDE OF TIGHT BARK ROAD AND BEING A PORTION OF THE LANDS CONVEYED TO ANETTE PERLT PASCHALL (DB 320 PG 309) AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A P.K. NAIL IN THE CENTERLINE INTERSECTION OF TIGHT BARK HOLLOW ROAD AND TIGHT BARK ROAD, THE SAID P.K. BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID P.K. WITH THE CENTERLINE OF TIGHT BARK HOLLOW ROAD, SOUTH 82 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 54.18 FEET, SOUTH 67
DEGREES 40 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 85.11 FEET, SOUTH 62 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST 78.80 FEET, SOUTH 62
DEGREES 15 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 159.28 FEET, SOUTH 64 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 63.90 FEET, SOUTH 81
DEGREES 23 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST 47.83 FEET NORTH 80 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST 36.96 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE FOUND, THE SAID SPIKE BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF HARRY D HAWKINS (DB 354 PG 8) AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID CORNER WITH HAWKINS, SOUTH 16 DEGREES 20
MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST 20.03 FEET (IRON ROD), SOUTH 74 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 109.70 FEET (IRON
ROD), SOUTH 19 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST 52.36 FEET (FENCE POST), SOUTH 09 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 09
SECONDS EAST 133.24 FEET (STUMP), SOUTH 00 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST 374.20 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN AN EXISTING FENCE CORNER, THE SAID ROD BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF HAWKINS AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID ROD WITH AN EXISTING FENCE, NORTH 75 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST 303.71 FEET (IRON ROD), THENCE LEAVING THE SAID FENCE WITH A 1.10 ACRE TRACT, NORTH 10 DEGREES 24 MINUTES
51 SECONDS EAST 107.89 FEET (IRON ROD), NORTH 74 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 13 SECONDS WEST 434.77 FEET TO A P.K. NAIL IN THE CENTERLINE OF TIGHT BARK ROAD, THE SAID P.K. BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE 1.10 ACRES TRACT AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID P.K. WITH THE CENTERLINE TIGHT BARK ROAD AS FOLLOWS, NORTH 09 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 234.12 FEET, NORTH 14 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST 215.74 FEET, NORTH 05 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST 46.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 7.70 ACRES MORE OR LESS. PROPERTY OF ANETTE PERLT PASCHALL, LOCATION: 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. DEED REF: DEED BOOK 320, PAGE 309 (PORTION OF), ROGCT TAX MAP 181 PARCEL 4.03, JOB NUMBER TE1495, DATED: JULY 18, 2013, T.A. (TOMMY) CAMPBELL, LAND SURVEYOR, 118 S. FIRST STREET, PULASKI, TENNESSEE 38478.
Parcel ID: 080-040.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3209 TIGHT BARK HOLLOW ROAD, PETERSBURG, TN 37144. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF ANETTE PERLT PASCHALL , ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF FERRELL R. MOONEY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
First run date November, 3, 2021
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 8, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 17, 2009, in Book No. DT470, at Page 870, and modified on January 7, 2014, in Book No. DT518, at Page 188 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Mark L Payne and Darby June Payne, conveying certain property therein described to Sherman Title Agency, Inc. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on December 14, 2021 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Land lying in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning at a metal pin (found), IRIS # 1709, on the southeast margin of Burch Lane, 25 from its centerline at the north western most corner of the Jerry Mills property, found in D.B. 296; pg. 288, said pin also being the northern most
corner of the property herein described; thence leaving the road. South 41 degrees 16 33î East 196.49 feet a metal pin (found), TRLS#1709, said pin being the eastern most corner of the property herein described; thence South 46 degrees 3400î West 202.76 feet a metal pin (found), TRLS#1709, at the eastern most corner of the Jerry Cobb property, found in D.B. 296, PG 32, said pin also being the southernmost corner of the property herein described; thence North 45 degrees 50 19î West 162.90 feet a metal pin (found) TRLS #1709, at the western most corner of the property herein described; thence North 17 degrees 54 39î East 17.82 feet a metal pin (found), TRLS #1709, in a cul-de-sac of the above mentioned Burch Lane thence with a curve to the left having a chord bearing and distance of North 26 degrees 23 06î East 65.39 feet a metal pin (found), TRLS #1709; thence with the southeast margin of Burch Lane North 45 degrees 32 52î East 140.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.90 acres, more or less, and being all of Deed Book 292; Page 731 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 195 Birch Lane, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
MARK L PAYNE
DARBY JUNE PAYNE
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 342938
DATED October 15, 2021
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date October 20, 2021
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on November 21, 2016, by SANDRA ELAINE W. COMPTON aka Elaine W. Compton, a single person. The deed of trust appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT549, Page 482 (ìDeed of Trustî). The Successor Trustee will sell the property referenced in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank.
Sale Date and Location: November 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Courthouse in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Deed Book 201, Page 296, and commonly known as 1211 Carroll Dr., Pulaski, Giles County, TN 38478.
Property Address: 1211 Carroll Dr., Pulaski, Giles County, TN 38478.
Tax Map Identification No.: 096j-A-018.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.
All sales of Property are ìAS ISî and ìWHERE ISî without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 28th day of October, 2021.
Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: November 3, 10, and 17, 2021.
NOTICE OF HEARING
TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
STATE OF MICHIGAN
44th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT-FAMILY DIVISION
Livingston COUNTY
FILE NO. 2021-0000004928-AY
IN: THE MATTER OF V.R. Laxson, adoptee
adoptee is an Indian child
TO: William Matthew Laxson
135 East Ridge Road
Pulaski, Tennessee
William Matthew Laxson
1237 Mill Street
Pulaski, Tennessee
Take notice: On 11/04/2021 at 9:00 a.m., in the Courtroom #3 courtroom Judicial Center, 204 S. Highlander Way, Howell, Michigan 48843, before Miriam A. Cavanaugh, Judge a hearing will be held on the PETITION TO TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. The law provides that you should be notified of this hearing. If you fail to appear at this hearing YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS MAY BE TERMINATED.
If you choose to attend this hearing and you require special accommodations to us the court because of a disability or if you require a foreign language interpreter to help you fully participate in court proceedings, please contact the court immediately to make arrangements.
10/14/2021
Tara A. Pearson, Attorney P69746
704 E. Grand river,
P.O. Box 888
Howell, MI 48844-0888
517-546-4864
Kristina Elaine Richards, Petitioner
3025 Northpointe Court
Howell, MI 48843
First run date October 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1996-21
ESTATE OF Carolyn Fay Allen, Deceased, Date of Death: 08-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 27th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Carolyn Fay Allen, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-27-21 Administratrix, Jennifer Sacharnoski Nelson
10-27-21 Attorney, Sam Garner
10-27-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1993-21
ESTATE OF Donna Kay Martin, Deceased, Date of Death: 09-15-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 20th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Donna Kay Martin, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-20-21 Administrator, Dillon Freemon
10-20-21 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
10-20-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1994-21
ESTATE OF Edward Timothy Rolin, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-05-2020
Notice is hereby given that on October 25th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Edward Timothy Rolin, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-25-21 Administratrix, Delaurah Rochelle Rolin
10-25-21 Attorney, Brent Hieronymi
10-25-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1991-21
ESTATE OF Nancy Kerry Stockslager, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-01-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 18th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Nancy Kerry Stockslager, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-13-21 Executrix, Nancy Kerry Stockslager Nelson
10-14-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
10-18-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1992-21
ESTATE OF Patrika Sue Wombold, Deceased, Date of Death: 08-01-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 20th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Patrika Sue Wombold, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-20-21 Administratrix, Sandra Jean Metzger
10-20-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
10-20-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1997-21
ESTATE OF William A. McNairy, Deceased, Date of Death: 09-18-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 27th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William A. McNairy, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-27-21 Personal Representative, James Boyd (J.B.) Smith, III
10-27-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
10-27-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 3, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 12:05 p.m. to consider an ordinance relative to Fire Contracts.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date November 3, 2021
Public Meetings
Fairview Utility District
The Fairview Utility District will hold its annual budget meeting on November 15th at 2:00 pm at our office located at: 155 North Rhodes Street. Rates to be discussed.
Run date November 3, 2021
