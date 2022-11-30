DBA NOTICE
Certificate of Assumed Name: ASSUMED NAME: MICHAEL DANE WHITWORTH; Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333; Registered at the Office of Minnesota Secretary of State; Work item 1327264400033; Original File Number 1327264400033; FILED: 08/24/2022 11:59 PM; Nameholder: Whitworth, Michael Dane; Active/In Good Standing.
First run date November 23, 2022
NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 20, 2000, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Deed of Trust Note and recorded in Book DT308 at Page 662-669 in the Registers office for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Wesley H. Mitchell, conveying the certain property described therein to Richard A. Northcutt, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Old Kent Mortgage Company and to Robert S. Coleman, Jr., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2022-1.
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Deed of Trust Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Deed of Trust Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Robert S. Coleman, Jr., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on December 7, 2022 at 11 AM at the main entrance to the Giles County Courthouse located at 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest bidder for certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 15th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being more fully described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning at a point in the centerline of the Thurman Hollow Road (Rabbit Trail Road) where a driveway intersects said road, said point being the Northeast corner of said tract, the Northeast corner of the parent tract of land owned by Claude Jackson Love; thence with the centerline of said road as follows: South 05 deg. 00 min. West 107 feet, South 09 deg. 00 min. East 228 feet, South 22 deg. 05 min. East 74 feet, South 29 deg. 04 min. East 448 feet to a point in said centerline, said point being the Southeast corner of said tract; thence leaving said centerline South 79 deg. 02 min. West 317 feet to a plastake, said plastake being the Southwest corner of said tract; thence along a staked line North 18 deg. 33 min. West 515 feet to a plastake at a fence post in an old fence line; thence with said fence line as follows: South 55 deg. 50 min. East 147.6 feet to a corner post; thence along a staked line North 25 deg. 41 min. West 434.5 feet to a gate post on the East side of a metal gate in Fralixs South property line; thence with a fence line along Fralixs South property line North 59 deg. 00 min. East 30 feet to a corner post, a corner of Fralixs property; thence with fence line North 34 deg. 11 min. West 37.6 feet to a corner post on the South side of a driveway into Fralixs property, said post being the Northwest corner of said tract; thence with a fence line along the South side of said driveway as follows: North 86 deg. 55 min. East 206 feet, South 81 deg. 10 min. East 50 feet to the point of beginning and containing 4.61 acres more or less as per survey made by James E. Sanders, T.R.L.S. No. 31, dated April 19, 1989.
This property is subject to an easement to the East Tennessee Natural Gas Company as found in Deed Book 238, Page 785, Registers Office Giles County, Tennessee.
This property also has water rights to a spring on Claude Jackson Loves property of record in Deed Book 218, Page 835, Registers Office Giles County, Tennessee.
Also, retained herein is an easement of egress and ingress across the above-described property for the maintenance and preservation of water lines running to property owned by the Grantor herein and also owned by Nathan Underwood.
More Commonly Known As: 927 Rabbit Trail Road, Lynnville, Tennessee 38472
Tax Map or Parcel ID: 003-004.01-000
Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: none.
The following individuals or entities have an interest in the above-described property: (1) Wesley H. Mitchell, (2) Unknown Spouse of Wesley H. Mitchell, (3) Occupants of 927 Rabbit Trail Road, Lynnville, Tennessee 38472.
To the best of the Trustees knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. ß 35-5-104 or T.C.A. ß 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. ß 7425.
The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Successor Trustee at any time.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
DATED this 11th day of November, 2022.
Robert S. Coleman, Jr.
Successor Trustee
SettlePou
1501 North University, Suite 970
Little Rock, Arkansas 72207
Insertion Dates: November 16, 2022; November 23, 2022; November 30, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2148-22
ESTATE OF Arlis Edwin Fox, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-18-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Arlis Edwin Fox., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-16-22 Administratrix, Laura Ballard
11-16-22 Attorney, Wesley Mack Bryant
11-16-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 23, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2173-22
ESTATE OF Wanda Gail Willis, Deceased, Date of Death: 9-26-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Wanda Gail Willis, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-18-22 Executrix, Daphne Long
11-18-22 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis, III
11-18-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 23, 2022
POSITION AVAILABLE
Water Laborer- Minor Hill Water Utility District
The Minor Hill Water Utility District is hiring a full time Water Laborer to perform skilled maintenance work in the replacement, installation, repair, testing, and maintenance of water meters and appurtenances. This professional investigates possible water leaks and locates Service Boxes or Gate Valves used to perform such work. This individual aids in the implementation of the Water Shut-Off Policy under the direction of the superintendent.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES INCLUDE SOME OF THE FOLLOWING
ï Installs, maintains, repairs and/or replaces Commercial, Industrial, and Residential water meters as adopted by the Water Department.
ï Verifies installation completion status of meters using various reports and systems, identifies non- communicating meters, and identifies/resolves discrepancies.
ï Aids with the implementation of the Water Shut-Off Policy and maintains a professional level of customer service.
ï Checks water pressure in dwellings and performs flow tests to determine possible restrictions.
ï Inspects water service for leaks, faulty register, damaged meters, cross connections, and illegal connections relating to the meter and/or water service installation.
ï Must be available for emergency work in the event of a water main failure (nights and weekends). May be required to work Emergency Stand-By duty.
ï Performs all related duties as directed by the state or other supervising authority.
ï Completes and complies with all state & TAUD requirements and reporting.
QUALIFICATIONS
To be minimally qualified for this position, one must meet the following criteria:
ï Class A drivers license required.
ï High school diploma or GED required.
ï Tennessee Distribution License Grade II is beneficial, but not required.
ï Experience in the operation of heavy equipment is helpful.
Applications and resumes will be accepted at the Minor Hill Utility District office located at 12950 Minor Hill Hwy Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Minor Hill Utility District is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
First run date November 23, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for the construction of reinforced concrete box bridge on Booth Chapel Road. For information, Form of Bid, Plans, and other contract documents, contact the Giles County Highway Department at 931-363-1635 or Snyder Engineering, PLLC, 228 Spence Lane, Nashville, TN 37210, phone 615-383-1699.
All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, Monday, December 12, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send three (3) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
• Sealed Bid — Booth Chapel Road Bridge •
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date November 23, 2022
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Agri-Park Board Committee
The Agri-Park Board Committee will have a meeting on Friday, December 2nd, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Agri-Park.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Review / approve minutes
2) By-Laws
3) Rules and Regulations
4) Any other business
Run date November 30, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.