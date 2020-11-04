NOTICE — GILES COUNTY BEER BOARD HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Giles County Beer Board will meet on the 13th day of November, 2020 at 9:00 oíclock AM in the Basement Board Room of the Giles County Courthouse Annex, located at 222 West Madison Street, in Pulaski, Tennessee, to hear and consider the applications for a permit to sell beer:
Chetna Mukesh Patel for a permit to sell beer for off premise consumption at Inman Stop and Chat located at 10785 Campbellsville Rd, Pulaski TN 38478.
This will be a public hearing and any person having any interest therein will be given an opportunity to be heard.
The Giles County Beer Board
Carol H. Wade, Secretary
Run date November 4, 2020
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee, will hold a public meeting at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, in the Council Room of the Pulaski City Hall to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of CDBG funds. CDBG funds can be used for water line extensions, water system improvements, sewer line extensions, sewer system improvements, housing rehabilitation, and other community development projects such as fire protection, emergency warning sirens, drainage, rural health departments, etc.
All residents or entities with projects are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail suggestions to the City Administrators Office, Pulaski City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478. Suggestions will be received through November 20, 2020. Emailed suggestions can be sent to recorder@pulaski-tn.com. Additionally, the meeting will be streamed via the City of Pulaski Facebook page. The City of Pulaski does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the City Administrators Office at (931) 363-2516.
Pat Ford
Mayor
Run date October 21, 2020
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed June 20, 2007 by ANDREW TREVOR LUNA AND LORISSA ELIZABETH LUNA, husband and wife, to Andrew C. Rambo, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the office of the Register of Giles County, Tennessee, in DT443, Book 638, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the said Registers Office, and the owner of the debt secured, TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by default in the payment of a part thereof, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 commencing at 12:00 PM, at the Front South Door of the Courthouse, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, towit:
Situated, lying and being in the 14th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, being further described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road at the northwest corner of the lot herein described, said point being 1607.63 feet from a p.k. nail at the intersection of the centerline of Powell Chapel Road with the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road as measured along the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road; thence with the centerline of said Johns Cemetery Road, S 81 degrees 29 minutes 33 seconds E 123.93 feet to a metal pin (set) in line with a fence from the south at the northeast corner of the lot herein described; thence leaving the road and with a fence, S 18 degrees 05 minutes 13 seconds E 162.18 feet to a twin Oak; thence S 17 degrees 22 minutes 50 seconds E 48.66 feet to a metal pin (set) at the southeast corner of the lot herein described; thence leaving the fence, N 84 degrees 11 minutes 37 seconds W 125.00 feet to a metal pin (set); thence N 83 degrees 25 minutes 16 seconds W 80.56 feet to a metal pin (set) at the southwest corner of the lot herein described; thence N 04 degrees 54 minutes 46 seconds E 172.71 feet to a metal pin (set); thence N 04 degrees 54 minutes 46 seconds E 25.08 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.74 acres, more or less, and being a portion of Deed Book 322; Page 745 and Deed Book 312; page 569 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Property being subject to any legal rights-of-way for Johns Cemetery Road.
Tax Parcel ID: 078-081.13
Property Address: 292 Johns Cemetery, Pulaski, TN 38478
Other Interested Parties: Aqua Finance, Inc.
All right and equity of redemption, homestead and dower waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
ARNOLD M. WEISS, Substitute Trustee
Law Offices of Arnold M. Weiss PLLC
208 Adams Avenue
Memphis, Tennessee 38l03
90l5268296 x2224
First run date October 28, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1820-20
ESTATE OF Florence A. Garner, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 28th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Florence A. Garner, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-28-20 Administrator, Tracy W. Moore
10-28-20 Attorney for TennCare, Ellen Zhang
10-28-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 4, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1823-20
ESTATE OF Wanda Carolyn Johnson, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on November 2nd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Wanda Carolyn Johnson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-2-20 Executrix Jacy Brown
11-2-20 Attorney, Paul D. Cross
11-2-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
Public Meetings
Budget Committee
The Budget Committee will have a meeting on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Projects Review
2) Any other business
Giles County Region Planning Commission
The Giles County Region Planning Commission will have a meeting on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 (date change because of the election being held on November 3rd ) at 5:00 p.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Regular Monthly Business
2) By-Laws
3) Any other business
Fairview Utility District
Fairview Utility District will hold a Special Called Meeting Friday, November 13th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at our office located at: 155 North Rhodes Street Water Budget is on the agenda to be discussed.
Run date November 4, 2020
