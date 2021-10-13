ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
General Notice
The City of Pulaski, TN is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:
Landfill Sediment Pond Rehabilitation
Sealed bids for construction of the project will be received by the City of Pulaski at City Hall, located at 203 South 1st Street, Pulaski, TN, 38478, until 12:00 pm local time, Tuesday October 26th. At that time the Bids received will be opened in public and evaluated by the Engineer for administrative and technical completeness. Bids will be considered by the City Administrator and a recommendation made to the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman for final approval.
Bidding proposals should be addressed to Mr. Terry Harrison, City Administrator, in sealed packages with the words City of Pulaski, TN Landfill Sediment Pond Rehabilitation appearing on the outside of the envelope or package. All appropriate licensing information shall be provided on the face of the bid envelope. All proposals must be accompanied by either a cashiers check drawn on a Tennessee bank or a Bid Bond executed by a surety company, duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Tennessee, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the proposed capital cost submitted. Any disclosure in advance of the terms of a bid in response to this invitation shall render the proceedings void and require advertisement and award anew.
The award shall be made to the lowest responsible and responsive Bidder, unless the Awarding Authority finds that all of the bids are unreasonable or that it is not in the interest of the Awarding Authority to accept any of the bids. A responsible Bidder is one, who among other qualities determined necessary for performance, is competent, experienced, and financially able to perform the Contract. A responsive bidder is one who submits a bid that complies with the terms and conditions of this Invitation to Bid and the Contract Documents. All applicable tax must be included in the bid price.
Bidders Proposals for the Work shall remain firm for a period of ninety (90) calendar days from the date of the Bid Opening.
Obtaining the Bidding Documents
The Contract Documents, which contain instructions for the submission of Bids, a proposed Contract, and the Specifications for the ìCity of Pulaski, TN Landfill Sediment Pond Rehabilitationî, are on file for inspection at Pulaski City Hall.
Electronic Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of Hethcoat & Davis, Inc. located at 278 Franklin Road, Suite 200, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027; (615) 577-4300.
Pre-bid Conference
A pre-bid conference for the Project will not be held.
Instructions to Bidders.
For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
This Advertisement is issued by:
Owner: City of Pulaski, TN
By: Terry Harrison
Title: City Administrator
Run date October 13, 2021
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 21, 2001, executed by Rex A. Pope and Belinda D. Pope, husband and wife, to Mark A. Hayes and/or Edwin D. Moore, Trustee, for First National Bank of Pulaski, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on September 21, 2001, in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT327, Page 803, as modified by the Loan Modification Agreement dated March 23, 2017, and appearing of record on April 24, 2017, at Book DT554, Page 40, said Registers Office; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 1, 2021, at 10:00 AM, local time, at the North Door of the Giles County Courthouse, located in Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Giles County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Giles, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 21st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the Southeast corner of State Route 166 and the John Brownlow Road about 0.8 miles north of the Aspen Hill Road, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a metal pin 20 from the centerline of John Brownlow Road and 45 from State Highway 166, said pin also being the northwest corner of the property herein described thence with south margin of John Brownlow Road S 84 degrees 55 minutes 44 seconds E 290.42 feet to a metal pipe (found) at a fence corner post at the northwest corner of the Raymond Jett property, D.B. 177, Page 419, and D.B. 177, Page 331, said pin also being the northeast corner of the property herein described; thence leaving the road and with Jetts boundary and a fence S 01 degrees 19 minutes 24 seconds E 264.23 feet to a metal pin, said pin being the southeast corner of the property herein described; thence leaving the fence N 85 degrees 07 minutes 07 seconds W 205.87 feet to a metal pipe (found) in the east margin of the above mentioned highway, said pipe being the Southwest corner of the property herein described; thence with the east margin of the highway N 18 degrees 20 minutes 16 seconds W 286.88 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.50 acres, more or less. Property being subject to a water line easement from an existing water meter on east side of State Highway 166, said meter being approximately 265 south of the centerline of John Brownlow Road, and then running in an easterly direction along an existing water line to the east boundary line of the above described proeprty, said water line serves property of Raymond Jett D.B. 177, Page 419 and D.B. 177, Page 331 and setout in Deed Book 250, Page 433, Registers Office Giles County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Rex A. Pope and wife, Belinda D. Pope by Warranty Deed from Roy Wayne Giles and Richie M. Jett dated 09/21/2001 and recorded on 09/21/2001 in Book D302, Page 529 in the Register of Deeds Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Also known as: 205 John Brownlow Rd, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel ID: 126-048.08
Commonly known as 205 Brownlow Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
Current Owner(s) of Property: Rex A. Pope and Belinda D. Pope
Other Interested Parties:
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Rex A. Pope and Belinda D. Pope.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. ß 7425 and/or Tennessee Code ß 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustees Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1292-1281A
Newspaper: Pulaski Citizen
Publication Dates: 9/29/2021, 10/6/2021, 10/13/2021
NOTICE
Jennifer Renee Wilson:
The State of Tennessee, Department of Childrens Services, has filed a petition seeking a finding that your child is dependent and neglected. You are hereby ORDERED to appear on November 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., at the Giles County Juvenile Court, Pulaski, Tennessee. If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerks Office, in Pulaski, Tennessee.
ENTERED this 15 day of September 2021.
Robert C. Richardson, Jr.
HONORABLE ROBERT RICHARDSON
JUVENILE COURT JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
SHAUN J. NOBLIT, BPR 038448
Associate Counsel
Department of Childrens Services
1400 College Park Drive, Suite A Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 286-5301
First run date September 29, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1984-21
ESTATE OF Marguerite A. Gaudette, Deceased, Date of Death: 09-25-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 7th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Marguerite A. Gaudette, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-7-21 Denise Gaudette Grisham (formerly Inman)
10-7-21 Attorney, Christopher Williams
10-7-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1983-21
ESTATE OF Monty James Cardin, Deceased, Date of Death: 09-15-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 5th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Monty James Cardin, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-5-21 Administratrix, Ann Cardin
10-5-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
10-5-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 13, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1982-21
ESTATE OF Randy Blade, Deceased, Date of Death: 03-16-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 1st, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Randy Blade, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-30-21 Executor, Dustin Blade
9-30-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
10-1-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 1, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
Giles County Financial Management is accepting resumes for the position of Accounting Clerk. An accounting degree is preferred. A drug test and background check are also required.
For job description contact Beth Moore-Sumners at bmsumners@gilescountytn.gov or call the Finance Office at 931-363-5486, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
All resumes must be submitted by Friday, October 22, 2021 by 3:00 p.m.
Giles County is an equal opportunity employer and shall comply with all applicable laws regarding equal employment opportunities for all job applicants and shall not discriminate on the basis of national origin, race, color, religion, age, handicap, or sex.
First run September 29, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
POLICE/PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER
The City of Pulaski Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police/Public Safety Officer. The applicant must be at least 21 years of age; must possess a valid Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must meet the Tennessee P.O.S.T. requirements.
A complete job description is available at the Police Department, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. FRIDAY, October 29, 2021. For further information, please contact John Dickey, Police Chief. Phone: 931-424-4404.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed proposals for employee insurance broker services. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:00 pm, November 1, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send three (3) copies of proposals.
Proposals may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Proposal — Insurance Brokerage Services".
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date October 6, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed proposals for employee insurance broker services. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:00 pm, November 1, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send three (3) copies of proposals.
Proposals may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
ìSealed Proposal ñ Insurance Brokerage Servicesî.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date October 6, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.