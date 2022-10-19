NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust (the ìDeed of Trustî) dated September 29, 2016, and of record in Trust Deed Book 547, page 246, Registers Office of Giles County, TN, Justin Miller and wife, Candace M. Miller, did convey certain real estate unto Meade C. Hopkins or Robert C. Henry, in trust, to secure the payment of a certain Note (the ìNoteî) described in the Deed of Trust, and
WHEREAS, Bank of Frankewing of Frankewing, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust hereinabove referred to, and
WHEREAS, the real estate and improvements (ìPropertyî) described in the Deed of Trust is as follows:
Two certain tracts of land, being and lying in the 11th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, lying South and adjacent to State Highway 31A, being more particularly described as follows:
Tract No. 1: BEGINNING at a concrete monument in the South R.O.W. of State Highway 31A, said monument being the northeast corner of Charles Smith as recorded in Deed Book 320, Page 780, ROGCT, and being the northwest corner of the tract being described; thence leaving Smith with said South R.O.W. North 74 degrees, 05 minutes 18 seconds East 100.07 feet to a concrete monument, North 65 degrees 15 minutes 39 seconds East 32.62 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being the northwest corner of Charles Smith as recorded in Deed Book 272, Page 664, ROGCT, and Deed Book 194, Page 805, ROGCT, and being the northeast corner of the tract being described; thence leaving said South R.O.W. with Smith South 6 degrees 39 minutes 24 seconds West and passing an iron pin set at 60.13 feet, and an iron pin set at 171.93 feet, in all 305.16 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being the northeast corner of Lendon Smith as recorded in Deed Book 213, Page 26, ROGCT, and being the southeast corner of the tract being described; thence with Lendon Smith North 79 degrees 32 minutes 44 seconds West 131.11 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being in the east boundary of Fred and Martha Davis Estate c/o Sabrina Perialas as recorded in Deed Book 145, Page 447, ROGCT, and being the southwest corner of the tract being described; thence leaving Smith with Davis Estate and a fence North 8 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds East 58.39 feet to an iron pin found, said iron pin being the southeast corner of Charles Smith; thence leaving Davis Estate with Smith and said fence North 9 degrees 16 minutes 43 seconds East 182.91 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.78 acre, as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S, TN. License Number 1335, November 16, 2005.
Map 67, Parcel 40.01
Tract No. 2: BEGINNING at a R.O.W. marker in the south R.O.W. of State Highway 31-A, said marker being the northwest corner of Charles Smith as recorded in Deed Book 311, Page 7, ROGCT, and being the northeast corner of the tract being described; thence leaving said South R.O.W. with Smith and a fence South 9 degrees 16 minutes 43 seconds West 181.30 feet to an iron pin set in the center of an old road, said iron pin being the northeast corner of Fred and Martha Davis Estate c/o Sabrina Perialas as recorded in Deed Book 145, Page 447, ROGCT, and being the southeast corner of the tract being described; thence leaving Smith and said fence with Davis Estate South 84 degrees 52 minutes 02 seconds West 226.90 feet to an iron pin set, South 83 degrees 25 minutes 24 seconds West 126.68 feet to an iron pin set, North 87 degrees 45 minutes 01 seconds West 65.10 feet to an iron pin set in the South R.O.W. of State Highway 31-A; thence leaving Davis Estate with said South R.O.W. North 64 degrees 40 minutes 04 seconds East 493.57 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.87 acre, as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S. TN License Number 1335, dated November 9, 2005.
Map 67, Parcel 38.01
Being the same property acquired by Justin Miller and wife, Candace M. Miller by deed of record in Deed Book 334, page 847, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
The above described tract is subject to 10 feet of a 20 foot old roadway.
Property Address: 4710 and 3221 Lewisburg Highway, Pulaski, TN 38478
The above described properties shall be subject to the following covenants, conditions and restrictions:
1. No noxious or offensive activities shall be carried out upon any lot, nor shall there be anything don thereon which may be or become an annoyance, eyesore or nuisance to a neighbor or the neighborhood.
2. All new houses shall have a minimum of 1300 square feet of living space on at least one floor of the house, not including garages, basements, porches, carports and decks. The exterior of the house must be completed within twelve (12) months from the date construction begins. No shacks shall be placed upon the premises.
3. Mobile homes and trailers shall not be permitted on the premises.
4. Campers on lot where there is no dwelling shall be allowed for only ninety (90) consecutive days.
5. Owner agrees to cut and weed each yard as needed.
6. No automobiles, automobile parts, household appliances, or nay other items will be abandoned on the premises. No inoperative vehicles shall be allowed to remain on the premises.
7. No basement shall be inhabited prior to the completion of the entire dwelling.
8. No BB gun, pellet guns or firearms of any nature shall be fired on premises or within 200 feet of the premises.
9. Dogs, cats and other household pets may be kept by residents provided they are not used for commercial or breeding purposes. Pets must be maintained and controlled by their owner(s) and not allowed to roam through the neighborhood or become a nuisance. All dog pens must be placed behind dwellings.
10. Said property is subject to all existing easements for water, electricity, telephone, gas, etc.
11. All mechanic work on said premises must be completed in a timely manner.
12. Cattle, horses, swine, goats, sheep, chickens and other foul are not allowed.
13. No older or converted school buses or any type of bus shall be abandoned or allowed on the premises except those which are used on a regular basis and must be operative and licensed.
14. No inoperative or unlicensed motor vehicles shall be allowed. No scrap piles shall be allowed. No used vehicles shall be allowed on the property.
15. The premises shall not be used in whole or in part for the storage of rubbish, old appliances or furniture of any character, nor for the storage of any property or thing that will cause such property to appear in an unclean or unsafe condition. Trash and debris which collects on the premises shall be removed by the owner immediately.
16. No solid waste, hazardous waste or toxic waste shall be permitted under or above the ground. No landfill or garbage dumps shall be placed or allowed on the premises.
17. No junkyards or garages of any type shall be allowed. Used vehicle parts cannot be sold on premises and no auto salvage yard is allowed.
18. Any new house must be constructed on a solid foundation of concrete or concrete blocks.
19. An adult entertainment business is not allowed, Adult material cannot be sold on the premises.
20. Alcohol including beer may be sold, served and consumed on the premises only in a restaurant where food is served daily and the seating capacity will seat a minimum of fifty (50) customers. The aforementioned will have no effect on residential uses.
21. Entrance upon any tract for removal of any violations and/or to enforce these restrictions shall not be regarded as trespassing.
22. Any immediate failure by the grantor and any lot owner to enforce any restriction herein contained shall in no event be deemed a waiver of the right to do so thereafter.
23. Invalidation of any one of these restrictions by judgement or court order shall in no way effect any other provisions which shall remain in full force and effect.
24. Violators or anyone attempting to violate any of these restrictions shall be responsible for all attorney fees and court costs incurred to enforce said restrictions and grantor or other land owners shall have the right to sue in order to enforce the restrictions and/or recover damages and attorney fees and punitive damages.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO any matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; and governmental zoning thereon; any restrictive conditions or declarations, covenants or restrictions; any easements; any building setback lines; any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the Property and any assessments, prior liens or encumbrances, outstanding real property taxes and/or assessments, priority created by fixture filings or items not extinguished by foreclosure pursuant to Tennessee law, and any matters of record superior to the Deed of Trust first reference above. The Property and all appliances, fixtures and systems included are to be sold AS IS WHERE IS, without representations or warranties or representations of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, as to the condition of the Property, appliances or systems. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. Both the bank and the Trustee, specifically, without limiting the foregoing, disclaims any knowledge of, and liability to Purchasers for, any conditions which may exist on the premises, including, but not limited to, toxic or hazardous substances, asbestos, underground storage tanks, radon gas, lead based paint, infestation of wood by insects, or structural deficiencies from whatever source or cause.
This Property will be sold subject to the following:
1. Property is subject to the right of way of Lewisburg Highway.
2. Restrictive covenants recited at Book 324, Page 245 and Book 457, Page 197, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
3. Easements and/or rights-of-way recited at Book 272 Page 660, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
In addition to the above-named debtors, other interested parties of record are:
ìNONEî
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of the Note therein set out and contained the power to sell in case of default in the payment of the Note and interest at maturity, and
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note and the owner and holder of the Note has demanded the undersigned to foreclose the Deed of Trust so that the Property is advertised and sold according to its terms in order to collect the Note and the cost of foreclosure.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, Robert C. Henry, Trustee, will, in accordance with the terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to, on October 28, 2022, at 12:00 OCLOCK NOON, at the North door of the Giles County Courthouse offer for sale and sell the Property at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, and free from exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, and all in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject however, to all outstanding real estate taxes for the year 2021 and all prior taxes, if any.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
All applicable notices required pursuant to T.C.A. ß 35-5-101 have been provided by Lender or its representative.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This the 2nd day of September, 2022.
Robert C. Henry, Trustee
HENRY, HENRY, & UNDERWOOD, ATTYS.
By: Robert C. Henry, Reg. #5030
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478-0458
(931) 363-4571
First run date October 5, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2164-22
ESTATE OF Albert Royce Ingram, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-2-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of October, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Albert Royce Ingram., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-13-22 Co-Executor, Tommy Ingram
10-13-22 Co-Executor, Tammy Ingram Mosley
10-13-22 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbertt
10-13-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 19, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2156-22
ESTATE OF Bobby Joe Burchell, Sr., Deceased, Date of Death: 8-26-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Bobby Joe Burchell, Sr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-9-22 Administratrix, Dawn Garcia
9-9-22 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
9-9-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 12, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2162-22
ESTATE OF Joyce F. Hood, Deceased, Date of Death: 5-19-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Joyce F. Hood, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-6-22 Executor, Cynthia G. Parks
10-6-22 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
10-6-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 12, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Call for a Special Meeting
A meeting of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Pulaski and Giles County, Tennessee will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Pulaski City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following:
1. Approve previous meeting Minutes
2. Financial Report
3. Integrity Land Swap - Lot 15
4. Donate Land to Integrity (Driveway)
5. Accept Land from City (Transload area)
6. Bid Grass Cutting (Hay)
7. Tennaplas Variance
8. Audit
9. Other business
Run date October 19, 2022
Public Meetings
Fairview Utility District
Fairview Utility District regular scheduled board meeting scheduled for 10/6/22 at 5:00 pm has been rescheduled for 10/25/22 at 5:00 pm
Giles County Highway Department
The Giles County Highway Department will have a called highway committee meeting on October 20, 2022 @ 9:00 am at Giles County Highway Department. To add an item to the agenda, please call 931-363-1635.
TENATIVE AGENDA
1) Review of minutes
2) Speed limit petitions:
gardner road
Blue creek road
Little dry creek road
3) Bridge memorial request for charles edward jett
4) Cost increase on hwy maintenance/materials
5) Old/new business
Giles County E-911
The Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board will have a meeting on Thursday, October 27 at 9:00AM. Location will be at the Courthouse Annex, 222 W Madison St. Pulaski TN in the basement boardroom.
Run date October 19, 2022
