NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 8, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 17, 2009, in Book No. DT470, at Page 870, and modified on January 7, 2014, in Book No. DT518, at Page 188 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Mark L Payne and Darby June Payne, conveying certain property therein described to Sherman Title Agency, Inc. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on December 14, 2021 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Land lying in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning at a metal pin (found), IRIS # 1709, on the southeast margin of Burch Lane, 25 from its centerline at the north western most corner of the Jerry Mills property, found in D.B. 296; pg. 288, said pin also being the northern most
corner of the property herein described; thence leaving the road. South 41 degrees 16 33î East 196.49 feet a metal pin (found), TRLS#1709, said pin being the eastern most corner of the property herein described; thence South 46 degrees 3400î West 202.76 feet a metal pin (found), TRLS#1709, at the eastern most corner of the Jerry Cobb property, found in D.B. 296, PG 32, said pin also being the southernmost corner of the property herein described; thence North 45 degrees 50 19î West 162.90 feet a metal pin (found) TRLS #1709, at the western most corner of the property herein described; thence North 17 degrees 54 39î East 17.82 feet a metal pin (found), TRLS #1709, in a cul-de-sac of the above mentioned Burch Lane thence with a curve to the left having a chord bearing and distance of North 26 degrees 23 06î East 65.39 feet a metal pin (found), TRLS #1709; thence with the southeast margin of Burch Lane North 45 degrees 32 52î East 140.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.90 acres, more or less, and being all of Deed Book 292; Page 731 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 195 Birch Lane, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
MARK L PAYNE
DARBY JUNE PAYNE
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 342938
DATED October 15, 2021
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date October 20, 2021
NOTICE
Jennifer Renee Wilson:
The State of Tennessee, Department of Children's Services, has filed a petition seeking a finding that your child is dependent and neglected. You are hereby ORDERED to appear on November 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., at the Giles County Juvenile Court, Pulaski, Tennessee. If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerks Office, in Pulaski, Tennessee.
ENTERED this 15 day of September 2021.
Robert C. Richardson, Jr.
HONORABLE ROBERT RICHARDSON
JUVENILE COURT JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
SHAUN J. NOBLIT, BPR 038448
Associate Counsel
Department of Children's Services
1400 College Park Drive, Suite A Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 286-5301
First run date September 29, 2021
NOTICE OF HEARING
TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
STATE OF MICHIGAN
44th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT-FAMILY DIVISION
Livingston COUNTY
FILE NO. 2021-0000004928-AY
IN: THE MATTER OF V.R. Laxson, adoptee
adoptee is an Indian child
TO: William Matthew Laxson
135 East Ridge Road
Pulaski, Tennessee
William Matthew Laxson
1237 Mill Street
Pulaski, Tennessee
Take notice: On 11/04/2021 at 9:00 a.m., in the Courtroom #3 courtroom Judicial Center, 204 S. Highlander Way, Howell, Michigan 48843, before Miriam A. Cavanaugh, Judge a hearing will be held on the PETITION TO TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. The law provides that you should be notified of this hearing. If you fail to appear at this hearing YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS MAY BE TERMINATED.
If you choose to attend this hearing and you require special accommodations to us the court because of a disability or if you require a foreign language interpreter to help you fully participate in court proceedings, please contact the court immediately to make arrangements.
10/14/2021
Tara A. Pearson, Attorney P69746
704 E. Grand river,
P.O. Box 888
Howell, MI 48844-0888
517-546-4864
Kristina Elaine Richards, Petitioner
3025 Northpointe Court
Howell, MI 48843
First run date October 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1990-21
ESTATE OF Betty S. Snow, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-02-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 14th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Betty S. Snow, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-14-21 Executrix, Pamela June Snow
10-14-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
10-14-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1989-21
ESTATE OF Macy Joyce Holt Workman, Deceased, Date of Death: 09-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 14th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Macy Joyce Holt Workman, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-14-21 Administrator, Larry Adams
10-14-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
10-14-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1984-21
ESTATE OF Marguerite A. Gaudette, Deceased, Date of Death: 09-25-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 7th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Marguerite A. Gaudette, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-7-21 Denise Gaudette Grisham (formerly Inman)
10-7-21 Attorney, Christopher Williams
10-7-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 13, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1988-21
ESTATE OF Marjorie H. Gates, Deceased, Date of Death: 09-13-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 14th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Marjorie H. Gates, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-14-21 Executor, Kevan Charles Haley
10-14-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
10-14-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1987-21
ESTATE OF Marsha Ann Strickland Callahan,Deceased, Date of Death: 07-22-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 14th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Marsha Ann Strickland Callahan, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-14-21 Administrator, Carl Edward Callahan
10-14-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
10-14-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1983-21
ESTATE OF Monty James Cardin, Deceased, Date of Death: 09-15-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 5th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Monty James Cardin, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-5-21 Administratrix, Ann Cardin
10-5-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
10-5-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 13, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLEPOLICE/PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER
The City of Pulaski Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police/Public Safety Officer. The applicant must be at least 21 years of age; must possess a valid Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must meet the Tennessee P.O.S.T. requirements.
A complete job description is available at the Police Department, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. FRIDAY, October 29, 2021. For further information, please contact John Dickey, Police Chief. Phone: 931-424-4404.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date October 20, 20214
Public Notice
The City of Ardmore, TN is accepting bids for correcting erosion areas at the City park ballfields. Bids must be submitted for labor and materials to correct the following sites:
(a) erosion on Field 4 behind 1st and 3rd base,
(b) erosion between Field 2 and Field 3,
(c) erosion behind concession stand facing Field 2,
(d) trip hazard on Field1 at 1st base bleachers.
To submit a bid, contractors must look at the problem areas and, also include an approximate start and end date for the work. Call Tim Turner 931 675 1597 to schedule a walk through. Bids must be received by 4:00 p.m., Friday Oct. 29.
The City of Ardmore reserves the right to refuse any, and all bids and to waive formalities.
Run date October 20, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.