COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee will hold a public meeting at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, in the Council Room of the Pulaski City Hall to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of CDBG funds. CDBG funds can be used for water line extensions, water system improvements, sewer line extensions, sewer system improvements, housing rehabilitation, and other community development projects such as fire protection, emergency warning sirens, drainage, rural health departments, etc.
All residents or entities with projects are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail suggestions to the City Administrators Office, Pulaski City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478. Suggestions will be received through November 20, 2020. Emailed suggestions can be sent to recorder@pulaski-tn.com. Additionally, the meeting will be streamed via the City of Pulaski Facebook page. The City of Pulaski does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the City Administrators Office at (931) 363-2516.
Pat Ford
Mayor
Run date October 21, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1807-20
ESTATE OF Allene Hughes McMeen, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 6th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Allene Hughes McMeen, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-2-20 Personal Representative, Janice Elaine Reece
10-2-20 Attorney, Brent E. Hieronymi
10-2-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 14, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1817-20
ESTATE OF Billy Clifton Chunn, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 14th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Billy Clifton Chunn, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-14-20 Executrix Debra C. Briggs
10-14-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
10-14-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 21, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1811-20
ESTATE OF James M. Dunnavant, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 13th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James M. Dunnavant, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-13-20 Executrix Judith Carolyn Dunnavant
10-13-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
10-13-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 21, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1813-20
ESTATE OF Jeanette Cady, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 8th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jeanette Cady, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-2-20 Executrix Angela Hall
10-5-20 Attorney, Paul B. Plant
10-5-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 14, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1815-20
ESTATE OF Jerry Cash, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 16th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jerry Cash, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-7-20 Executrix Donna G. Cash
10-7-20 Attorney, Alan Betz
10-16-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 21, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1812-20
ESTATE OF Linda G. Lance, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 8th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Linda G. Lance, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-8-20 Executrix Judy G. Little
10-8-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
10-8-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 14, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1809-20
ESTATE OF William Stanley Smith, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 6th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Stanley Smith, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-6-20 Executrix Barbara Ann Smith
10-6-20 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
10-6-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 14, 2020
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF ORANGE LAMOREAUX JUSTICE CENTER
ANN P. WATTS,
Petitioner/Wife,
V. Case No. 19D010044
KENNETH R. WATTS Respondent/Husband
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING from the Complaint, which is sworn to, and by Affidavit attached to the Complaint, that KENNETH R. WATTS, the Respondent, that personal service of process cannot be had upon him; service of process by publication having been Ordered, he is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of ANN P. WATTS, Plaintiff, who filed with the Superior Court of California County of Orange, 341 The City Drive South, Orange County, CA 92868, Lamoreaux Justice Center, within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, a default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the Pulaski Citizen, a daily newspaper of general circulation, once weekly for four consecutive weeks beginning on the 30th day of September, 2020.
ENTERED THIS THE 20th day of July, 2020
Julie A. Palafox
JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY BY,
David H. Yamasaki, Clerk of the Court
BY: J. Harrel, Deputy
First run date September 30, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Giles County Office Of Emergency Management is accepting proposals for Janitorial Services. For specifications, please contact the Office of Financial Management at 931-363-5486 or Terry Harwell at tharwell@energize.net. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 P.M. on October 29th, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send two copies of proposal.
Giles County reserves the right to refuse any and all proposals. All venders must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County Procurement Laws.
First run date October 21, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed proposals refurbished laptops. For specifications, please contact the Office of Financial Management at 931-363-5486 or Terry Harwell at tharwell@gilescofinance.com. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 PM, October 27th, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send two copies of proposals.
Giles County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. All bids or proposals must comply with all State of Tennessee and Giles County Procurement Laws.
First run date October 14, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.