NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
WHEREAS, Aaron Denver Crosby executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, Lender and John R. Tomlinson, III, Trustee(s), which was dated April 20, 2018, and recorded on April 23, 2018, in Book DT566, at Page 322 in Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 15th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee on the North side of Lynn Creek Road and being a portion of the lands conveyed to Charles Wesley Morrison, II, ET UX (DB. 346 PG. 528) and being more fully described as follows:
Beginning at an iron rod in the North margin of Lynn Creek Road, the said rod being the Southeast corner of Charles W. Morrison, ET AL (DB. 346 PG. 525) and being the Southwest corner of the parent tract and of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with Morrison, North 16 degrees 25 minutes 53 seconds East 324.45 feet, North 05 degrees 27 minutes 04 seconds East 751.42 feet to an iron rod, the said rod being the Northeast corner of Morrison and the Northwest corner of said tract, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, North 83 degrees 22 minutes 56 seconds East 45.77 feet, North 85 degrees 45 minutes 24 seconds East 170.38 feet to an iron rod set, the said rod being the Northeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, South 02 degrees 50 minutes 16 seconds East 1181.68 feet to an iron rod in the North margin of Lynn Creek Road, the said rod being the Southeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with the margin of Lynn Creek Road, North 84 degrees 39 minutes 45 seconds West 190.85 feet, North 70 degrees 56 minutes 02 seconds West 261.36 feet to the point of beginning and containing 8.04 acres more or less.
This property is served by and subject to a 30 right of way easement for the purpose of ingress and egress and being more fully described as lying 15 from and parallel to the following centerline of the existing drive calls, beginning at a point in the centerline of the existing drive and the North margin of Lynn Creek Road, the said point being located South 84 degrees 39 minutes 45 seconds East 82.09 feet from the Southeast corner of the above described tract, thence leaving the said point with the centerline of the existing drive, North 37 degrees 30 minutes 59 seconds West 142.81 feet the East line of the above described tract, thence North 73 degrees 17 minutes 44 seconds West 139.69 feet, North 64 degrees 32 minutes 11 seconds West 105.05 feet, North 68 degrees 12 minutes 40 seconds West 170.78 feet to the West line of the above described tract.
Per survey dated December 5, 2017 by Thomas A. Campbell II TN. REG. Land Surveyor #978 Job Number TE1926.
Being the same property conveyed to Aaron Denver Crosby, an unmarried man, by Warranty Deed dated March 30, 2018 from Charles Wesley Morrison, II and wife, Sandi Morrison of record in Deed Book 375, Page 710, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 15-025-025-007.00-000
Address/Description: 922 Lynn Creek Rd, Lynnville, TN 38472
Current Owner(s): Aaron Denver Crosby
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-15173 FC01
First run date October 26, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2164-22
ESTATE OF Albert Royce Ingram, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-2-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of October, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Albert Royce Ingram., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-13-22 Co-Executor, Tommy Ingram
10-13-22 Co-Executor, Tammy Ingram Mosley
10-13-22 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbertt
10-13-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 19, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY TENNESSEE
No. 7949
IN THE MATTER OF: LONDON RAMARIO NELSON
a minor;
By and through his Natural Mother and next friend,
CHELSEY MORGAN CURRY,
Petitioner,
vs.
JUSTIN RAMARIO NELSON
Respondent.
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition of Chelsey Morgan Curry filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. ß21-1-203 and T.C.A. ß21-1-204 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated 21-1-203 and 21-1-204 and the Chancery Court for Giles County, Tennessee, the following notice shall appear:
1. An abbreviated notice shall appear in the Pulaski Citizen with the following text:
In the above-styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations property sworn to, that the said Respondent, Justin Ramario Nelson, whereabouts are unknown so that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said Respondent. It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made for Justin Ramario Nelson for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper of general circulation published in Giles County, Tennessee notifying Justin Ramario Nelson to file a written plea or answer to the Petition in this cause with the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee and serve a copy thereof with the Petitioners Attorney, J. Christopher Williams of Giles County, Tennessee on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication on or before December 16, 2022. Failure to do so will result in the Petitioners filing for judgment by default against Justin Ramario Nelson for the relief demanded in the Petition.
ENTERED this the 18th day of October, 2022 at 10:15 a.m.
Christopher Sockwell JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
WILLIAMS LAW & MEDIATION GROUP
J. Christopher Williams (BPR #021081)
Attorney for Chelsey Morgan Curry
120 North 2nd Street
Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Telephone (931) 363-6500
Facsimile (931) 363-8904
PUBLICATION DATES:
October 26, 2022
November 2, 2022
November 9, 2022
November 16, 2022
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Financial Management Committee
The Financial Management Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Election of Chair
2) Policy Updates
3) Travel Policy
4) Disposal of Assets
5) Personnel Update
6) Increase Bid Limit
7) Any other business
Budget Committee
The Budget Committee will have a on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Resolution to Commit to the $6.6 million TACN Project ñ (need resolution passed in November Court)
3) Any other business
Immediately following the 9:00 a.m. Budget Committee Meeting ñ The Legislative Committee will have a meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Resolution to rename ìAmbulanceî to ìEmergency Servicesî Committee (November Court)
2) Review of Rules
3) Any other business
Property Committee
The Property Committee will have a meeting at 1:00 p.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Criteria and Property Evaluations for Ambulance Building
2) Courthouse Assessment
3) Any other business
Agri-Park Board Committee
The Agri-Park Board Committee will have a meeting on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Agri-Park.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Review of minutes
2) By-laws
3) Fee, Lease, and Rules and Regulations
4) Worklist created for Agri-Park repairs and needs
5) Grant updates
6) Old / New business
7) Any other business
Run date October 26, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to build a 289-foot Self-Support Telecommunications Tower located at Lewisburg Highway, Pulaski, Giles County, TN 38478 (35∞ 14 25.39î N, 86∞ 58 20.24î W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to C. Malec, Terracon, 2105 Newpoint Place, Suite 600, Lawrenceville, GA 30043; 770-623-0755; [email protected] Reference Terracon Project No. 49227700.
Run date October 26, 2022
