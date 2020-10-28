SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed June 20, 2007 by ANDREW TREVOR LUNA AND LORISSA ELIZABETH LUNA, husband and wife, to Andrew C. Rambo, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the office of the Register of Giles County, Tennessee, in DT443, Book 638, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the said Registers Office, and the owner of the debt secured, TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by default in the payment of a part thereof, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 commencing at 12:00 PM, at the Front South Door of the Courthouse, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, towit:
Situated, lying and being in the 14th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, being further described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road at the northwest corner of the lot herein described, said point being 1607.63 feet from a p.k. nail at the intersection of the centerline of Powell Chapel Road with the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road as measured along the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road; thence with the centerline of said Johns Cemetery Road, S 81 degrees 29 minutes 33 seconds E 123.93 feet to a metal pin (set) in line with a fence from the south at the northeast corner of the lot herein described; thence leaving the road and with a fence, S 18 degrees 05 minutes 13 seconds E 162.18 feet to a twin Oak; thence S 17 degrees 22 minutes 50 seconds E 48.66 feet to a metal pin (set) at the southeast corner of the lot herein described; thence leaving the fence, N 84 degrees 11 minutes 37 seconds W 125.00 feet to a metal pin (set); thence N 83 degrees 25 minutes 16 seconds W 80.56 feet to a metal pin (set) at the southwest corner of the lot herein described; thence N 04 degrees 54 minutes 46 seconds E 172.71 feet to a metal pin (set); thence N 04 degrees 54 minutes 46 seconds E 25.08 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.74 acres, more or less, and being a portion of Deed Book 322; Page 745 and Deed Book 312; page 569 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Property being subject to any legal rights-of-way for Johns Cemetery Road.
Tax Parcel ID: 078-081.13
Property Address: 292 Johns Cemetery, Pulaski, TN 38478
Other Interested Parties: Aqua Finance, Inc.
All right and equity of redemption, homestead and dower waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
ARNOLD M. WEISS, Substitute Trustee
Law Offices of Arnold M. Weiss PLLC
208 Adams Avenue
Memphis, Tennessee 38l03
90l5268296 x2224
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1817-20
ESTATE OF Billy Clifton Chunn, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 14th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Billy Clifton Chunn, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-14-20 Executrix Debra C. Briggs
10-14-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
10-14-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 21, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1811-20
ESTATE OF James M. Dunnavant, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 13th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James M. Dunnavant, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-13-20 Executrix Judith Carolyn Dunnavant
10-13-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
10-13-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 21, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1815-20
ESTATE OF Jerry Cash, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on October 16th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jerry Cash, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
10-7-20 Executrix Donna G. Cash
10-7-20 Attorney, Alan Betz
10-16-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date October 21, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
Call for a Special Meeting
A meeting of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Pulaski and Giles County, Tennessee will be held at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Pulaski City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following:
1. Approve previous meeting minutes
2. Financial Report
3. PILOT approval for project Panther
4. Tenneplas Pilot
5. Solar Panel Discussion
6. Other business
Run date October 28, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Giles County Office Of Emergency Management is accepting proposals for Janitorial Services. For specifications, please contact the Office of Financial Management at 931-363-5486 or Terry Harwell at tharwell@energize.net. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 P.M. on October 29th, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send two copies of proposal.
Giles County reserves the right to refuse any and all proposals. All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County Procurement Laws.
First run date October 21, 2020
