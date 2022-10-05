TRUSTEES NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURE HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 8, 2019, by CRAIG SCOTT ASHER, and wife, GULIA MICHAELINA ASHER. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book DT587, Page 200 ("Deed of Trust"). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. ß47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2019 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CAP032913TNAB.
Sale Date and Location: October 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book D382, Page 483, and commonly known as 891 Footbridge Road, Lynnville, Giles County, TN 38472.
Property Address: 891 Footbridge Road, Lynnville, Giles County, TN 38472.
Tax Map Identification No.: 033-002.12 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are "AS IS" and "WHERE IS" without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 21st day of September, 2022.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: September 28, October 5 and 12, 2022.
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 22, 2020, executed by JEFFERY N NOLAND and ANNIE NOLAND conveying certain real property therein described to FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded November 3, 2020, in Deed Book DT604, Page 343; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nations Lending Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the North Door of the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF GILES, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE 4TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THE WEST SIDE OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A P.K. NAIL SET IN THE CENTERLINE OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD, THE SAID P.K. BEING LOCATED NORTH 21 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST 257.69 FEET FROM THE CENTERLINE INTERSECTION OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD AND WALTER DAVIS ROAD, THE SAID P.K. BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF JIMMY W CLAY (DB 276 PG 922) AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE PARENT TRACT AND OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID P.K. WITH AN EXISTING FENCE, NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 227.28 FEET TO AN IRON ROD, THE SAID ROD BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID ROD WITH A NEW DIVISION LINE, NORTH 14 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST 190.65 FEET TO AN IRON ROD, THE SAID ROD BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID ROD WITH A NEW DIVISION LINE. SOUTH 82 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST 219.72 FEET TO A RK. NAIL IN THE CENTERLINE OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD, THE
SAID P.K. BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID P.K. WITH THE CENTERLINE OF JUNUS JACKSON ROAD. SOUTH 16 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 97.79 FEET. SOUTH 14 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST 103.78 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRES MORE OR LESS PER SURVEY OF THOMAS A. CAMPBELL T.R.L.S. NO 978 DATED APRIL 11, 2003. JOB NUMBER TCO211.
Parcel ID: 172-020.02
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 125 JUNUS JACKSON HOLLOW RD, MINOR HILL, TN 38473. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/ OR HEIRS OF LAW OF JEFFERY N NOLAND
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
First run date September 28, 2022
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust (the "Deed of Trust") dated September 29, 2016, and of record in Trust Deed Book 547, page 246, Registers Office of Giles County, TN, Justin Miller and wife, Candace M. Miller, did convey certain real estate unto Meade C. Hopkins or Robert C. Henry, in trust, to secure the payment of a certain Note (the "Note") described in the Deed of Trust, and
WHEREAS, Bank of Frankewing of Frankewing, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust hereinabove referred to, and
WHEREAS, the real estate and improvements (ìPropertyî) described in the Deed of Trust is as follows:
Two certain tracts of land, being and lying in the 11th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, lying South and adjacent to State Highway 31A, being more particularly described as follows:
Tract No. 1: BEGINNING at a concrete monument in the South R.O.W. of State Highway 31A, said monument being the northeast corner of Charles Smith as recorded in Deed Book 320, Page 780, ROGCT, and being the northwest corner of the tract being described; thence leaving Smith with said South R.O.W. North 74 degrees, 05 minutes 18 seconds East 100.07 feet to a concrete monument, North 65 degrees 15 minutes 39 seconds East 32.62 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being the northwest corner of Charles Smith as recorded in Deed Book 272, Page 664, ROGCT, and Deed Book 194, Page 805, ROGCT, and being the northeast corner of the tract being described; thence leaving said South R.O.W. with Smith South 6 degrees 39 minutes 24 seconds West and passing an iron pin set at 60.13 feet, and an iron pin set at 171.93 feet, in all 305.16 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being the northeast corner of Lendon Smith as recorded in Deed Book 213, Page 26, ROGCT, and being the southeast corner of the tract being described; thence with Lendon Smith North 79 degrees 32 minutes 44 seconds West 131.11 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being in the east boundary of Fred and Martha Davis Estate c/o Sabrina Perialas as recorded in Deed Book 145, Page 447, ROGCT, and being the southwest corner of the tract being described; thence leaving Smith with Davis Estate and a fence North 8 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds East 58.39 feet to an iron pin found, said iron pin being the southeast corner of Charles Smith; thence leaving Davis Estate with Smith and said fence North 9 degrees 16 minutes 43 seconds East 182.91 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.78 acre, as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S, TN. License Number 1335, November 16, 2005.
Map 67, Parcel 40.01
Tract No. 2: BEGINNING at a R.O.W. marker in the south R.O.W. of State Highway 31-A, said marker being the northwest corner of Charles Smith as recorded in Deed Book 311, Page 7, ROGCT, and being the northeast corner of the tract being described; thence leaving said South R.O.W. with Smith and a fence South 9 degrees 16 minutes 43 seconds West 181.30 feet to an iron pin set in the center of an old road, said iron pin being the northeast corner of Fred and Martha Davis Estate c/o Sabrina Perialas as recorded in Deed Book 145, Page 447, ROGCT, and being the southeast corner of the tract being described; thence leaving Smith and said fence with Davis Estate South 84 degrees 52 minutes 02 seconds West 226.90 feet to an iron pin set, South 83 degrees 25 minutes 24 seconds West 126.68 feet to an iron pin set, North 87 degrees 45 minutes 01 seconds West 65.10 feet to an iron pin set in the South R.O.W. of State Highway 31-A; thence leaving Davis Estate with said South R.O.W. North 64 degrees 40 minutes 04 seconds East 493.57 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.87 acre, as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S. TN License Number 1335, dated November 9, 2005.
Map 67, Parcel 38.01
Being the same property acquired by Justin Miller and wife, Candace M. Miller by deed of record in Deed Book 334, page 847, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
The above described tract is subject to 10 feet of a 20 foot old roadway.
Property Address: 4710 and 3221 Lewisburg Highway, Pulaski, TN 38478
The above described properties shall be subject to the following covenants, conditions and restrictions:
1. No noxious or offensive activities shall be carried out upon any lot, nor shall there be anything don thereon which may be or become an annoyance, eyesore or nuisance to a neighbor or the neighborhood.
2. All new houses shall have a minimum of 1300 square feet of living space on at least one floor of the house, not including garages, basements, porches, carports and decks. The exterior of the house must be completed within twelve (12) months from the date construction begins. No shacks shall be placed upon the premises.
3. Mobile homes and trailers shall not be permitted on the premises.
4. Campers on lot where there is no dwelling shall be allowed for only ninety (90) consecutive days.
5. Owner agrees to cut and weed each yard as needed.
6. No automobiles, automobile parts, household appliances, or nay other items will be abandoned on the premises. No inoperative vehicles shall be allowed to remain on the premises.
7. No basement shall be inhabited prior to the completion of the entire dwelling.
8. No BB gun, pellet guns or firearms of any nature shall be fired on premises or within 200 feet of the premises.
9. Dogs, cats and other household pets may be kept by residents provided they are not used for commercial or breeding purposes. Pets must be maintained and controlled by their owner(s) and not allowed to roam through the neighborhood or become a nuisance. All dog pens must be placed behind dwellings.
10. Said property is subject to all existing easements for water, electricity, telephone, gas, etc.
11. All mechanic work on said premises must be completed in a timely manner.
12. Cattle, horses, swine, goats, sheep, chickens and other foul are not allowed.
13. No older or converted school buses or any type of bus shall be abandoned or allowed on the premises except those which are used on a regular basis and must be operative and licensed.
14. No inoperative or unlicensed motor vehicles shall be allowed. No scrap piles shall be allowed. No used vehicles shall be allowed on the property.
15. The premises shall not be used in whole or in part for the storage of rubbish, old appliances or furniture of any character, nor for the storage of any property or thing that will cause such property to appear in an unclean or unsafe condition. Trash and debris which collects on the premises shall be removed by the owner immediately.
16. No solid waste, hazardous waste or toxic waste shall be permitted under or above the ground. No landfill or garbage dumps shall be placed or allowed on the premises.
17. No junkyards or garages of any type shall be allowed. Used vehicle parts cannot be sold on premises and no auto salvage yard is allowed.
18. Any new house must be constructed on a solid foundation of concrete or concrete blocks.
19. An adult entertainment business is not allowed, Adult material cannot be sold on the premises.
20. Alcohol including beer may be sold, served and consumed on the premises only in a restaurant where food is served daily and the seating capacity will seat a minimum of fifty (50) customers. The aforementioned will have no effect on residential uses.
21. Entrance upon any tract for removal of any violations and/or to enforce these restrictions shall not be regarded as trespassing.
22. Any immediate failure by the grantor and any lot owner to enforce any restriction herein contained shall in no event be deemed a waiver of the right to do so thereafter.
23. Invalidation of any one of these restrictions by judgement or court order shall in no way effect any other provisions which shall remain in full force and effect.
24. Violators or anyone attempting to violate any of these restrictions shall be responsible for all attorney fees and court costs incurred to enforce said restrictions and grantor or other land owners shall have the right to sue in order to enforce the restrictions and/or recover damages and attorney fees and punitive damages.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO any matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; and governmental zoning thereon; any restrictive conditions or declarations, covenants or restrictions; any easements; any building setback lines; any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the Property and any assessments, prior liens or encumbrances, outstanding real property taxes and/or assessments, priority created by fixture filings or items not extinguished by foreclosure pursuant to Tennessee law, and any matters of record superior to the Deed of Trust first reference above. The Property and all appliances, fixtures and systems included are to be sold AS IS WHERE IS, without representations or warranties or representations of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, as to the condition of the Property, appliances or systems. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. Both the bank and the Trustee, specifically, without limiting the foregoing, disclaims any knowledge of, and liability to Purchasers for, any conditions which may exist on the premises, including, but not limited to, toxic or hazardous substances, asbestos, underground storage tanks, radon gas, lead based paint, infestation of wood by insects, or structural deficiencies from whatever source or cause.
This Property will be sold subject to the following:
1. Property is subject to the right of way of Lewisburg Highway.
2. Restrictive covenants recited at Book 324, Page 245 and Book 457, Page 197, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
3. Easements and/or rights-of-way recited at Book 272 Page 660, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
In addition to the above-named debtors, other interested parties of record are:
ìNONEî
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of the Note therein set out and contained the power to sell in case of default in the payment of the Note and interest at maturity, and
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note and the owner and holder of the Note has demanded the undersigned to foreclose the Deed of Trust so that the Property is advertised and sold according to its terms in order to collect the Note and the cost of foreclosure.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, Robert C. Henry, Trustee, will, in accordance with the terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to, on October 28, 2022, at 12:00 OCLOCK NOON, at the North door of the Giles County Courthouse offer for sale and sell the Property at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, and free from exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, and all in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject however, to all outstanding real estate taxes for the year 2021 and all prior taxes, if any.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
All applicable notices required pursuant to T.C.A. ß 35-5-101 have been provided by Lender or its representative.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This the 2nd day of September, 2022.
Robert C. Henry, Trustee
HENRY, HENRY, & UNDERWOOD, ATTYS.
By: Robert C. Henry, Reg. #5030
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478-0458
(931) 363-4571
First run date October 5, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on October 25, 2022 on or about 11:00AM local time, At the North Door of the, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by RUSSELL TODD FOX, to Paul B. Plant , Trustee, on June 11, 2004, at Record Book DT387, Page 428-440 as Instrument No. 04045551 in the real property records of Giles County Registers Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
The following real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A certain tract of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows:
Being Lot No. 8 of Carvell Hills Subdivision, as shown on Plat of record in Envelope 121-B, in the Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a metes and bounds description, as well as a description of building setback lines and utility easements.
The above described real estate is subject to certain conditions and restrictions appearing of record in Deed Book 208, page 807, and amended in Deed Book 233, page 625, Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
This being the same property conveyed to Angela L. Dickson by Quitclaim Deed dated June 30, 1999, from David Earl Dickson of record in Deed Book 292, page 829, Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee. For further source of title see Deed to David and Earl Dickson and wife, Angela L. Dickson of record in Deed Book 241, page 553, Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
This being the same property conveyed to Russell Todd Fox by Warranty Deed dated June 11, 2004, from Angie Dickson of record in Deed Book 315, page 370, Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 087 07300 000587
Current Owner(s) of Property: RUSSELL TODD FOX
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 116 Linda Street, Pulaski , TN 38478, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. ß67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagees attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000138-370-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027 TN
INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
First run date September 21, 2022
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
WHEREAS, Kevin J. Brown executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC, Lender and Milestone Settlement, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated October 11, 2018, and recorded on November 1, 2018, in Book DT573, at Page 920, Instrument Number 18119136 in Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Village Capital & Investment, LLC, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A certain tract of land lying in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the south side of Blooming Grove Road and fully described as follows:
Beginning at an iron rod found in the South margin of Blooming Grove Road, the said P.K. being the Northeast corner of Jonathan E. Phillips (DB. 365 PG. 937) and being the Southeast corner of the parent tract and of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod South 44 degrees 25 minutes 13 seconds West 828.79 feet to an iron rod found in an existing fence, the said rod being the Southwest corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, North 48 degrees 46 minutes 19 seconds West 144.69 feet, North 56 degrees 20 minutes 27 seconds West 82.48 feet, North 59 degrees 16 minutes 20 seconds West 117.98 feet, North 69 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds West 33.34 feet, North 81 degrees 42 minutes 10 seconds West 34.76 feet, North 00 degrees 22 minutes 52 seconds East 17.80 feet, North 70 degrees 41 minutes 06 seconds West 34.33 feet, North 49 degrees 02 minutes 51 seconds West 38.12 feet, North 14 degrees 35 minutes 21 seconds West 64.73 feet, North 07 degrees 45 minutes 49 seconds West 158.68 feet to an iron rod set, the said rod being the Northwest corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, North 59 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds East 547.31 feet to an iron rod at a fence corner, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, North 13 degrees 25 minutes 05 seconds East 160.01 feet to an iron rod set, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, North 78 degrees 54 minutes 42 seconds East 242.86 feet to an iron rod set, the said rod being the Northeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, South 11 degrees 12 minutes 22 seconds East 61.37 feet, South 79 degrees 41 minutes 35 seconds West 21.99 feet, South 17 degrees 52 minutes 50 seconds East 164.27 feet, North 51 degrees 39 minutes 43 seconds East 9.58 feet, South 43 degrees 59 minutes 51 seconds East 37.34 feet, North 47 degrees 58 minutes 04 seconds East 163.26 feet to an iron rod in the West margin of Blooming Grove Road, the said rod being the Southeast corner of Christopher Morgan (DB. 360 PG. 561), thence leaving the said rod with the margin of Blooming Grove Road, South 10 degrees 47 minutes 31 seconds East 73.90 feet, South 15 degrees 39 minutes 03 seconds East 81.82 feet, South 19 degrees 42 minutes 11 seconds East 46.35 feet, South 29 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds East 61.89 feet to the point of beginning and containing 12.00 acres more or less as per survey dated January 26, 2018 by Thomas A. Campbell, II TRLS# 978, Job Number: TE1932C.
Subject to water rights in Deed Book 254, page 470, and Deed Book 190, page 244, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Subject to an easement for ingress/egress into remaining lands of the grantors lying southwest of the surveyed tract along an existing driveway on the North side of tract, see Deed Book 279, page 37, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Subject to conditions and restrictions as set out in Deed Book 264, page 665, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Right to easement reserved in Deed Book 275, page 217, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, by Snitzer for ingress/egress.
Subject to Deed of Easement for Sewer Line of record in Deed Book 345, Page 112, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID: 028085 02706
Commonly known as: 568 Blooming Grove Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
The instrument constituting the source of the Borrowers interest in the foregoing described property was a Warranty Deed recorded at Book D374 Page 944 under Instrument No. 18115640 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 085 027.06 000
Address/Description: 568 Blooming Grove Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
Current Owner(s): Kevin J. Brown
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-05428 FC01
First run date September 28, 2022
Giles County 22-23 Additional Non-Profit/Charitable
Giles County Rescue Squad $9,450
First run date October 5, 2022
POSITION AVAILABLE POLICE/PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER
The City of Pulaski Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police/Public Safety Officer. The applicant must be at least 18 years of age; must possess a valid Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must meet the Tennessee P.O.S.T. requirements.
A complete job description is available at the Police Department, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. FRIDAY, October 21, 2022. For further information, please contact John Dickey, Police Chief. Phone: 931-424-4404.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date October 5, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. relative to changing the wholesale rate on sprinkler systems for athletic facilities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date October 5, 2022
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Fairview Utility District
Fairview Utility District regular scheduled board meeting scheduled for 10/6/22 at 5:00 pm has been rescheduled for 10/25/22 at 5:00 pm
Ambulance Committee
The Ambulance Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Trusit Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Overview of Committee Responsibilities
2) Overview of Funding Streams
3) Overview of FY2022 Budget
4) Maintaining coverage for the county with at least two ALS units
5) Employees retention pay and insurance
6) Update on property for building
7) Covid and TennCare money use for equipment and radios
8) Any other business
Law Enforcement Committee
The Law Enforcement Committee will have a meeting on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Jail.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Overview of Committee Responsibilities
2) Overview of Funding Streams
3) FY2022 Budget
4) Any old / new business
5) Any other business
Run date October 5, 2022
